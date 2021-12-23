“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”
— Charles Dickens
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Christ Memorial Episcopal Church bells, which were silenced 53 years ago, would ring once again in Danville. The bells rang in the church and throughout the community until a fire in February 1948 destroyed the church. They would ring again even though they would not be actual bells when the church unveiled its Basilican True Cast Electronic Carillon on Christmas Day. It was a gift to hear the sound of bells in the neighborhood.
Emily Potter, 7, and her sister Elizabeth, 10, were telling their wish list while visiting with Santa in his cottage along Mill Street. Emily wanted tap shoes and CDs, while Elizabeth asked for ballet shoes.
Students were busy in Merry Hackenburg’s class at Mahoning-Cooper School making holiday cards to send to soldiers overseas; cards and other favors for the residents of Gold Star Nursing Home. Samantha Hunsinger, Chelsey Figard, Mac Baker and Nathan Coleman displayed some of their work in the local newspaper. The students also raised money for phone cards for Baker’s brother Gary who was serving overseas in the armed forces.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Members of the First Baptist Church presented a living crèche and sang carols for Mill Street shoppers located near Diehl’s Firestone.
Fifth-grade students at Riverside Elementary School sponsored a Christmas project to donate items to the Ronald McDonald House. Students Bryan Cotner, Bobby Le Van, Jonathon Evans, Emily Chapman and Anne Young were pictured in the local newspaper looking over the crib linens and toys to be donated.
Danville High School seniors, Sylvia Cole and Gail Johnson were commended by John Nied of the Danville Elks Club as “Teenagers of the Month” by the local organization. Good character, leadership and scholarship demonstrated by high school seniors were the criteria used for the selection of the awardees by the Youth Activity Committee of the Elks.
Cub Pack 37, Washingtonville, held its annual Christmas party at the Washingtonville Fire Hall. Pictured with Santa Claus were: Jared Pringle, Chris Betz, Steven Baylor, Bryan Fasold, Jeff Bush, Andy Bush, Matt Bush, David Merrell, Barbara Baylor, Ryan Betz, Jennie Fasold. The Scouts along with their families enjoyed a hayride and sang Christmas carols prior to the party.
Danville High School Band members, Warren Adams and Keith Vrabec presented a $100 check to Danville Police Chief Lewis Lee for the Community Christmas Tree which the police were sponsoring.
The week before Christmas began with 2 inches of snow, soon it was 6 inches. A photo in the newspaper had Fred Iobst and Steve Connolley “taking to the slopes on their skis” on Mill Street in downtown Danville.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Riverside Cub Scouts of Riverside Pack 33 and parents spent an evening caroling. Thirty-eight persons attended and sang carols for shut-ins on a list provided by Pastor R. Bruce Smay, St Peter’s Methodist Church. Refreshments were served by mothers following the caroling.
Fifth-grade students of Danville’s First Ward held their Christmas program entitled, “Santa’s Surprise.” Costumes were made by Mrs. Harold Clark and the play was directed by John Clark. Characters were Robert Lewis; John Clark, Santa Claus; Kim Houck, Charles Faust, Mrs. Santa Claus, Tim Long; Raymond Fox; Charles Prentiss; William Curry and David Hackenburg.
The jolly, little man who would bring joy to millions of children and whom we know as Santa Claus, made his annual appearance during the break between the DHS jayvee and varsity basketball games. Santa, living up to his reputation, distributed gifts for the Ironmen cagers and candy to youngsters attending the game. Elementary school children who were accompanied by their parents were admitted free. The varsity basketball team won 73-40 and the jayvees, 57-37 over Central Jays.
Montour County-Riverside area children got their wish for a white Christmas and area residents were digging out from the 11-inch snowfall. Borough and State Highway Department crews were on the job from Christmas Eve when the snow began to accumulate and worked through Christmas Day to keep highways open.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Santa Claus visited the Washies Fire House and spent time handing gifts to the kiddies and wishing them all a Merry Christmas. He then boarded the rescue truck to go on a tour of Yule cheer. He visited the children ill at home; then on to the Geisinger Memorial Hospital, the Sacred Heart Villa, the Holy Family Convent and the Montour Institutional District Home to surprise those children.
Officers and members of the Rescue Chemical Company paid tribute to veterans who served from their organization to welcome them home with a testimonial banquet held at the fire hall on Sidler Hill. W.A. McCloughan, publisher of The Morning News, served as master of ceremonies. A moment of prayer was observed in memory of one company member who did not return from the war. John Brush died of wounds in France in 1944. He was one of 10 active and 50 contributing members of the chemical company who served their country.
The restriction against exterior lighting was lifted so business places on Mill street were able to decorate the outside to create a Christmas atmosphere for the homecoming veterans.
The YMCA, in addition to its regular dance, had a Christmas Party. There were 40 door-prizes awarded by twin-sons of Santa Claus. Two boy soloists, Stanley Shultz and “Punky” Wertman, aged 10, with amazing voices, entertained with Christmas carols.
Each, of the Danville churches, in the above years, held special services throughout the holiday season for everyone to celebrate Christmas, the birth of the baby Jesus, the basis for the Christian holiday.
Thank you to my friend Lynn for her help when my computer didn’t cooperate this week.
“Love, peace and joy to everyone!”
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.