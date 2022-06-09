“June is bustin’ out all over.”
— Oscar Hammerstein II
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Danville Middle School students of the month for May were eighth-graders Kyle Venarchick, Lauren Muscato, David Eister and seventh-graders Liza Boudeman, Kyle Perez, Daniel Kramer, Angela Jeffreys, Wesley Smith, Erin Venarchick, Dustin Schechter, Desire Keefer and Noel Woordruff.
Danville Elementary Schools received a $5,000 grant from the Merck Company Foundation as part of the environment program to enable the area elementary schools to purchase GrowlLab Indoor Light Gardens for students to grow gardens indoors. Pictured in the local newspaper were: Bryant Newell, Merck Cherokee plant senior environmental engineer; Harriett Perez, Mahoning Cooper Elementary School ‘Garden Mom.’ Sue Cromley, Melissa Brandt, both teachers at Liberty Valley Elementary School, and Tom McCubbins, Merck Cherokee Plant manager.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Tom Lawrence and twin brother Joe of local Cub Scout Troop 39 helped conduct Flag Day ceremonies at the Danville Elks.
U.S. Rep. James Nelligan spoke before presenting a flag to veterans who were Grandview Health Home guests. Those in the newspaper photo were: Joseph Haddock and Thomas Schrader. Nelligan also dedicated a new flag pole at the ceremony.
“One Hundred Years” was the theme of commencement exercises as Danville High School graduated its 100th class. The student speakers were: Terence O’Rourke, Kenneth H. Jones, Brenda Baylor, Kristine Leer and Mary Ann Burkland.
In his address on education, Valedictorian Terry O’Rourke spoke on “Education in the Danville Area School District.” He told those in attendance of the district’s growth over the years, developing a fine academic program that serves the needs of students and changing and expanding its curriculum throughout the years to meet the growing needs.
Don Kuziak, school board president, presented high school diplomas to the 214 graduates as Principal Karl Martin announced the graduates’ names.
“You could hear the sing-song chant and the pounding gavel of the auctioneer” as the Parish Council of Catholic Women held its first ever “Love Auction,” fundraiser at St. Joseph’s School. A “Love Auction” according to Katie DeGuzis, along with Claire and Joanne Brady, chairing the event is an auction where people offer their services rather than material things.
The event offered services from dog walking to a camping weekend. District Attorney George Ollie Wagner offered to write a will, scrubbing floors by James Burke, a sailboat ride by Mark Wertman, lessons in carpentry, blueprint reading, guitar lessons, tutoring in foreign languages, haircuts, babysitting, hedge clipping, portrait or group picture, window cleaning and baking a cake for 60 people. A photo in the newspaper had Aileen Hause of the “Balloon Bunch” holding a colorful bouquet of balloons to be delivered to the choice of the highest bidder.
Members of Lambda Chi Sorority posed with equipment purchased for the Ronald McDonald House; a freezer, clothes dryer, and lawnmower with proceeds of their spring fashion show. Members were Peggy Wertz, Beth Cooke, Judy Guadiano, Sharon Von Blohn, Barb Synowiez, Sharon Mausteller, Robin Kessler, Sue Erdman and Linda Becker.
Toys for the house were purchased with the remaining money.
Mrs. Gayann Cotner was pictured in the local newspaper presenting savings bonds on behalf of the Business and Professional Women’s Club to Danville High School seniors Theresa Venarchick and Brenda Baylor. The awards are made to students who exhibit outstanding leadership and potential executive abilities.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Danville Mayor Francis P. Rooney issued a proclamation urging all residents to display the American Flag on June 14, Flag Day.
The Danville Lodge of Elks presented its annual Flag Day Service at Memorial Park. The Danville Boys and Girls Band held a concert, under the direction of Bruce M. Rhawn; the flag was then presented by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and Boy Scouts. The program opened with the band playing America followed by the introductory exercises by the exalted ruler and officers. A prayer by the chaplain and F. Porter Wagner presented a history of the flag. The star spangled banner was sung by the audience.
Stars and Stripes dominate a traditional Navy ceremony as Vice Admiral William R. Smedberg III, chief of naval personnel, congratulated new chief petty officers of the Bureau of Personnel. William B. Kistner of Danville, son of Mrs. F.R. Kistner was among those promoted.
Capt. Robert I. Cooper, male nurse at Walter Reed General Hospital since 1960, was congratulated by Col. Emmett L. Kehoe, acting hospital commander, after receiving a certificate of completion for anesthesia. Cooper, a Danville native, the son of R. Cooper, a graduate of the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing for Men, Philadelphia, entered the Army in 1952 and served in hospitals in Japan.
Four students presented the graduation theme The Challenge of the Sixties, at the annual commencement exercises at Danville Area High School. Speakers were Mary Alice Woodruff, John Millar, Linda Albeck and Jerald Fisher. Harry Ruhl, Montour County superintendent, presented the class for graduation; Ernest Bower Jr., president of the Danville Area Joint School Committee, presented diplomas to the graduates and Jack Wanich, assistant principal, of the high school, presented awards at the ceremony. Vocal selections included two choral numbers by the Senior Ensemble, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “The Green Cathedral;” a solo, “Climb Every Mountain” by Sheila Becker and a duet, “Now is the Hour” by Linda May and Eleanor Garraway.
Forty-six eighth-grade pupils of St. Joseph’s Parochial School were promoted at exercises held in the school auditorium. Msgr. Francis L. Conrad, pastor, presented diplomas to the class. Marcia Connolly gave the welcoming address for the class and several musical selections were presented accompanied by Susan Maier and Linda LaMothe.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Hailed as perhaps the finest program of its kind ever held in Danville, the annual Flag Day services of the Danville Lodge of Elks held in the Danville High School auditorium had an attendance of 900 people.
“Outstanding was the performance” of Miss Ruth Diehl, of New York City, who made one of her rare appearances before a Danville audience as the guest soloist.
The program opened with the singing of “America” by the assemblage and the Danville Boys and Girls Band presented the “Thunderer,” a march by John Philip Sousa and “E. Pluribus Unum” by Jewel Gilbert Summerson. P.E.R. gave the history of the flag and Miss Diehl sang “Shepherd, Thy Demeanour Vary,” “To Be Near Thee,” “Tu Lo Sai,” and “Mountains.”
Diehl, a Danville girl, captivated her audience with her programmed songs and many others in two encores. Paul Foster, for the Elks, presented her with a bouquet of red roses and Maurice Lunger, on behalf of the Kennedy Van Saun Glee Club, presented her with a bouquet of pink flowers. The Danville Boys and Girls Band, under direction of Bruce Rhawn, also presented music selections.
Congratulations to all the Danville Area High School graduates; wishing you the best in all your future endeavors. — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.