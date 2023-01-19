Citizens with concerns and questions regarding the rezoning of the Sts. Cyril and Methodius property purchased by Geisinger have an opportunity to present them during the hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Borough Ballroom on Mill Street.
The June purchase announcement caught residents and borough officials by surprise.
On the surface, the deal sounds like wins all around.
St. Cyril gets money for 32 acres of unused property but continues to operate as usual, including using the Academy Avenue entrance and getting upgrades to Basilica Lane, according to engineers. Geisinger gets to build an inpatient/outpatient behavioral health facility and a hospitality hotel similar to the Pine Barn Inn relatively close to the hospital’s main campus.
During the announcement, it was revealed Geisinger’s purchase gives it ownership of the Mother House and the Villas. Engineers and hospital officials have said they will not demolish the structures. The new facilities will also use a currently closed entrance to the St. Cyril property on Railroad Street, which will likely affect traffic patterns.
Leading up to the meeting, borough officials have set no rules on protocols for the meeting, other than speakers will have to stay on point with questions regarding the zoning changes. There also are no limits on the amount of time public speakers can ask questions at this time, other than the whole process is going to be limited to just one night.
“This isn’t a five-day hearing. But, by the same token, we don’t want to cut people off who have relevant stuff to say,” Solicitor Michael Dennehy said Wednesday.
Dennehy said they will be practical, especially if there is a large turnout of residents who want to speak.
“There is no schedule of sign up,” he said. “This is not a judicial hearing. It is a legislative proceeding. I guess we could do that if we wanted to but it is not something we have done in the past. In terms of someone having to register before speaking? No. We’ll just see how it goes. We won’t really know until we get there, how many people are going to speak.”