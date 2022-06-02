20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The Danville Ambulance Service was celebrating its 50th year of service to the community. Organized in 1952, the service handled about 2,000 calls a year. Joel Gum, the service’s executive director; also served as fire chief in Valley Township. As part of EMS Week the Danville ambulance has been visiting elementary schools to demonstrate emergency service.
Alice Elliott, desk clerk at the Danville Post Office held up new stamps going on sale, the America Responds stamps in a photo for the local newspaper, in accordance with the Heroes Stamp Act 2001. They consisted of firefighters raising a flag during the Sept. 11 tragedy. The price was $9 a sheet with the extra 8 cents per stamp, going to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A new organization was formed in Danville with one goal in mind: fun. The group called the “Red Hat Society” of Danville has its roots from a poem written by Jenny Joseph called “Warning.” The poem begins, “When I am an old woman, I shall wear purple with a red hat which doesn’t go and doesn’t suit me.”
Terri Hartfield, an organizer of the inaugural meeting, expected eight but the number that came to the Pine Barn Inn meeting was 24. She said, “This is a disorganization, there are no officers, no dues and no good works.”
Sunnybrook Park in Valley Township’s pool and recreation area marked its 75th season.
First opened on July 4, 1927, the park provided area residents with a pool and picnic and playground areas for many years.
Over the winter months, workers gave the park a $40,000 facelift. Many improvements included repairing, painting, siding and revamping the driveway. They were accomplished with funding from a state grant of $30,000, $8,500 from the township supervisors and Sunnybrook added $1,500 through labor. Many of the improvements were accomplished with township employees, volunteer workers, 4-H, Eagle Scouts, Brownies and member of the park board said Darla Gill, secretary of the Sunnybrook Park Association.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
GMC took an early lead and “never looked back” as they defeated TRW 22-5 in a Danville Area Little League game. Dave Weader had a pair of hits including a double. Rick Albertson hit a home run for the winners. Brent Albertson hit a bases-loaded triple for the losers and Chris Morrissey and Dave White both added doubles. Mike Jones picked up the mound victory with relief help from Curt Ward and Mike Buck. Ernie Wright was charged with the loss with relief help from Paul Sticklin.
In other Little League action, Jeff Strausser struck out 15 batters for the CATV win over East End 9-1. Daryn James slammed two triples for the cablemen and Straughn Lumpkin was 2 for 3 with a double. Todd Brady collected two of the losers’ three hits’ off Strausser. Chris Hendrickson was the losing pitcher with relief from Jason Whaley. The two fanned seven batters and walked four while allowing nine hits.
John Brecht, Jim Nagle, Mike Hendrickson and Todd Stigerwalt, members of Cub Pack 36, were pictured in The Danville News lighting candles as part of the “Arrow of Light” ceremony which signifies their transition to Boy Scouts.
Gym teacher June Steiner presented awards to Joe Rogers, Mary Dennehy, David Splitt and Caressa Compton who took first place in the mixed relay event of St. Joseph’s School field day.
Darla Jones was crowned queen of the Danville High School prom. Miss Jones was escorted by Rich Johns. Members of the court were Lisa Diminick, Carol Mann, Tricia Murphy and Jennifer Sabol. About 350 students attended the event. The prom theme was “An Evening in Paris.” The prom included a dinner at the Sheraton Inn followed by a post-prom at the high school. Music was provided by “Crosstown Bus” and “Phase.”
Jeff Miller, vice president of the Danville Junior High School Student Council, presented a corsage to Ruth Ann Montague in appreciation of years of service as council adviser. The presentation was made at the school’s prom.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A year earlier on Memorial Day, two local residents were frantically trying to put the finishing touches on an airboat to be shipped to the U.S. Navy.
In 1962, the same two men took pride in the fact their airboat was on duty in tense Vietnam carrying wounded troops from battle areas to field aid stations and hospitals.
Gene Breiner and Ken Burrows were co-owners of Danville Airboats, located at the airport.
Sunnybrook Park was the scene of community cooperation in action when local residents, including many students, turned out with paintbrushes, rakes and boundless energy to help get the park open for the summer. It left no doubt that the people of the community have a deep interest in Sunnybrook and are willing to work for it, according to park officials.
Miss Bonawitz, president of the Danville Playground Association, said, “It was especially gratifying to see the large number of young people who enjoy the park during the summer giving time and effort to promote the progress and improvement of the summer recreation site. The Girl Scout Troop, with leader Mrs. Cameron Reichen, was also involved: Mission accomplished was their goal. Tasks no sooner pointed out than they were done.”
“The work accomplished — wonderful,” according to John Maturani and Jay Livziey, the men who directed the successful and continually expanding recreation area.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
A parade opened the five-day carnival at the playground lot on the rear of Ferry Street under the auspices of Friendship Fire Company No. 1.
The parade included all the area fire companies, Montoursville, Milton, Watsontown, Bloomsburg, and Sunbury joining with the locals.
At the carnival grounds were 25 concessions and three rides, a Ferris wheel, a kiddie ride and a chair plane. Free stage shows every night and an athletic show each evening.
A Pet Parade was also part of the festival with pets of every description including horses, lambs, goats, a fox and an alligator. The events on the final day were a special matinee in the afternoon for the children and adults and a show in the evening featuring Bob Autry and His Cowboys of York radio station fame.
Summertime: Playgrounds, including Washies and Ferry Street, were all busy preparing for opening day and summer events.
Special thanks to all the members of the American Legion, Post 40, VFW Post 298 who planned and to those who participated in the Memorial Day services at the river and the park. I left the park extremely proud of living in Danville.
There were various groups involved that included many young students — one read Flanders Fields and the other the Gettysburg Address — Scouts distributing flags, DHS Chamber Choir, DHS band, young flower girls, along with the many representatives of different local organizations and community groups placing wreaths at the monument. Both the musical presentations of patriotic songs, Battle Hymn of the Republic sung by Brittany Drumm as a singalong, and the Memorial Day Address by Robert Banrhart, a U.S. a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, made it truly a hometown Memorial Day service. — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.