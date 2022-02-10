“The better part of one’s life consists of his friendships.”
— Abraham Lincoln
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Students from the Danville Area and Warrior Run High Schools joined more than 180 high school students from throughout Central Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 8 Chorus Festival presented at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Danville students included Isaac Schwartz, bass II; Maggie Geiswite, soprano II; Alison Hancock, alto I; and Lynace Pabst, alto II.
The Danville Middle School announced the following students as the January Students of the Month: Sixth grade, Kendra Martz, Justin Koch, Will Russell; Seventh grade, Curtis Carr, Kayla Stayer, Chad Bergenstock; Eighth grade, Maggie Bloskey, Jordan Yeagley, Alyson Cavanaugh, David Deker, Priya Raghavan and Tory Steen.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Kevin Burr, a tailback and safety on the 1981 Danville High School (DHS) football team, was named to the Centenary Prep 1981 All-American Football Team. Burr was coached by Ted Yeager. The squad was selected by nominations received from over 500 participating high school coaches, college assistant coaches and members of the sports news media.
Past Exalted Rulers of the Danville Elks Club were honored at an annual dinner at the local lodge. Past rulers pictured in the newspaper were: Dr. Maxwell Moore, Clyde Shannon, Ed Stanko, Dr. Jesse Gordner, Don McIndoe, John Sorenson, Emile Brady, J. Lee Kessler, Al Huber, Walter Shultz, Joseph Schott, Paul Dent, Glen Hagenbuch, Ace Richardson, Lester Leech and Joseph Maier.
Kristine E. Leer, a senior at DAHS, was notified by the president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania that she had been awarded a Distinguished Achiever’s Scholarship to attend Indiana University.
The scholarship would be awarded to Kristine annually for the next four consecutive years while a student at the university and continued to maintain a high scholastic grade average. She was one of 15 students in the 1982 fall freshmen class of 1,600 students to be selected for this award.
Plans were being prepared to restore Montour County’s only covered bridge and put back into use. It had been idle since 1976. The Keefer bridge spanned Chillisquaque Creek in Liberty Township. Liquid fuel tax money was used to repair the bridge; the county was hoping to restore the bridge to a 5-ton weight capacity.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Dr. Ellsworth R. Browneller, administrator of the Jefferson Medical College Hospital, Philadelphia, since 1956, accepted the post of administrative director of Geisinger Medical Center, announced by Dr. Leonard F. Bush, chief of staff at the center.
A native of Chambersburg, Dr. Browneller received his premedical education at Franklin and Marshall College and graduated with the MD degree from Jefferson Medical College in 1948. He served his internship at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital. His residency in hospital administration was taken at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit following his attendance at the School of Public Health and Administrative Medicine at Columbia University, from which he obtained his master’s degree in administrative medicine. Browneller was on active duty from 1943-45 during World War II with the Navy V-12 program and discharged with the rank of lieutenant, Medical Corps, USN, in 1954 as Flight surgeon to Carrier Air Groups in the Korean and Mediterranean theaters and senior medical officer at the Naval Air Station in Sanford Fla.
Browneller and his wife, Ruth were the parents of five daughters. His interests ranged from hunting and fishing to glee club and church choir activity as well as active participation in civic groups and playing with symphonic and other musical organizations.
(Dr. Browneller, who had also served as secretary of health in Pennsylvania, passed away in 1979 in Danville. His wife Ruth R. passed away this past week. — Sis)
A piano recital of classical and contemporary music was held at St. Joseph’s School in preparation for the Diocesan Piano Festival for elementary school children with two-and-one-half years of experience to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Shamokin.
St. Cyril Academy students who were members of St. Joseph Church also participated in the recital, including Susan Maier, Linda LaMothe, Frances Ditzler, Frances Hurst, Pamela Kwiterovich, Sharon Stanko, Sally Brennan, Regina Lahout and Jane Ditzler.
Ann Mahoney rolled a 187 to pace the “Lucky Strikes” of the Danville girls’ YMCA Bowling League to a victory over the “Rockettes.” Top bowler for the losers was Lisa Maurer with 76.
In another contest, the “Ball Busters” edged the “Bluebirds,” 385 to 352, with Leonna Dietrick rolling a 104 for the winners and Theresa Brady hitting 101 for the losers.
Frank Kovilaritch, Danville, was pictured in the newspaper looking over a piece of the battleship USS Maine at the Spanish American War monument in Memorial Park on Feb. 15 the anniversary of the sinking of the Maine. In 1898, the Maine was blown up in Havana Harbor.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Emphasizing the need for a much larger out-patient clinic and more accommodations for bed patients, the George F. Geisinger Memorial Hospital in 1946 had the busiest year in its 31-year history.
Reports from Dr. Harold L. Foss, surgeon in chief showed 7,993 bed patients were hospitalized during the 12 months, an increase of 15 percent over 1945 when the total was 6,945. The outpatient clinic’s record volume also was established in 1945 when 77,228 were recorded.
Patients came from 390 Pennsylvania towns representing 43 of the state’s 67 counties. The increased number taxed the hospital facilities far beyond its limits. It had been necessary to maintain a constant waiting list, averaging more than 400 persons, for every type of accommodation. Reflecting the wide public acceptance of outpatient clinics in modern medicine visits to the Geisinger clinic had increased nearly 400 percent in the previous 10 years; bed patients nearly 100 percent. New records were set in every department in 1946. Despite the increase, the hospital was forced to operate with the same number of nurses.
Tribute was paid to the employees for enabling the hospital to maintain its service to patients. Former staff members who served in the armed forces during the war were beginning to return.
Wishing that all have an enjoyable and heartfelt Valentine’s Day — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.