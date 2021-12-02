“Goodbye November, Hello December!”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville swim teams opened the 2001-02 season with a pair of wins at the Danville Area Community Center.
The Lady Ironmen swept the three relays and got two individual wins from Lora Hartman, Alyssa George and Katie Zenyuh in a 126-60 win over the Spartans. Mattie Wilson, Vanessa Umbriac, Arianna Berberich and Taylor Ruk teamed up to win the 200 meter medley relay in 2:18.65. Umbriac was first in the 100 meter back stroke with 1:27.11 and Ruk won the 500 meter freestyle race with 6:19.09.
The boys opened defense of the league and district titles with an impressive romp, also sweeping the relays and getting two wins from Aaron Pebley and Brad Bitterly in a 128-30 victory.
Santa and Mrs. Claus led 83 Harley-Davidson riders into town to deliver toys for the Danville Community Christmas Tree. The Bloomsburg Chapter of HOG (Harley Owners Group) had been delivering toys to the Community Tree for 10 years.
Van Wagner and Rob Bomboy visited fourth-grade students at Liberty Valley Elementary School telling them about work in coal mines and entertaining them with songs. Van Wagner worked part time at the RR Coal Company in Schuylkill County.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Rusty Foulke, of the Danville area rock group Hybrid Ice, was pictured in the local newspaper as he was singing “Magdalene,” his own composition that won him honorable mention at the American Songwriters Festival. The local band was performing at Trax, a New York City nightclub. Between 50 and 60 local fans rode on chartered buses to the club.
Eleven Danville football players, Ken Ackerman, Scott Gibson, Rob Meloy, Greg Campbell, Ollie Wagner, Ken Beisswanger, Mark Bickhart, Shawn Coughlin, Rich Johns, Tom Kline and Paul Wysocki, were named to this semester’s DHS Honor Roll; announced by Coach Ted Yeager stating, “These guys worked hard at football and at their studies.”
Jan Aurand, ex-DHS cage star, was named co-captain of the 1981-82 edition of the Lycoming women’s basketball quintet despite the fact that a work study commitment limited her availability to the first five games of the season. The four-year veteran was hailed as a superstar by her coach, teammates, the opposition and fans.
Danville High School basketball managers Brian Witker, Earl Lynn and Chris Hendrickson posed proudly holding the Columbia County Invitational Tournament trophy, which Danville won with a 49-47 overtime victory over Central Columbia. The managers were affectionately called Larry, Curly and Moe by the DHS “Cager” unit.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
An abandoned mine on North Mill Street, once known as the “Monkey Drift,” was declared a public hazard by Danville Mayor Francis P. Rooney, according to an article in the local newspaper.
The decision by Mayor Rooney came after he, Councilman James Doran and Borough Engineer Fred O. Yohn inspected the site.
He immediately ordered the open mine be closed.
Borough crews shuttered the opening with stone and cement as the opening leading to a mine shaft several hundred feet deep proved to be too much of a dangerous attraction for children in the North Mill Street area.
(I along with friends often entered the Monkey Drift as youngsters. I would only go a few feet inside but others continued around a circle of water to explore further. I know that the water from the mine was piped underground in the early years across N. Mill Street to an area near the dam then on the dam then on across to the Cinder Tip, today Beaver Place, before crossing the road to the Big Mill. After the Mill had town water, the pipes were removed as far back across the highway to the front of a gas station. We youngsters riding our bikes would often stop for a drink at the “Monkey Drift” especially going to baseball games on the Cinder Tip, now Danville Middle School. Eventually it was removed from the gas station back again over the Cinder Tip to then Fester’s Farm Supply (today Perkins) above the dam and removed completely a few years later. — Sis)
The home debut of the 1961-62 Ironmen basketball team was also an evening of entertainment never presented to a local “hoopball” audience. There were four hours of enjoyment consisting of two basketball games, varsity and JV, with Hughesville; introduction of players and coaches, crowning of the Basketball Queen and a 100th Anniversary Celebration Dance and “Moonglow Party.”
The ceremony celebrated a 100th anniversary birthday salute to Dr. Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball.
Candidates for Basketball Queen, chosen by members of the varsity team and elected by the student body, were: Beth Cain, Betty Leiby, Kay Bills, Ann Moodie, Martie Kreisher, Sandy Brown and Linda Albeck.
Martie Kreisher was crowned basketball queen at halftime by Fred Geringer and Larry Rudy, co-captains of the Ironmen squad.
Ironmen varsity won 71-41 with Larry Rudy scoring 23 points and Geringer 10 points while the Orange and Purple jayvees had a 49-18 victory.
Nancy Lehman and Linda Yeager, members of the DHS Girls Bowling League, were pictured in a photo in The Danville News at the Midway Bowling Lanes.
In 1950, 11 years earlier, a small group of 23 girls started bowling leagues at DHS coached and directed by Al Barratt; these leagues grew in both size and skill. They moved their initial center from the YMCA to the Moose Alleys and finally to the Midway Lanes.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Clyde D. Sechler and Hugh Fleming, leading members of the famous Fred Waring’s Pennsylvanians chorus were soloists along with Gordon Gifford at the Kennedy-Van Saun choral concert.
Mr. Sechler, a native of Riverside was a member of Waring’s famous “Gordonaires,” a novelty tenor quartet. Mr. Sechler’s brother Crawford was a member of the KVS bass section.
The sale of tickets for the Kennedy-Van Saun Glee Club concert was a sellout before the night of the concert. Along with the guest performers, the KVS Glee Club, the male chorus, girl chorus and the mixed chorus presented various selections.
Joseph Siats, of Danville, serving with AFWESPAC Headquarters, Special Troops, Hq. Commandant Section was recently promoted to Sergeant. Siats was inducted into the Army in 1943 and left again for overseas duty in 1946. He had previously served overseas in 1944 returning to the U.S. in 1945. Sgt. Siats, a DHS graduate, was employed by the Heyden Chemical Corporation before entering the Army.
John Brady, of Sidler Hill, who was observing his 83rd birthday, appeared in “Oh What a Beautiful Morning.”
Brady, in addition to receiving greetings from hundreds of friends, also received 75 more from his family. He was the father of 11 children, grandfather of 50 and great-great-grandfather of 14. Brady had hoped to have 83 descendants on this birthday but was well satisfied with 75 on his family tree.
(I know that this gentlemen still has many more descendants in the Danville area. — Sis)
