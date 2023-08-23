“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says “I’m possible!”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)Members of the East End Fire Company and their families spent an afternoon at the annual end-of-summer picnic and awards ceremony held at the picnic grove behind Southside Fire Company. Steve Shaffer received an award for the Firefighter of Year for 2002; Engineer Dan Stamey, received the Service Award for 2002. Chief Lloyd Craig, Deputy Chief Dave Hummel and Capt. Kevin Young were also in the photo. Craig was pictured holding a plaque honoring the top ten firefighters with the highest percentage of calls made.
Austin Craig, 5, at the picnic was watching Josh Poticher of Riverside throw a horseshoe. One-year-old Emma Gibson, sitting in a “big” chair, was hanging out with her father Todd Gibson.
Zach Stiner, 7, a third-grader at Liberty-Valley Elementary School, won a limo ride for himself and five friends to the first day of school. Kendra Foust’s, 7, first grade, whose birthday was on the first day of school, was pictured in the newspaper getting off the bus with her sister Kaylea Foust, 10, fifth-grader, to enter the school for their first day of classes at Liberty Valley Elementary.
Maria Hilkert, 4, in a newspaper photo, laughed as Mark Hilkert, 6, a first-grade student at St. Joseph School, tossed sand in the air while MacKenzie Wertman, 6, a first-grade student at the school operated a toy crane in the sandbox and Callan Sherrida, 8, third-grade student, built a sand turtle at the student and parent welcoming picnic for the new school year at St. Joseph School.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Asters won the overall championship in the Mixed Summer Bowling League. Team members pictured in the local newspaper were: Ann Earlston, Sis Hack, Gail Leighow, Bruce Earlston, Jim Hack and Bill Leighow.
The Thursday Night Champion Daisies won the Mixed Summer Bowling League championship at the Elks. Also pictured in the local newspaper were their team members: Jim Long, Bob Jones, Marvin Fry, Elaine Long, Clara Jones and Pat Fry.
A newspaper photo pictured seven-year-old Brian Woodruff of Danville bracing himself for an immunization shot from community health nurse Dale Keller at State Health Center in Danville which held an immunization clinic for area students who needed the shots to attend school. The free clinic was available by appointment.
A photo in the local newspaper featured Terry Diener, the catcher for the ‘WHLM No Stars,’ swinging the bat in the benefit night softball game for the Becky Temple Fund. Perkins’s Pancake House and WHLM helped raise $350 for the cause. The radiomen won 13-2. About 150 people attended the game which was played to raise money for the fund.
Sports Illustrated recognized Danville wrestler Jim Martin for his achievements in its August 29 issue. Martin, a two-time state champion, appeared in the weekly magazine’s feature “Faces in the Crowd.”
Seven-year-old Nathan Reidinger, of Danville, in his first bike race, captured first place in his age group at the Sun BMX track in Northumberland. His pit crew consisted of Sharon Morgan, Kim VanGilder, Debbie Shutt and Ray Shutt.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Boys of the Danville Area School Jointure who signed up for football met at Sunnybrook Park for a dinner and meeting with Ironmen coaches headed by Jay Livziey. About 70 boys turned out to hear Harold Egli, physical therapist from GMC, speak on conditioning. The locals would soon leave for Weikert for the pre-season camp. The grid prospects for DHS took time out to eat the hot dogs, part of the luncheon. Jack Curry, Dick Bloskey, Tom Little, Ollie Wagner, and Joe Gerst, trainer for the team demonstrated some weight lifts.
Local and area residents lined the streets in downtown Danville to watch the parade on the first day of the Continental Fire Company’s centennial celebration.
The men of the Continental all marched together, behind a banner, wearing green string ties and Centennial hats. The women, on a float, were bedecked with green shamrocks. Ceremonies at the fire company following the parade included the invocation by Rev. Stephen Jordan, assistant pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Jack Feely, editor of The Danville News and master of ceremonies.
The winner in the beard-growing contest was Claire Dunkle; runners-up were: Robert Lee, Sonny Young, Don Serig, Michael Faux, Emory Keefer, Thomas Shultz, Robert Troxell, James Mordan, Charles Miller, Steve Lewis, Fred Mayan, Jimmy Keefer, Robert Lewis and Raymond Remick. Judges were Tom Austin and Jim Reilly.
The weekend was full of fun-filled times and ended with a gigantic parade with dozens of fire trucks from all areas.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Over 1,000 residents of Danville and vicinity were treated to one of the most unusual laugh-inspiring forms of entertainment at Washies field when the Lions and the Washies met in a game of Donkeyball under the sponsorship of the Lions.
After a brief tour around town by the sound truck of Amusement Enterprises Company supplying the donkeys, the animals were taken to West Center Street to the Lawrence Horton Motor Company garage where the pre-game parade assembled. It involved a large group of participants.
The parade marched up Mill Street with the Boy Scouts riding the donkeys then onto the Washies.
Dr. Harold Arnow was master of ceremonies. Edward Piestrak, a popular Danville amateur league baseball umpire, took over that job. Lions players — John Blee, Ken Bills, Scottie Hoffman, George Edmondson, Lee Kessler, Paul Dietterie, Roy Conway, Bob Burger and Don George.
Dick Deitrick was on the mound for the Washies; team members were: Bob Thomas, Jim Thomas, Jack Samois, Tom Hildebrand, Ray Breisswagner, Bill Bailey, Henry Hogendobler Sr. and Bob Hildebrand.
Ken Bills and John Pappas managed the Lions team and Butch Roeder was in charge of Washies. The final score was 1-1. The names of the donkeys were: Dick Tracy, Mae West, Superman, and Frank Sinatra.
The day was full of entertainment with laughter being heard blocks away. There are far too many hilarious stories about the day-wish I could include all of them.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.