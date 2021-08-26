“This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer’s last stand.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)The Montour-Delong Fair held its 63rd annual community fair beginning with vesper services and special music on Sunday, the opening day, continuing throughout the week with special exhibits and displays.
Fair directors described the event as “educational.” They said the aim of the weeklong gathering was to improve the quality of agriculture and home products of the community. Highlights included 4-H clubs and FFA exhibits, youth pedal pulling contests and blind tractor contests as well as judging of baked goods. Every day was full of interesting events.
Two former Cooper Township supervisors were honored for their dedication, service and for making the municipal building a reality during the monthly meeting of the township supervisors.
The two men, Harold M. Shultz, 94, and Elmer T. Steltz, 91, had a combined total of 106 years of service to the Township. “Their first priority was the growth of Cooper Township,” said Art Peters, the township solicitor. “These two men set records of service to the township.”
40 YEARS AGO (1981)One Danville girl and several area men fared well at the third annual Emmaus Road Runners Triathlon in Emmaus.
More than 80 competitors competed in the triathlon which consisted of swimming one mile, biking 30 miles and running 10 miles. Danville’s Sue Hartman placed 47th at the grueling event.
James Frey and Taci Styer were crowned as Prince and Princess of Pomona 31 Grange at the Montour-Delong Fair. Princess Taci and Prince James were members of the Valley Grange 1184. Taci was a ninth-grader at Danville Junior High School and James graduated from Danville High School in 1977.
Outgoing royalty were Brenda Wallace and Larry Kocher.
Four-year olds Johnny Binder and Janelle Foust were pictured in the local newspaper at the altar during the “Tom Thumb Wedding” at the Washies Playground. Witnesses for the bride and groom were Shannon Rudy and Jimmy Cero. Harold Hack was the ring bearer, Shawna Splain, flower girl, and Mike Harner was the minister. After an embrace, the newlyweds hopped on a wagon for a ride around the playground.
Some 250 guests were in attendance. Celebrities of the evening were Bob Stone as “Rocky,” Brian Shultz as “Pete Rose,” Skip Strouse as “Reggie Jackson” and Karen Barsh as a friend to the bride’s mother.
Mother of the groom, Angel Hack, was escorted by usher John Brent, while father of the bride, Rick Reibsome followed. Jim Keefer escorted the mother of the bride, Julie Mensch. The wedding party included Kelly Green, Jessie Reibsome and Angie Billman as bridesmaids.
A reception followed the ceremony with cakes donated by various organizations and people.
The Wednesday night Champs, the Geraniums, in the Elk’s Bowling League were: George Smith, Alice Smith, Anna Mary Magill, June Livziey, Gus Livziey and George Heiss.
The Elks Thursday night bowling team, Daisies, “copped the Grand Championship” for the year; Elaine Long, Pat Fry, Clara Jones, Jim Long, Marvin Fry and Bob Jones.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The YMCA Junior League All-Stars and the Washies champions of the circuit battled to a 7-7 deadlock in a 10-inning baseball game. Dunc Kishbaugh was the starting pitcher for the league champs; Greg Williams, All-Star starter. Mike Coira was manager of the All-Stars and Sam Harrison, manager of the Washies team. A game for the record books, a tie, league champions vs. All-Star baseball game, was called after 10 innings due to darkness.
Forty-three members of the 1961 Danville Ironmen football team left by bus for the Union County Sportsmen’s Club at Weikert for a week of intensive drills for upcoming season. For team members, the camp would be anything but a picnic.
Bag blocking, dummy scrimmage, conditioning, agility drills, made for a tiring first day.
I wish I had room to include all 43 familiar names.
Over 300 dolls of every make and description were entered in the Washies Playground annual Doll Show. A period of silence was observed in memory of the deceased Gus Kooher, Father of the Washies Playground. Winners included Tina Seidel, Ricky Rogers, Carol Davies, Judy Hunsinger, Pam LeVan, Susan Lutz, Darlene Freese, Gail Shutt, Karen Burrows, Elizabeth Weaver, Marsha Lynn, Susan Wertman, Gene Wertman, Deborah Rake, Janelle Shultz, Karen Clark, Beverly Clark, Sally Elliott, Charlotte Bennick, Barb Bennick, Bob Faust, Barbie Stetler, Linda Shoemaker, Sally Burge, Elizabeth Harrison, Rhonda Reppert, Vicki Swartzlander, Rebecca Krum, Mary Knauer, Ann Marie Brent, Cecilia Seitz and Janet Appleman.
All thirty-five furniture prizes were donated by the “Toy Tycoon of Danville, Tabby Seidel,” the newspaper wrote.
(Tabby Seidel, in 1965, retired after 24 years of making doll furniture for area playgrounds.)
Ken Burrows Sr., manager of the Danville Airport, Riverside, was pictured in the local newspaper congratulating his son Ken, 16, after the youth completed his first solo airplane flight to become a full-fledged pilot.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A new feature introduced at the Ferry Street Playground was Target Ball.
On the first day David Buckley was the first to capture a prize with a score of 500 points. David DeGreen made the same success score the next day and Mary Maurer, Frederick Davison and Bill Kaiser were also high scorers.
“There was little interest shown in softball after a new football made its appearance. Touch football not only had its players but also its spectators; a sign of the approaching season,” the local newspaper wrote.
Awards were given to several boys and girls who made unusual designs in the sand box. Those recognized on Friday were: First prize, Deny Garet; second, Dickie Lowery and Eddie Dailey; Third, Joyce Kotzen and Patsy Temple.
The last hayride of the season was held to close the weekend.
Area residents were again enjoying the Washies Halloween Parade Committee’s summer carnival held each Friday and Saturday night at the lot on East Front Street.
This summer was the first of this yearly carnival since before WWII. Entertainment throughout the season included the Danville Band and the Catawissa Band. New stands opened including a dart game stand and a novelty stand to attract the eyes of kiddies and adults.
Proceeds from the carnival financed the Halloween parade.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.