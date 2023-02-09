“Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
— Abraham Lincoln
President Abraham Lincoln never visited Danville but he touched the lives of past residents in very special ways. One such resident was John Keim, a local brick manufacturer in the late 19th century and early 20th century.
Keim joined the regular army when he was just 16 years old but his stature was hardly that of a boy his age. Keim was stationed in Washington. One Sunday morning, Keim and two 18-year-old companions went into the city to attend church. When they passed the White House, they decided to ask the guard on duty if they could talk to the president. The guard stepped through the imposing entrance and returned a moment later and much to their surprise said that Lincoln would see them.
When they entered, they found the president alone. He was sitting with his long legs stretched out in front of him supported on a stool higher than the chair on which he was seated. In his hands he held a large Bible. He rose from the chair and shook hands with each of them.
Upon coming to Mr. Keim, he placed one hand on his shoulder and the other on his breast and looking down on the boy’s eyes with a fatherly expression inquired, “And how did you manage to get in the army?” Mr. Keim said, “I am 18.” Mr. Lincoln assumed a quizzical look, but if he harbored any disbelief, there was nothing in his words to show it. With his hands still resting on the boy’s shoulder, he remarked, “Oh well, the boys make brave soldiers.” Mr. Keim cherished this episode all of his life.
Lincoln, on March 4, 1865, in his second inauguration speech, said his goal was “lasting peace among ourselves with malice towards none and charity for all.”
Everyone alive at the time could remember what they were doing on the evening of April 14, 1865, as the president, Mrs. Lincoln and a small group of friends sat watching “Our American Cousin” in Washington’s Ford Theatre. But the memory of that night made an indelible mark on Mr. Smithers of Danville. Smithers, who enlisted in Thompson’s Independent Battery of Pittsburgh in 1863, was stationed at Camp Barry, Washington in 1865. Shortly before ten on the evening of April 14, he left camp with some comrades and strolled into the famous restaurant below Ford’s Theatre.
The boys were standing alongside the bar when the door flew open and in stepped a well dressed and dignified looking man. He stepped up to the bar, threw down a bill and said, “Give the boys a drink.” He did not wait for change but disappeared through a rear door leading to the theatre above. He was well known to many in the room as John Wilkes Booth, the actor. A moment later while still lingering outside the bar, the men heard that Lincoln had been shot and realized that their last drink was paid for by the murderer. The men hurried back to camp to join their troop in their search for the assassin.
As the country mourned, so did Danville and all were honored to have many residents play a prominent part in the funeral services. Lincoln’s body was returned to Springfield, along the same route he took to Washington more than 4 years earlier. This train route ran through Pennsylvania and the funeral car stopped at Harrisburg and Philadelphia before continuing to New York. Theodore Steiner, of Danville, was the brakeman for the crew of the funeral train.
In Harrisburg, Rev. C. W. Raver of Danville, who had been assigned to Chambersburg after the assassination in preparation for a likely Southern invasion, was detailed as a guard. Mr. Raver had the privilege of being one of 16 men (8 on each side) who were assigned to support the enormous flag which was spread over the coffin. He accompanied the funeral procession to the Capitol where the body was viewed by thousands of people and then returned the body to the depot.
When the body arrived at the B & O station in Philadelphia, two more Danvillians participated in the ceremonies to mark the nation’s sorrow. Mr. Joseph L. Frame and Charles P. Harder of Company C. 187th Regiment, were both musicians. Frame played a bass horn for the Camp Caldwald Band, which was among those assigned to meet the train for the march from the station to the State House. He recalled the event vividly and told how the crowd was so dense on Arch Street that 25 police officers had to precede the band. The musicians were forced to march single file. Frame played the customary death march as the body was returned to the train.
Charles P. Harder had an extensive biography in the History of the 187th Regiment by James Gibbs of Danville. He was the youngest of 5 brothers, all veterans. He was a member of the Montour County Bar Association, a former sheriff and by 1905 had attained the position of Postmaster. His real distinction, however, was that he was arguably the youngest soldier to see service in the Civil War. He enlisted in the Union Army when he was just 10 years and 6 months old. Harder had the rare honor of being a member of the drum corp, which escorted Lincoln’s remains from the B & O station to the State House in Philadelphia. The 187th Regiment stationed at 4th and Chestnut, had many men from Danville. Only two more are known to have participated in the obsequies for the martyred president.
These men were John Sechler and I. T. Patton. The hearse was drawn through Philadelphia by six white horses, each with its own footman. The coffin was flanked by eight men. Sechler was one of those men. Patton was among the soldiers who were called out to keep the crowd in check. He was on duty for two days and a night as the crowd was one swaying mass of humanity.
Danville’s personal contact with Lincoln came to an end in 1943 when Montour County’s last Civil War survivor Mr. William L. Jones died. Jones unit had once been reviewed by Lincoln and “The Great Emancipator” impressed the troops by shaking hands with every man.
Lincoln’s influence on Danville remains; as the words of his Gettysburg Address, inscribed on the tallest monument in Memorial Park, remind us, “FOUR SCORE AND SEVEN YEARS AGO OUR FATHERS brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
This was an article I wrote in February 1992 for the Bicentennial Gazette. And so, on Feb. 12, remember Lincoln and his love of this country. — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.