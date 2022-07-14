“Sometimes you will never know the Value of a moment, until it becomes a Memory.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Dylan Slusser, 5, and Christopher Morgan, 6, were pictured in the local newspaper getting in step during a line dancing routine that was part of a line-dancing lesson at the Lutz Oak Street Preschool Summer Enrichment Program. Josh Tripp, 6, was getting a little help from line dancing teacher Donna Andrews, as he and Zach Brent, 6, and Keaton Geiger, 6, participated in the line dance routine.
EMT Jason Messersmith and Kim Edwards, operations manager for the Danville Ambulance Service, were listening to State Rep. Robert Belfanti Jr., D-107, of Mount Carmel, as he read a signed citation to the ambulance service workers.
Belfanti presented the citation to the station for its 50 years of service to the community. He also presented a new American flag to hang outside of the building.
Erin Heintzelman, 10, and Matthew Reibsome, 8, of Danville watched in amazement as Aaron McGaw, 17, performed his magical tricks for about 40 children at the Thomas Beaver Free Library. The show was part of the summer reading program.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
According to the local newspaper, the Danville Dolphins defeated Trevorton 8-0 in swim team action at Sunnybrook Park bringing the Dolphins record to 2-2.
Two league records were broken by Chris Miller, individually in the 25-yard freestyle (17:40) and as part of the four-man team of Chris Kabler, Mike Albertini and Chad Foster in the 100-yard free relay (1:23:26). Mike Albertini, Mia Ambrosino, Paul Cera, Gretchen Cole, Kelly Detering, Peter Gori, David Hughes, Jamie Hummer, Kristin Hurst, Eric Keppler, Heather Laubach, Chris Miller, Mitch Nadle, Danielle Sticklin, and Keith Vrabec all posted multiple wins to lead the Dolphins to victory.
Whit Gibson, former Danville High School wrestling champion and now a U.S. Military Academy cadet, recently completed three weeks of paratrooper training at Ft. Benning, Ga.
“He mastered the technique of maintaining absolute control of his body during free-fall before the parachute opened and learned to use certain body movements to change direction, maintain balance and drop on a target while floating to the earth at about 15 miles per hour. Gibson made five parachute jumps and was awarded Wings as proof of the accomplishment,” according to the newspaper.
Gibson then underwent cadet leadership training at Ft. Riley, Kansas.
Pat’s Grill took possession of second place in the Danville Fastpitch Softball League with a 9-3 win over Decal Sports. Scott Moran led the “Saloon Sluggers” attack with home runs in the first and second innings over the left-field wall. He finished the game with a total of four RBI. Dinger Long “cracked” a triple and single for the winners and Skippy Sones and Brian Metzger each added two singles. Dave Gibbs “sparkled” in the field for Pat’s. Mader was the winning pitcher and Ron Hoover took the loss.
Wayne McKee, the pro at Frosty Valley Country Club, was in a photo in the newspaper giving golf lessons to children. Learning tips from McKee were: Bob Randolph, Eddie Marcheski, Gretchen Dendler and Paul Brobst.
The Danville Area School Board recognized district retirees: Elementary teacher Louise Clark, who taught in the district for 34 years; Hurley Baylor, junior high science, 31 years; H. Belle Himes, elementary, 21 years; Edwin Klinger, planetarium director and science teacher, 29 years; school nurse, D. Jean Cooper, 29 years; and seventh-grade reading teacher Nancy Riley, who spent 23 1/2 years in the district.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
One hundred and twenty-six youngsters had already registered at the Ma-Ho-Tow Playground for summer.
Recent action — Laura Weaver was the Lucky Number Popsicle winner. Susan Krum guessed the secret word for the day as “scenic.”
The names of Molly, Greg and Mark Wertman, Ron, Nancy and Jim Tomcavage, Alberta and Mary Wargo, Debby and Bob Reinaker, Wayne Baylor, Laura Weaver and Andrew Hoffman were added to the list of home helpers.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 33, Riverside, were pictured in the local newspaper preparing to raise the recently acquired A-1 rating flag awarded to Camp Lavigne. Troop 33 was given the honor for having the highest mark in camp clean-up throughout the week. The troop was also instrumental in the camp receiving the rating through their efforts in clearing up and preparing a new campsite. Richard Fox was the leader of the troop.
Charles Barnhart, 80, of Chamber Street, Danville, was at his favorite pastime, taking care of his garden. Barnhart, a retired employee of the American Swedo Iron Corp., and a puddler at the old Reading Iron company had a leg amputated due to diabetes. The handicap didn’t stop him. He made special tools to work in the garden, digging and planting in the spring.
The Barnhart garden was considered one of the finest in town.
Two players on the Danville Jays team of the North Branch League were listed among the top hitters in the loop, according to figures released by Millard Ludwig, league president.
Don Smedley, left fielder for the Jays, was in the third spot with a .403 mark, hitting safely 25 times at 62 trips batting. Ray Weniger, shortstop, with a .344 average, batting 61 times, 21 hits with an 11-game hitting streak going. Smedley, Weniger and Larry Rudy, Herschel Klinger and Jim Mordan were selected for the All-Star team.
Jack Curry and Ollie Wagner, both seniors at Danville Senior High School, were pictured in the newspaper discussing some of the things they learned at Keystone Boys Camp held at the Pennsylvania State University, with Robert Love, commander of the Post 40 American legion, sponsors of the two youths at the camp. The purpose of the camp was to familiarize young men with the operation of local and state governments.
Curry and Wagner were chosen for their scholastic standing, citizenship and character.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
W.A. McCloughan, publisher of The Morning News, purchased the clothing business owned by Fred W. Howe and would take possession of the store, located at 268 Mill St. The purchase marked the return of one of Danville’s most active merchants to a business in which he was formerly well known. It also marked the end of 50 years of merchandising in this town by Howe — the 50th anniversary on the exact date of the sale.
The Kashner brothers, of Bloomsburg R.D. 2, who purchased the feed mill and service station of Melvin Roup along the Danville-Mausdale highway, a mile from Danville, planned to continue the same service and handle the same products as the previous owner; continuing the chopping service and handle Master Mix and D and G feed for all animals. Atlantic products would be sold at the service station. They would also operate a small general store in connection with the station. The two brothers would occupy the house adjoining the service station.
Roup was erecting a home on the opposite side of the road.
