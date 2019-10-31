"I’m so glad I live in a world
Where
there are Octobers."
- Anne of Green Gables
Halloween through the years in Danville
October 1883: Boys threw corn at windows and cabbage heads at doors, unhinged gates and stole away the wooden steps that led to many a porch.
October 1913: According to the Morning News, shortly after 7 p.m., the masqueraders made their presence known. Bells and horns mingled with shouts and laughter began to echo along the back streets. By 8 o’clock the masqueraders had taken possession of Mill Street. All sorts of clever disguises were seen, there were fairies, clowns, gypsies, witches with broomsticks, little goblins, black cats and, of course, ghosts. The police, who in former years on Halloween were obliged to work overtime, had an easy time of maintaining order.
October 1914: A report in the local newspaper related to the concern that local youngsters were starting to celebrate the Halloween holiday too early. The police chief warned that they would be making arrests if the pranksters continued to mark homes with lampblack, flour or chalk before the designated time for these usual holiday activities on Oct. 31.
October 1916: Danville High School celebrated Halloween with a masquerade dance at the Y.M.C.A. The masqueraders filled the gym, which was decorated with pumpkins and bundles of corn fodder. All around the gym were witches, queens, gypsies, pilgrims, panthers, Quakers, sailors, clowns and many other clever impersonations.
A game of discovering the identities followed a grand march. A musical presentation and refreshments of cider and doughnuts added to the enjoyment of the evening.
October 1929: Record crowds attended masquerade balls at the Odd Fellows Hall and the Delsite Dance Hall in Mausdale. One hundred children attended a party at the Salvation Army Hall. Both Geisinger and Danville State Hospital held parties for this holiday.
October 1938: According to the Morning News, the local newspaper, the economic depression appeared to have telling effects on Halloween. The young trick or treaters this year substituted confetti made from newspapers instead of the customary corn grain. There was little or no property damage as the youth confined their antics to ringing doorbells and rapping on windows.
October 1938: Members of the Junior Women’s Club enjoyed a Halloween party at the Montour Hotel. Prizes were awarded to Miss Eleanor Deutsch for the most beautiful costume. Miss Florence Riffle, Miss Jane Wolf and Miss Thelma Freeman won for the most original costumes. All agreed that Mrs. George Miller had the funniest costume.
October 1954: Geisinger employees and other guests filled the Masonic Temple to capacity for the sixth annual Halloween party and dance for that institution. The guests were greeted at the entrance by ghosts and goblins and the entire hall was decorated in the Halloween mode. The evening began with a Grand March, then featured entertainment by hospital employees, and round and square dancing were followed by a buffet dinner. Judges picked the best costumes in various classes.
October 1974: The queen and her court for the Danville Halloween parade were pictured in the local newspaper. The members of the royal court were: June Fester, Mary Ann Donahoe, Bonnie Paugh and Marcie Mann. Donna Jeffrey was named queen to preside over the event.
Oct. 21, 1976: Pam Shultz was elected queen of the Halloween Parade by the Danville Area High School student body. She and runners-up Lorraine Houpt and Tammy Mertz received $50, $25 and $25 saving bonds, respectively. The gifts were donated through the Halloween Parade Committee by Kennedy Van Saun, Exon Leighow Oil Co., English Auto Machine Shop and Voelcker Beer Distributors.
October 1977: Carolyn Klein was chosen by Danville Area High School students as the Halloween Parade queen. Runners-up were Joyce Reamer and Donna Kolovich. Mr. Halloween was Russell Mac McConnell. More than 700 marchers participated in the annual event as several thousand lined the parade route to enjoy the costumed revelers.
October 1997: Danville Halloween Queen Kristen Bitterly, DAHS, posed with the members of her court, Jeanne Novak, St. Cyril Academy, and Jenna Gatski, DAHS, in a photo before the annual parade.
When witches go riding and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers it’s near Halloween.
