“September tries its best to have us forget summer.”
— Bernard Williams, philosopher
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The Danville Girls Eighth Grade basketball team held Sullivan County scoreless in the first quarter and built an 18-point lead on its way to a 31-15 win in its opening game. The Ironmen led 12-0 after the first quarter and never trailed. Britta Hunter led Danville with 10 points, Jessica Kurtz added eight. According to Coach Mark Gatski, it was a great way to start the season.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jared W. Pringle recently departed on a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Gulf while assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Nassau, based in Norfolk Va. Pringle was one of more than 4,000 Atlantic Fleet Sailors and Marines aboard the ships of the USS Nassau Amphibious Ready Group.
While on deployment, Pringle would participate in joint-service multi-national operations and the opportunity to visit foreign ports. He was a 1990 graduate of DAHS.
Students of Donna Kreischer’s and Lucy Turner’s second-grade classes at Riverside Elementary School took part in the Monarch Watch, where butterflies were tagged, released and tracked to monitor migration paths.
Pictured were: Vicki Dietz, 7, placing a tag onto the wings of a butterfly before taking it outside to release it; Morgan Betz, 7, talked with her butterfly before releasing it.
Jolene Stassel, 7, placed her Monarch butterfly on a flower in the butterfly garden, at the school. Smith Cope, 7, placed his on the finger of a classmate Tia Carl, 7, as Judy Nguyen, 7, waited to tag her butterfly.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
New officers of the Geisinger Medical Center Auxiliary were installed during ceremonies at the Pine Barn Inn.
They were: Marion Cole, corresponding secretary; Joyce Gibson, recording secretary; Marge Metzer, assistant recording secretary, Kate Pakuta, assistant treasurer; Diane Spahr, assistant corresponding secretary and Paula Houston, treasurer and the auxiliary’s current president Louise McCormick.
Dee Dee VonBlohn and Jani Ryan teamed up for a shutout as the Danville girls’ field hockey team defeated Milton 2-0 in a Susquehanna Valley League game.
Gretchen Cole scored in the first period to give Danville a 1-0 lead at halftime. Pam Roney added a 16-foot insurance goal in the second half with three minutes to play; that goal iced the game, according to Coach Muscato.
Danville finished the game with 26 shots on goal to 11 for Milton. Ryan and VonBlohn had six saves. The junior varsity squad registered its first win of the season as Mari Jo Lynn scored a first half goal that stood to give Danville a 1-0 win.
Helen Fausnaught, Danville, was the latest winner in The Danville News Football contest. Fausnaught selected all 10 winners in the previous week’s contest to win $25. She was the only entrant to select all 10 winners.
The Danville cross-country squad after a tough test came away with a 33-26 win in the varsity meet.
Senior Chris O’Rourke finished second in the race and three underclassmen helped the Ironmen win their third meet of the year. Junior Steve Baylor took third place while classmate Dan Jones came in sixth and sophomore Mark Keller was next in seventh. According to Danville Coach Jeff Brandt, “This was the first time we were truly tested this year and we met the challenge.”
The junior varsity harriers defeated the Braves 20-42. Dave Hauck and John Starr tied for first place to lead Danville. First-year cross-country runners Brent Walker, 6th, John Vella, 7th, John Peck, 9, and Mike Baylor, 10th, all turned in fine performances.
Pictured in the local newspaper were: Trevor Finn, 11, and Davie Souder, 10, receiving the “Arrow of Light” award during ceremonies held at St. Peter’s Methodist Church, Riverside.
The award which is the highest award in Cub Scouting was presented by John Kuhns, Cubmaster and William Renn, Webelos Leader.
Linda Becker of Lambda Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi conferred the Ritual of Jewels degree on newly inducted members, Sharon Mausteller and Sue Erdman.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A 16-year-old Danville High School senior, accomplished the nearly impossible — a perfect 800 score on the math portion of the rugged scholastic aptitude tests of College Entrance Examination Board.
The perfect score was that of Bertram Woodside of Danville RD3. An indication of the rarity of Woodside’s feat could be found in the fact that in the last three years Bucknell University had admitted only one student who could claim the honor. Woodside’s desire was to be accepted to attend the Air Force Academy, at Denver, Colorado.
According to The Danville News, a string of victories which extended over a period of two years was broken for the Danville Ironmen jayvee gridders as the locals lost 19-14 to the Selinsgrove Seals.
The Ironmen scored both touchdowns via the aerial route. Francy Moyer pulled the long pass out of the air tossed by Larry Driscoll for the first Danville score. The play covered nearly 60 yards. Ollie Wagner caught a pass in the end zone for the PAT. Danville’s second score came on a pass from Bill Ryan to Carlton Seitz. Wagner again accounted for the extra point on an aerial.
Terry Gerst carried the load for the junior high gridders; picking up both touchdowns on end runs. Gerst also scored the point after touchdown for the Junior Ironmen.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The regular weekly dance held at the YMCA was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone attending the affair.
During the halftime intermission Scootie Hoffman presented the YMCA Carnegie Hall program which was a great success. Program: Vocals — “School Day” Bill Lawrence Jr.; “On The Boardwalk” June DeGreen; “All My Love” Eugene Dimmick “Marzy Doats” Leroy Kline. Piano — “Peg of My Heart” Patricia Payne; “Starlight Waltz” Shirley DeGreen. Feature attraction of the evening was Francis Mahoney with three selections, “Mamselle,” “Louisa” and “Dark Town Strutters Ball” on the sweet potato.
Door prizes for the evening were won by Barbara Hulsizer, Joanne Raup, Louise Burrows, Edward Riley, Ray Weniger and Bob Kear.
U.S. Air Force celebrated its 75th Anniversary on Sept. 18.
The nation’s air defense was initially under the confines of the U.S. Army after the Air Service was revised as the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1926. The Air Corps was transformed into the Army Air Forces in 1941 before the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear Thursdays in The Danville News.