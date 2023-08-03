Some collect stamps. Some Hummel figurines. Having reached my sixth stage of life, as Melancholy Jacques’ soliloquy portrays in Shakespeare’s, “As You Like It,” I dote on my collection of idioms and phrases. They help slippered and pantalooned me play my part as the venerable and aged sage. Over 152 expressions come from the Bible, such as: “By the skin of our teeth;” “The apple of my eye;” “A fly in the ointment.”
This next saying fits today, prophetically: “A house divided.” This Gospel line finds ample proof in a stupid king named Rehoboam. Real evangelicals might take note. Kings rule not by divine right, but by the rights of the people. When a king stops respecting those rights, he’s no longer king but tyrant. Vindictive Rehoboam, by abusive and exploitative forced labor of his people, ignites a rebellion that destroys Israel. Israel regretted him. Violence is expensive, and we pay the bill. Beware rulers lacking compassion, humor, servanthood. His cruel incompetence divides his kingdom. A kingdom divided cannot stand. Nor a house. Not as if a house divided refers to broken sheetrock or concrete. House means people, family. House of David, House of Andrews, House of Christianity, House of USA. The principle called Hanlon’s Razor chides, “Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity.” In Rehoboam’s case, it was both. Worse, self-loving, self-serving Rehoboam didn’t care. Hello, karma. Consequences inevitably reveal the cause. Reaping the whirlwind.
Three Bulls grazed in a meadow watched by a Lion. Lion longed to eat them, but felt that he was no match for the three because they kept together. By false whispers and malicious hints he began to foment jealousies and distrust among them. Lion’s plan works. Bulls grew suspicious of each other. They finally avoided each other. They grazed apart. Lion grinned, killing them one by one. The quarrels of friends, warns Aesop, become opportunities of foes.
Here’s another expression fit for today: “A heavy heart.” It comes from Proverbs: “Like vinegar on a wound is one who sings songs to a heavy heart.” If you’re sad, do you want to be bombarded with Disco music to fake happiness? Do the hustle! This is about bad timing rather than bad intent. It isn’t the songs that sting, but the intrusive singer. Name first why you are sad.
“Horns of a dilemma” also speaks to today, although it’s historically Greek rather than Biblical. This phrase about an angry bull depicts how difficult it can be when you must select between two things when both lead to bad results. When faced with horns of a dilemma, it’s awkward. You choose one horn, the other impales you.
Have you heard these presuppositions provocative partisan pundits push? How President Biden is either a James Bond super-villain mastermind plotting over decades to persecute his political rivals while enriching his family syndicate; Or else he’s a doddering old geezer who can neither walk across a stage without tripping nor read from the teleprompter. Which is it?
Watch out! Here thunders another snorting bull with sharp horns. For either thousands of reputable and distinguished law enforcement and judicial officials from various backgrounds, various departments, and various states are willing, for nefarious aims through a nefarious cabal, to collude and betray their sacred oath of office, corrupt our legal and justice system, violate the U.S. Constitution; Or else Donald Trump is guilty as sin. Which is it?
Why does the fox always suspect that everyone else acts like the fox? Sad. When faced with horns of a dilemma, try Occam’s Razor: the simplest and most obvious answer likely is the correct one. Venerable sage that I am, I’ve invented my own rule. It’s called The Obama Application. Who would bellow loudest if Obama did what Trump has done?
Another convincing way of trying to decide which option is worth betting on would be simply to apply Mom’s “Company-You-Keep’ axiom and review the track record of their character as disclosed by the character of the company they keep. Well, if you swim in a cesspool, you’re bound to drink the water. Let’s see: Steve Bannon or Merrick Garland? Marjorie Taylor Greene or Doris Kearns Goodwin? Paul Gosar or Jamie Raskin? Elise Stefanik or Kamala Harris? Roger Stone or Larry Hogan? Hawley or Kinsinger? Tuberville or Duckworth? The Reverends Jeffress or Barber? Ted Nugent or Bruce Springsteen? Compare the evidence of conduct. Whose integrity would you bet your grandchild’s life on?
What was that about reaping the whirlwind?
The Rev. Robert John Andrews is retired pastor at Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at www.robertjohnandrews.com.