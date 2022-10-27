On Oct. 8, I spoke at a rally on Mill Street. What follows is an edited excerpt.
Dear Voters: It really is a choice. This election will decide in whose image we wish our country to be made.
Do we want it to be made in the image of cruel white supremacists, anti-Semites, Christian nationalists? I don’t think so. I ask this as an authentic evangelical.
Do we want it to be made in the image of Mastriano, Oz, Meuser, of election denial, and obsolete Trumpism? Imagine the punitive legislation that’ll result if they are in charge. Do the research. Fetterman, Shapiro, Waldman are the candidates who support law and order. We support these common sense, kitchen table candidates.
Do we want it to be made in the image of Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon? Do we want it to be made in the image of petulant, insecure, over-compensating males who go by the name Proud Boys, Oath Keepers? Do we want it to be made in the image of those pathetic Q-Anon puppets and their hateful hemorrhoidal conspiracy follies? Do we want it to be made in the image of those perverting Christianity into a tool for abusive power, prejudice, dominance, who intentionally ignore the righteous tenets of the Golden Rule, of the prophet Micah’s words to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God, of Jesus’ sermon on the mount? The Trumpist party of family values? Since when? Do we want it to be made in the image of Congressional frat boys who criminalize a woman’s freedom to seek spiritual and medical care regarding her pregnancy?
Do we want it to be made in the pessimistic image of obstructionists who ban books, muzzle teachers, whose main purpose in life is to “own the libs,” who can only whine and blame while refusing to negotiate needed solutions to our serious challenges? Talk about abdication of duty! Thank God Joe Biden is president and Kamala Harris vice president. Worse, unprincipled Republicans seek to dismantle the very constitutional engine by which America’s solutions are driven. Is all they can muster disdain? What do they stand for? Or are vain, petty, cultural wars all they know how to wage? We already see where they are going. One side says this is how you must behave and what you must believe. This other side protects the freedom of how you may act and think. Do we want to be made in the image of those who seek to control or those who seek to serve?
Which is why I will vote for Shapiro, Fetterman, Waldman, Mock. Against a rascal minority, they take positive steps toward a successful, prosperous future and a mature foreign policy fighting for Western democracy. The ends are ‘pre-existent in the means.” We do not misconstrue liberty as license. We’re freed so we may live worthy lives. Our universe, the truest Republican, Abraham Lincoln, firmly believed, is the theater for the working out of the moral law, dedicated to a great redemptive work.
Nov. 8 offers a clear choice between a positive, hopeful future, and a commonwealth and country made in the image of those who imperil us by discrediting high principles, sabotaging our republic. We grieve them and their self-serving aims. They’re not my enemies. They are my brothers and sisters.
Dear Republicans: I address real Republicans, some of whom must still be out there willing to listen. You know how those in control of your party have renounced true conservatism. I hope you can find it in you to set aside your partisanship, enter the voting booth and save America by casting your ballot for the optimistic Democratic candidates who give us a chance of living peaceably, justly, kindly. What profit to gain the world and forfeit your soul?
But, dear true Republicans, if you find it in you not to be able to vote for the sensible and competent Democratic candidates, at least do your conscience a favor and step aside and refuse to vote for those candidates who have fallen far from traditional Republican values. Blunt the violence they practice. Write in the name of Tom Ridge or John McCain. Remind your party of what integrity once meant. Will Rogers advised, you really don’t have to drink downstream from the herd.
Dear Democrats: If you don’t stand and fight and show up, we get the country and the future nobody deserves.
What will our children’s children say of us at this, our hour?
Note: The transcript of the full speech can be found on Andrews’ website: www.robertjohnandrews.com.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor at Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.