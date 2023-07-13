Danville Area School District directors hired two new principals and OK’d a job description for a new position Monday night.
The moves are more examples of Danville charging hard at improving student mental health.
Megan Geise and Heaven Reinard were named principals of Danville Primary School and Liberty Valley Intermediate School respectively.
Geise has been a second-grade teacher in the district and the faculty advisor for the student club SPM — Students Preserving Mental Health.
The club — formed by students to help students following the death by suicide of schoolmates and friends — made a huge fundraising push to bring Daniel Patterson, a nationally renowned author and expert on mental health, to speak to Danville Area School District students, parents and residents during multiple sessions in April.
Already having surpassed the $17,000 needed to bring in Patterson, the club still held a fundraising basketball game in April and raised $3,777. Club members used the funds for scholarships in the name of those schoolmates lost to suicide and for mental health awareness activities.
“I’m very proud of them,” Geise said in December. “That’s why I’m doing this. Mental health is a huge issue in Danville. That’s why I took on this role. They are on a mission to help things and reduce the stigma in the district.”
The club has received local and statewide recognition. Benton Area School District reached out to Geise for guidance on starting their own SPM club.
Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, also contacted them to see how he could aid in their efforts.
Reinard moves into the district from Bloomsburg where she was principal of the middle school. Previously she had been a language arts teacher in the Milton school district.
While she doesn’t have a direct connection to mental health in Danville, her arrival after stints at two different districts can provide an outside perspective.
District directors also defined the qualifications for a new mental health specialist, who will have to be a licensed professional counselor or a licensed clinical social worker.
Mental health tasks and concerns are being handled by guidance counselors who are so overwhelmed with mental health tasks they are unable to perform their own job responsibilities.
District directors and Superintendent Molly Nied echoed similar sentiments that guidance counselors are also not trained to provide mental health counseling.
Director Sandy Green lauded the move saying the specialist will provide a “fundamental different level of service than guidance counselors provide. It’s like asking me, a cardiologist, to perform orthopedic surgery. You don’t want me to do that,” he said.
“This is a great, actionable step toward making sure we are looking at the well-being of the whole child,” said Director Dr. Sam Faulkner.
Danville Area School District is combatting student mental health issues on multiple fronts. It’s a necessary tactic against a growing crisis.