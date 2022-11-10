“To our men and women in uniform, past, present and future, God bless you and THANK YOU.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Dr. David Adams, a Philadelphia native, served for nearly three years as the flight surgeon for the U.S. Air Force demonstration team known as the Thunderbirds. Adams, now a dermatologist at GMC, was the keynote speaker at Veterans Day activities at the Danville VFW Post No. 298.
Adams, who served in Desert Strike, said 280 million people have watched the Thunderbirds perform across the USA and in 57 countries. The Thunderbirds, founded in 1953, represent the Air Force’s best public relations squadron ever.
“It was my job to keep the T-Birds flying without injury or fatality. These men had to be in top shape to do what they do even a cold could throw off the equilibrium,” he said.
Veterans from Centralia, Atlas, Sunbury, Northumberland and Mount Carmel attended the ceremony, which closed with a roast beef meal prepared by George Lutz the oldest member of the local VFW and U.S. Army combat cook who served in World War II and the Korean War along with some local dignitaries.
A new financial service business opened on Mill Street. J&J Financial, founded by Jim Kishbaugh Jr., a Danville native and 1978 DAHS graduate. Kishbaugh, who earned a degree in engineering from Penn State in 1982, provided a variety of financial services to its clients.
Kishbaugh said he named his firm in honor of his late sister, Jody, who was killed in an auto accident in 1988. It was “a source of pride for me and a memorial to my sister,” Kishbaugh said. He said that the most rewarding part of the business and the key to its success was its relationships with clients.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Gary Reichard was named to replace Dick Martz as the head baseball coach at Danville Area High School. Reichard was one of four coaches approved by the Danville School Board. Also approved were: Dan Fegley, junior varsity basketball coach; Robert Watts, eighth grade basketball coach and Leeny Hause, junior high cheerleading adviser.
Reichard, 27, a 1973 DHS graduate, played baseball and basketball during his high school days and ran cross country. The fifth-grade science teacher attended Kutztown State and played basketball for the Bears for one year; graduating in 1978.
He began teaching at the Fred W. Diehl School in 1979 and was the seventh grade basketball coach for three years. A search continued for a person to take over the intramural basketball program.
The Rev. John Campion of St. Joseph Church, Danville, and Eleanor Deutsch, a local historian were pictured posing beside the historical marker in front of Montour County Courthouse during its dedication.
The county formed May 3, 1850, from Columbia County. It was named for the Native American female leader, Madame Montour. The county first manufactured iron T rails for railroads. The inventor of the typewriter, Christopher Sholes, was also born here. Danville was incorporated as the county seat in 1849.
Martha Cole was pictured in the local newspaper making hot dogs to give a hungry customer at the grand opening of Cole’s Hardware on Ferry Street. Bob Snyder, in the photo, enjoyed his hot dog as well at the weekend grand opening celebration of their new store.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A rare opportunity to actively participate in Veterans Day was presented to the people of the Montour County and Riverside area.
The Danville Community Singers, after weeks of preparation, presented their musical dedication to “America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee).”
The Veteran’s Day program was dedicated to peace and an opportunity to draw confidence from America’s rich history to reassert pride in being an American. There were more than 22 million veterans living in the nation; a large share of these in the local area.
The recollection of Iwo Jima, Pork Chop Hill and these past victories may supply strength and confidence to face the present troubled times challenges of Berlin and Cuba and other areas where America’s breed of freedom is ever threatened. The house lights dimmed as the Honor Guard of Post 40 presented the colors.
Kim Houck, of Danville, a young Korean boy, entered stage center, placed a hand over his heart and recited the pledge to the flag.
Rev. John Harkins, pastor of the Trinity Lutheran Church, placing a hand on Kim’s shoulder and said good evening. On behalf of the Danville News, who sponsored the program, he also welcomed the crowd.
The curtain parted and the Danville Community Singers launched a musical experience, which would not be soon forgotten in Montour Country-Riverside area. This event packed the auditorium and the attention of many public figures including state senators and Gov. David L. Lawrence. The proceeds were donated to the Danville Area Student Loan Fund.
The Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40 invited local veterans to participate in the eighth annual observance of Veterans’ Day at the local post home. The Red Cross Bloodmobile held its annual tribute to veterans at the Legion home. Each home and business was urged to display the U.S. flag in honor of Veterans Day.
Dennis N. Wildt, 18, Riverside, was undergoing training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he attended one of the Army’s Security Agency Schools.
Wildt was accepted at Penn State, where he planned to study civil engineering but chose to serve his enlistment prior to entering college. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in October, graduating from Danville in June.
The Diehl School students created learning games, posters of charts in conjunction with social studies. A group of children displaying their work were pictured in The Danville News: Emily Chapman, Kristin Hurst, Andy Aurand, Roxanne Rudy, Chris Betz and Molly Bomboy.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
According to The Morning News, “Marking the first time in Montour County’s political history as far as local residents can recall, the voters of this little county elected a woman into major office at the court house in Danville as Clara H. VanKirk, who had served as chief clerk to county treasurer, received strong support in all 14 of the county precincts and carried 12 districts.”
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear Thursdays in The Danville News.