“Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.”
— Unknown
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Lee Evans of the Telephone Pioneers of America was pictured in the local newspaper reading to students in Bobbi Flemings’ third-grade class at Riverside Elementary School as part of ‘Read Across America Day’ celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
The Pioneers of America were part of the Verizon Literacy Reading Program, which made a donation to purchase books for the third grade class. Also in the photo were: Emily Mato, Austin Brown listening to a story about Rapunzel as Evans read to the class.
n
A group of Liberty-Valley Elementary School third-graders stood in a photo with SPCA personal Kelly Beck and Joe Fellencer, Humane Society police officer and manager, and the more than 1,000 items collected by the students to be donated to the Danville SPCA as part of the community outreach program.
n
Sally Meginley from the Danville Chapter Tah Gah Jute of the Daughters of the American Revolution, in a newspaper photo, presented a certificate to Mahoning-Cooper fifth-grader Jack Perez, who was the winner of the DAR History Essay Contest. Students in grade 5 had to write a 300-600 word essay, in letter form, from the point of view of a soldier who was with George Washington at Valley Forge. Perez’s essay was submitted to the state level for further competition.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Danville boys’ varsity and girls’ junior varsity squads captured titles in the Susquehanna Valley League Invitational Bowling Tournament.
The Ironmen, rolling a 2,435, easily bowled over Lewisburg, which finished second with a 2,280. The Danville girls JV squad won the scratch title with a 1,775 total, defeating Central with a 1,671. The boys’ varsity team members who captured first place were: Darren Reibsome, Chris Dennen, Alex Arnwine, captain, Jack Shoop and Pat Gaughan. The junior varsity girls’ team members wgo won the Scratch title were: Dawn Phillips, Noel Wolf, captain, Tracy Yagle, Lori Swanger and Kim Weir, who was missing from the photo.
Bryan James and George Cera were in a photo with the trophies they received for being named to the all-tournament team in the 5th annual Loyalsock Key Club Basketball Tournament. The two eighth-graders helped Danville finish second out of 12 teams, losing to Curtain in the finals. Bryan James paced Danville with 20 points and Bob Mordan added 18. Bob Watts was the coach.
It seemed that everybody in the country got on the bandwagon with MASH bashes to say good-bye to the popular TV show which broadcast its final episode. Owen Cartner, manager of Danville’s Best Western donned Father Mulcahey duds for the party at his motel.
In a photo, employees in the dietary department at Geisinger Medical Center Holly Flora and Theresa Jenkins and Delores Dalton exemplified the farewell spirit. Other hospital employees also caught the Mash Bash fever and donned Army uniforms during lunch in the hospital cafeteria. An Army tent and a cot were set up to add to the atmosphere.
n
Two ex-DHS basketball standouts, Bill Hause, Danville CATV and Larry Rudy, Smith’s Machine Shop, shared their basketball know-how with youngsters at St. Joseph School. The duo were co-coaches of the school’s A team. To Hause and Rudy, working with the youngsters was like drinking from the “fountain of youth.” It’s the tonic to ward off all the physical aches and pains of getting older.
— Sport’s Whirl Danville News
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Everything was a go for the Danville Ironmen as the “Orange and Purple Cagers” downed Coal Township, 56-50, to capture the first District IV title in the school history.
The locals battled back from an eight-point deficit in the second half to overtake the Purple Demons and win the victory. Curry led the scoring with 20 points, Marks was next with 18 and Ken Shepperson had 14. It was the largest crowd to see the Ironmen in action this year with 1,700 spectators.
The Danville Ironmen, after defeating Coal Township for the District IV title, showed their “jubilance” by carrying Coach Walter McCloskey around the Bucknell gym floor on their shoulders.
Jack Curry, 1962-63 Ironmen, was selected as “Regional Player of the Year” in the annual Milton Standard Regional All- Star selections. Curry was named to the Standard’s Regional team and to the Susquehanna Valley League first team. Coach Walter McCloskey was named “Coach of the Year” for the Susquehanna League.
Many awards were presented to Cub Scouts of Pack 33 of Riverside at the annual Blue and Gold banquet held at St. Peter’s Methodist Church. In a photo, Herb Fridley, district chairman of the Montour District, Boy Scouts of America, presented Bruce LaMothe with an award while other Cubs, Kenny Roush, Kenny Robbins, Ronnie Knight and Dennis Yagle, waited their turn to receive an award. Also in the photo were: Donald Straub, player agent for Pennsylvania Little League, speaker for the event; Ken Roush, Cub master and James Knight assistant Cub master.
n
Cadet Fourth Class Dennis R. Freezer, a Danville graduate, won academic honors after completing the final term examination at the Coast Guard Academy in New London Conn. High honors meant the cadet had maintained a semester average of not less than 90 percent.
n
Members of the Danville Junior Varsity Cheerleading squad were Sally Beyers, Jill Smith, Holly Fox, Linda Leich, Barbara Fester, Donna Heller, Sherrel Hawk, Karen Giebelhaus, captain and Jane Smith. The girls, all members of the sophomore class, cheered at both football and basketball games.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Federal State Flood Forecasting service said there were three ice jams along the Susquehanna River but none of a dangerous nature. Residents of the Danville flood area of the river breathed easier when the solid mass of ice which covered the river for several weeks began to break and slowly move downstream.
The late freeze caused considerable comment among local observers who have watched the river in years past. Many predicted another flood for the spring.
n
Six girls of the Danville High School were chosen from a list of 21 candidates to make up the new school majorette troop. Members were: Patricia Beyer, Eleanor Walker, Louise Burrows, Patricia McIndoe, Patricia Bennett and Shirley Fryling. The girls were chosen by the director of the Bloomsburg State Teachers College Band.
The girls were to be outfitted for the first concert in April.
n
The Morning News contained ads for a Round and Square Dance held Every Saturday Night at the Masonic Temple with Seidel’s Orchestra with Sensational Caller Harry Dietrich.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.