20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Thousands of spectators lined Danville’s Mill Street to watch the Iron Heritage Festival Parade which kicked off a weekend of festivities with dozens of events.
The huge parade included three divisions entertaining all the spectators. A closing ceremony was held in Memorial Park. Bonnie Trump, co-chairperson of the event, thanked the many volunteers who participated in this year’s festival and made it a success.
“The volunteers are the unsung heroes of this event,” Trump said.
Ann Hurst, another committee member, thanked those volunteers for their hard work.
“This group worked as a team throughout the year,” Hurst said. “We have become a family.”
The goal of the festival was to entertain and educate, said Trump, and she believed that goal was realized again.
Lynne Barret and John Brady, members of the festival hospitality committee, also thanked the volunteers for their tireless efforts. Suzanne Walzer, accompanying herself on guitar, closed the weekend with a number of songs in the park that the audience helped her deliver. The Muffin Man provided free root beer floats for all those who gathered in Memorial Park for the closing ceremonies.
Myself, as another committee member, said, I “was proud to be associated with this very special festival enjoyed by all,” according to the newspaper report.
Harold Hurst, Rich Knouse and Denny Hummer were pictured in the local newspaper marching along in character on the parade route. General Daniel Montgomery, also known as Tim Bower, and Sue Tinsley as Abigail Geisinger, were also parading, waving to the spectators. All would be in the cemetery tour telling the story of their characters during the evening event.
Melissa Wolfe, 17, a senior at Danville Area High School, was named Sun Area Dairy Princess. Wolfe, who was brought up in a farming family, was involved in promoting the dairy industry to all ages. She also participated in the Iron Heritage Festival parade and had a booth during Saturday’s events on Mill Street.
Cheryl Pritchard, of Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper sitting on a bench, taking a break from walking her 1-year-old twin granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Morgan Raup, along the river park on Water Street.
The twins were searching for groundhogs along the bank and boats in the river. They found a boat but no groundhog.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
William H. Cole Jr., of Cole Enterprises, and Lester Thomas, head buyer for Cole’s, posed in front of the former Weis Markets building on Ferry Street, which was purchased by Cole’s. Coles, Mill Street Hardware Store was to be relocated to the Ferry Street building.
William H. Cole Jr. and William H. Cole III, trading as Cole and Cole Enterprises, bought the 17,500 square foot structure from State College car dealer George Dix and wife Dorothy who purchased the building in 1979 to open a foreign car dealership, which did not succeed.
The Coles planned on featuring an expanded inventory. Cole’s is a chain of hardware stores located in many towns throughout the area. The Danville store serves as the home office and has been in operation for nearly 100 years.
Jim Martin qualified for the U.S. team in the World Schoolboy freestyle wrestling tournament to be held in California later in the month. Jim qualified by winning in a four-man qualifying tourney. Martin who would wrestle at 106 pounds for the U.S. in the world competition was one of 10 wrestlers from the U.S. qualifying for the freestyle team.
In the Grand Nationals wrestling tournament Martin came in second place to a three-time World Schoolboy champion. Also participating in the Grand Nationals from Danville was Ross Walker who placed fourth in the Advanced Division for 11- and 12-year-olds in Greco Roman and sixth in Freestyle.
Mary Snyder, the winner of the annual Sis Crispen Women’s Golf Tournament at Frosty Valley Country Club, was pictured in the local newspaper with Wayne McKee the club pro.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Robert Marks, son of attorney and Mrs. E. Robert Marks, Danville, was selected as the “Honor Boy” of the year at the annual banquet of the Danville YMCA Little League Senior Division. Marks was pictured in the local newspaper being presented with a pair of baseball shoes by Robert Aurand, general secretary of the local YMCA. He was selected as the boy who showed the most promise in baseball in the year after leaving the Senior Division circuit.
The Elks team, represented by Mike Coira, was presented with the championship trophy for the season from Sam Harrison, manager of the Washies team, last year’s winners. The presentation was made at the annual banquet. In a newspaper photo was Jack Wintersteen, player agent; Tim Shepperson, Washies captain; Dick Blosky and John Boyer, player co-captains of the Elks team. Harrison announced the need for housing 30 boys for the Senior Division baseball players for the state championship playoff to be held in Danville.
Greg Williams of the Moose led the list of the top 10 batters in the YMCA Little League Senior Division for the year with a .556 average. Leading hurler in the circuit was Randy Thomas of the Elks with a 6-1 record. Ducan Kishbaugh, of the Washies, had the most strikeouts, 56. J. Boyer of the Elks scored the most runs, 27. R. Blosky, Elks, most hits, 23. Francis Moyer of FMEU had the most home runs, five, and Moyer the most runs batted in, 24.
A two-week canoeing course sponsored by the Danville Chapter of the American Red Cross was being held at Sunnybrook Park. The course instructed persons on handling safety while canoeing. At the completion of the course participants were required to take a five-mile canoe trip down the Susquehanna River.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Washingtonville, “a thriving little borough in the midst of a prosperous rural area,” eight miles from Danville, moved up a step with the opening of a self-service grocery and meat department added to the Seidel Department Store located on the west side of the highway going through town. This was the second major improvement recently recorded at Washingtonville; following the opening of the new Heffner Funeral Home.
The opening of the self-service section of the store was part of an expansion and modernization program inaugurated by the owner, William D. Seidel.
The overall property housing the Seidel Department Store once upon a time consisted of a store and a dwelling; the dwelling is where the self-service market was installed. The buildings were erected about 40 years earlier by McClellen Diehl, who operated the store; later joined by his son-in-law H. J. Evens in partnership until March 1925 when Seidel bought the store. The improvements bringing the building up to modern times, was another milestone for Seidel, a native of Washingtonville, who farmed and lived within the town since 1893. One of his latest ventures was the construction of the Turkey Restaurant just outside of Washingtonville which became one of the eating centers of Montour and adjacent counties.
