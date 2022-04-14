“Let us rejoice.”
— Psalm 118:24
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The Grove Presbyterian Church celebrates Easter with a 6 a.m. Sunrise Service at the Danville Boat dock in Mahoning Township. The service was led by the senior high youth group.
The board members of the Jubilee Kitchen, Becky Sutherland, Mary Newman, Sue Oberkircher, Joan Shaw, Lois Gensil, Sister Milada, Sandy O’Rourke, Brian Markey and Dorothy English, met to discuss the new program, Spiritual Enrichments, a mini-series, added to Saturday mornings in addition to lunch. Jubilee Kitchen, in its ninth year, had many participants from Danville-Riverside and surrounding communities along with community service clubs, Boy and Girl Scout troops, sororities, CCD students, college students as well as individual families. All members of the community were invited to have a nutritious meal and a time for social contacts.
Bicycles were used by employees of Merck & Co.’s Cherokee plant since 1950 and continued to provide a reliable means of getting from one end of the more than 40-acre pharmaceutical complex to the other. Some 300 bikes were in use every day at the plant. John Hinson, operations director at Merck, said the bicycles, the most cost-effective and efficient means of transportation for employees, allowed them to travel easily and safely to various sites on the grounds.
About five miles of roadways stretch across the Merck property. Schwinn bikes, male and female, all had a large basket and a large seat for comfort, according to Hinson, who said they did their own maintenance on them. The plant also had 100 electrical carts to be used when weather was too bad for biking.
Tah Gah Jute, the Danville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, honored its Good Citizen Thuy Thi Nguyen, of Riverside, at a luncheon at the Pine Barn Inn. She, a DAHS senior, received the award because she had demonstrated the qualities of a good citizen, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Peter Cottontail came hopping down the Danville bunny trail to be the guest of the Danville Business Association. His plans were to visit for a week with area children and hand out candy at various Danville stores.
A woman from Hazleton presented displays and demonstrations of her Ukrainian embroidery work at an event at Bloomsburg State College. Samples of her work were on display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Another woman from McAdoo demonstrated the fine art of making pysanky, unique and colorful Easter eggs in the Ukrainian tradition. She also provided a short filmstrip describing the history of pysanky from ancient times through early Christianity to the present day.
William L. Pursel, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Pursel, Sr., Danville received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He received his nomination from Congressman James Nelligan. He was a senior at Danville Area High School and a member of the wrestling team, Spanish Club, the National Honor Society and captain of the chess team. Bill was named to “Who’s Who among American High school students” in his junior year. He planned to study engineering at West Point.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Worshippers flocked to the churches in the Montour County-Riverside area in observance of Easter. All churches reported capacity audiences as the day dawned; more than 7,500 men, women and children were reported in attendance in Danville churches alone. Church sanctuaries and altars were decorated with flowers and special music marked most of the services.
Many residents were seen on Mill Street for the annual Easter parade. Women and young ladies were displaying new clothes complete with new bonnets and corsages.
Two Danville boys were among the winners in the Danville YMCA-sponsored table tennis tournament where more than 80 boys from places as distant as Lancaster participated in the event. The evening began with six teams for the junior doubles which Butch Coira and Jack Curry won. The senior doubles was won by two players from Litiz against Dave Reimold and Dave Cooper of Danville. The junior singles was between Jack Curry and Butch Coira, with Curry winning the title for the second year in a row. The senior singles tourney was won by a player from Lewistown. Robert Aurand, YMCA director, presented the trophies.
Jerry McCormick, 15, Danville, captured the largest catch in the area on the opening day of trout season. He was pictured in the local newspaper holding his 24-inch brown trout which he caught in Mahoning Creek near Sunnybrook Park shortly after the season opened.
Another young fisherman, George Brady, 14, was pictured displaying a 21-inch brown trout caught in the same area.
Guy L. Casner, of Danville, was rewarded with a kiss from his wife after being named as one of two persons receiving the coveted Silver Beaver Award in Scouting. Mr. Casner and a gentleman from Berwick were named as recipients at the annual Boy Scout recognition dinner. Also recognized at the affair were seven Eagle Scouts of the Danville-Riverside area; James McAllister, Post No. 130, John Buckley, Ned Andes, Michael Barnhart of Troop 49, Blaine Keckley, Allen McCracken and Richard Garman of Troop 33, Riverside.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Holy Thursday was observed during a candlelight service in the Mooresburg Methodist Church with the Rev. Vance Clark, pastor, delivering the sermon.
The Community Services Committee of the Danville Ministerial Association arranged a community Good Friday service to be held at Mahoning Presbyterian church from noon to three o’clock. Special anthems would be sung by the Mahoning Presbyterian Church choir and the junior choir of St. Paul Methodist Church. It was noted: To properly evaluate the meaning of Easter one needs to follow Christ through his passion and the sacrifice of his life — attendance at this community service would aid you considerably to attune your heart and mind for the Easter victory.
This service was filled to capacity with 500 attending. Eight ministers of the community preached instructive inspiring and challenging sermons on the seven words of Jesus from the cross.
Special Easter music featured the three services of Holy Communion in the Shiloh Evangelical and Reformed Church at the 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. services.
Easter was celebrated at the Trinity Methodist Church with a group of young adults conducting the dawn service at 7 a.m. Special Easter services were held in each department of the Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and an evening service at 7:30 p.m. The junior choir under the direction of Mrs. Sara Free presented Easter hymns.
Kenneth Bills, high school athletic coach, was appointed to supervise the playground operated by the Washington Fire and Hose Company No. 2.
Positions were open for two women, one high school girl and one high school boy to assist Mr. Bills.
The Grand opening of Seidel’s Turkey Restaurant in Washingtonville was on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947.
May the miracle of Easter bring you peace and joy.
As you celebrate Passover — May you be blessed with peace and happiness!
Happy Passover!
