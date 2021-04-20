"April is a lovely, soul-inspiring, life-invigorating month"
— Joseph Grimaldi
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
April 24, 1800, The Library of Congress was established in Washington, D.C. It is America’s oldest federal cultural institution and the world’s largest library. About 10,000 new items are added each day.
April 19, 1897, The world’s oldest annual marathon run in Boston, Massachusetts, was held for the first time.
April 22, 1889, The Oklahoma Land Rush began.
April 25, 1955, The St. Lawrence Seaway opened to ocean vessels seeking passage from Montreal to ports in the U.S. on the Great Lakes.
April 25, 1956, Elvis Presley had his first number-one hit with “Heartbreak Hotel.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Mahoning–Cooper Elementary School fourth-grade students Sara Robbins, 10, Keisey Stayer, 10, and Allison Kinsey, 10, were pictured in The Danville News showing off their inside-out and backwards clothes at lunch. Students were encouraged to wear their clothes backwards as part of a school activity.
Andrew Horvath a senior at Danville Area High School was the recipient of the Good Citizen Award presented by the TAH GAH Jute Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Sally Meginley, school chairwoman, and Mary Beyer, regent, presented the award.
Danville Elementary School fifth-grade students, Jenny Newcomb, Jefferson Bohan and Amanda Harner, who were students of music teacher Deborah Noll, traveled to Shamokin Area High School to participate in the Pennsylvania Music District VII South Elementary Song Fest.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Driver Don Lutz, 23, was posing in a newspaper photo with his Limited Late Model Camaro Stock car.
The car, sponsored by English Auto Parts and Don’s Coin Exchange, both of Danville, was owned by the Yellow Jacket Racing Team, also of Danville. The car featured a 355-cubic-inch Chevy engine built by the English Machine Shop.
Lutz and his partners raced the car at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
Approximately 40 cars of the New York Covered Bridge Society sponsored a covered bridge safari in Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties. The public was invited to join the group that had compiled a “World Guide to Covered Bridges,” a concise detailed list of all of the covered bridges in the country developed for the National Society for Preservation of Covered Bridges.
(A report online about Danville’s covered bridges named the two original covered bridges in Montour County: the Keefer Mills Bridge was built in 1853 and the Sam Wagner Bridge, which bordered both Montour and Northumberland counties, was built in 1881. Both crossed Chillisquaque Creek. The Klondike Covered Bridge, also known as the Hendrickson Bridge, was constructed recently as a walk-over bridge near the Valley-Liberty Township line. — Sis)
Gretchen Erb, a senior at Danville Area High School, was awarded the Soroptimist International of Montour County’s Youth Citizenship Award.
Judy Edwards, award committee chairwoman, and Donna Miller, club president, were pictured in The Danville News presenting a monetary gift to Erb.
Erb, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Erb, planned to attend Penn State University in the fall.
Piano auditions were held at the Villa Conservatory of Music. Tim Shuy, piano instructor at Penn State University, served as the official judge and was pictured in the local newspaper.
Those who auditioned included Annette Doran, Karen Dragon, Becky Elder, Amy Grausam, Kathy Buckley, Mary Ann Burkland and Chris Reichans.
Kurt Bausch, Danville’s jayvee pitcher was in a photo in the local news as he “whacked a ground ball” in the contest at the State Hospital field.
The jayvee team prevailed 2-0 over Warrior Run.
It was the fourth straight shutout by a Danville baseball team. This time it was “Kurt Bausch who registered the milestone.”
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Harry W. Pritchard, of Danville, posed before a model of an Iron Curtain Guard Tower during his visit to the Radio Free Europe headquarters in Munich, Germany.
He was serving with the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. The Radio Free Europe Fund (RFE), which broadcast more than 2,700 hours each week to the captive people in Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, was supported by contributions from American people.
These "Iron Curtain" countries were completely cut off from the West and its allied states.
Whitey McCloskey, Bob Aurand and Guy Long, basketball coaches, were pictured in the local newspaper looking over their strategy for the new “Basketball Day Camp” to be operated by the trio at Sunnybrook Park.
The camp was being set up to give youngsters an insight on the sport and provide a full schedule of instructions and training.
A Junior High School class sponsored a car wash held at the Lewis Chevrolet Garage to finance a class trip to Philadelphia. Becky Eifert, Dana Hames, Kyleen Jiannine and Linda Dietz were on Mill Street working on the project taking orders.
A new business establishment officially opened its doors along U.S. Route 11, east of Danville.
A new veterinarian hospital operated by Drs. George M. and George W. Leighow held an open house for all to learn about the new business. The modern unit contained the latest in equipment and facilities for the care of small and large animals.
(George M. Leighow established his first veterinary hospital located on old Bloom Road in 1927. George W. Leighow continued to work with his father and then own the practice until he retired in 1998. The practice was purchased by the current owner, Patricia L. Kitchen. — Sis)
The first meeting of newly organized Valley Township 4-H Club was held in the Valley Township School.
Those elected to office included Linda Frye, president; Joan Houseknecht, vice-president; Judy Kashner, secretary; Susan Weaver, news reporter; Helen Gearhart, game and song leader; and Carol Hendrickson county council representative.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Dick Hall, of Danville, made his first flight alone at the controls at the Danville Airport. Joe Morrall, his instructor, encouraged Hall to make the flight and take advantage of the beautiful weather. The mission was accomplished successfully.
The large siren at the Rheems plant was to be sounded daily during their working hours at 8 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
The siren was to be used regularly at the plant with the resumption of the working schedule. Residents were warned to not mistake it as a fire alarm or a distress signal.
Technician Quentin L. Karchner, Sr., was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army at Fort Dix N. J.
His decorations and citations included: Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with two battle stars and World War II Victory Medal, Battles and Campaigns Luzon and Southern Philippines.
Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
One billion individuals mobilized for action every Earth Day and 190-plus countries engaged.
A three-day livestream of events, April 20 through 22, is planned for 2021 called Global Youth Summit, We Shall Breathe and Teach for the Planet.
“We can restore Our Earth” is the official theme for 2021 Earth Day.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.