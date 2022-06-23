“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”
— Theodore Roosevelt
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Allison Bross, who would be an eighth-grade student at the Danville Area Middle School in the fall, participated in the Keystone State Invitational basketball camp, where she won “a pair of honors.” Bross, a point guard, was an All-Star and the Most Outstanding Player at the prestigious camp held June 16-20 at Albright College in Reading.
The Keystone State Invitational camps, certified by the NCAA, are held annually to bring together the best basketball players in the state.
o
The Pennsylvania Lottery launched sales for Powerball, a multi-state jackpot game. The first drawing for Pennsylvania Lottery players was June 29, 2002. The tickets went on sale on the 27th and clerk Yvonne Walter at Finn’s News Agency, one of the biggest sellers of lottery tickets in Montour County, said, “Sales were not as brisk as she thought they’d be.”
Powerball was Pennsylvania’s first joint game venture with 22 other states during the 30 years of the commonwealth’s lottery.
o
Joanne Aurand was presented the “Lady of the Year” Award by Cindy Lavage, president of Preceptor Delta Alpha, Donna Cardennis president of XI Eta Kappa and Lisa Tokar, president of Lambda Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
Joanne was honored at a tea hosted by the Danville Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority who chose her as their 2002 “Lady of the Year.”
The award is presented annually to a Danville area woman who the chapters feel has given outstanding service to the community.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
The headlines on an article in The Danville News related that a Wendy’s Restaurant would open at Continental Boulevard and Route 11 on Aug. 15. Between 40 and 50 persons would be employed either on a full or part-time basis.
The former Perkins Pancake House was to be the site of the new restaurant. The corporation had five franchises in the area.
Ted Leakas of Leakas Quality Foods, Inc. said, “We’ve heard a lot about Danville and we’re happy to be coming here.”
An extensive remodeling job began at the site and applications would be available for July 15. Wendy’s was the second fast-food chain to announce its plans to move into the Danville area in two weeks. McDonald’s said it had purchased the old BP gas station on Route 54 just off I-80 and planned to open within a year.
o
Airman Andrew R. Woll, of Upper Mulberry Street, Danville, was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, after completing Air Force basic training. During the six weeks at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization and customs and received special training in human relations; next the airman would receive specialized instruction in the aircraft maintenance field.
Woll graduated from Danville Senior High School in 1981.
o
Voelckers began its season with a 7-4 win over Durdach Brothers in Women’s Fastpitch Softball League play.
June Steiner pitched the Danville squad to its victory by limiting Durdach to six hits while allowing one walk. Jackie Shearer led Voelckers at the plate with a perfect 3-for-3 showing that included a double. Steiner was 2-for-2 for the winners and Pat Brosius was 2-for-3.
Leslie Funk doubled for the losers. P. Hertzog was the losing pitcher, allowing nine hits and walking 10.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Approximately 250 area youngsters, “escorting what appeared to be trillions of animals,” came to Riverside to take part in the Second Annual Pet and Toy Parade sponsored by the Riverside Fire Company. Parade Marshal Leon Foust felt the parade was “highly successful from all points.”
The parade, led by the Danville Boys and Girls Band, featured boys and girls with toys, pets and floats of all shapes, sizes and varieties; 32 gifts were presented to winners in various categories; first prize awards of $5 each went to Georgina Funk, Susan McCracken and Billy Vargo while second-place awards of $2.50 each went to Joan Starr, Arthur Funk, Lorie Kocher and a group of Riverside youngsters who entered a float titled “Future Citizens of Riverside.”
There were also 25 awards of $1. Judges for the parade were Edgar Reabuck Sr., Carlton Seitz, George Garman, Charles Dewalt and Parvin Cashner. Free ice cream was given to everyone in the line of march. Danville Police Chief Robert Burke and members of the Danville Fire Police were on hand to assist with traffic. Company officials and Parade Marshal Foust expressed their appreciation to all children, parents, fire police and Danville police for making the pet parade a success.
o
Larry Rudy, a member of the Danville High School (DHS) 1961-62 Ironmen basketball team, was chosen as a member of the 1962 National High School All-America Basketball team. His selection was announced by the Wigwam Wisemen of America. Rudy played for three years as a member of the varsity team of DHS; co-captain of the quintet in his senior year. He was twice selected to the Susquehanna Valley All-Star team and received All-State Honorable Mention on the AP, UPI and Central Press All-Star teams.
A top rebounder and scorer, Rudy received numerous offers to attend college on basketball scholarships. Earlier in the season, he was selected to the National High School All-America Football Team and was selected to play as a member of the East Squad in the August Big 33 game at Hershey. Rudy was the recipient of the Most Outstanding Athlete Award this year in high school.
o
Approximately 395 persons from the Danville area took advantage of the swimming facilities at Sunnybrook Park on one day.
o
Twenty-nine boys were participating in the weekly activities of the Basketball Camp being conducted by Walter Whitey McCloskey. He was assisted by Guy Long, and Bob Aurand. Five were Danville boys while the others were from as far away as Elmira, New York.
o
Mahoning Township School Playground, MA-HO-TOW, opened for the two-month summer season.
Donald A. Vannan returning for his fifth year as playground director assisted by a DHS history teacher, Richard Connolley. Sixty-four children were on hand to take advantage of the free chilled fruit drink, peanut butter and crackers and pony rides loaned to the playground through the courtesy of Daniel Diehl.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Members of the Montour Riding Club attended the Horse Show sponsored by the Northumberland Riding Club in Northumberland. The following were prize winners: Harold Rothermel on M’ghty Swell second in the ballroom race, third in the musical chair race and third in the pair class; Harold Fry on Gypsy took second place in the potato race, second in the pair class, and second in the road hack; Clyde Krum on King first in the ballroom race, third in the potato race and fourth in the western event; Mary Ellen Krum on Queen won first in the pair class and third in the road hack; Melvin Love on Ribbon won second in the western event, third in the pair class, fourth in the musical chair and fourth in the break-and-out class.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.