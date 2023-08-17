“The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Ice cream desserts with the curl on top along with a complete sandwich menu were available at the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Valley Township owned by Leighow Oil Company near the Interstate 80 exchange.
Lori Jordan was the manager at the new Dairy Queen. According to Donna Evans, supervisor of Leighow Oil retail stores, “so far, business has been fantastic, getting a lot of travelers off the interstate plus local people.”
Dairy Queen crew members Tammy Vincent and Melissa Kolenda were in a news photo assembling the soft-serve ice-cream machine.
Colins “Fuzz” Stump and Tracy Andrews, of Danville, were pictured in the local newspaper at the opening of Tracy’s new store, Perfectly Scented, located on Walnut Street. Margaret Mausteller, Aleisha Andrews, Tracy and Robert Andrews were at the ribbon-cutting.
Washies won the Danville Little League Senior Division Baseball championship with a 16-2 record. Team members were: Jonathan Fellin, Kevin Black, Matt Gum, Dave Comrey, Matt Shirley, Nevin Diehl, Jefferson Bohan, Kyle Stump, John Gudonis, Brian Deegan, Mike Foust and Aaron Wertman. Coaches: Harry Vernon and Harry Stump.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Danville Senior Division All-Star team was eliminated by South Columbia in an 11-3 win over the local team in a game that had been postponed from the previous evening. The game continued with the 3-2 score with the opposing team in the lead.
South Columbia scored five times in the 5th inning; adding three more runs in the top of the 7th. The win put South Columbia in the finals, playing Berwick, South Columbia had to win twice to claim the district title while Berwick had to win once. Team members were: Joe Rogers, Joel Gum, Brian Wiktor, Bryan James, John Albertini, Tony Willard, Keith Burkland, Bill Wilt, Mike Kopelcheck, Chris Beaver, Ken Yeich, Randy Heddings, James Wentworth, Greg Hain; alternates were Robert Shrawder and Rich Davies. Coaches were Bob Hilderbrand, Wayne Brookhart and Scott Llewellyn.
Don Olley, of the Danville Kiwanis Club, was pictured in the local newspaper serving a slice of watermelon to 8-year-old Steve Estock at the Washies Playground. The Kiwanis Club annually sponsored a watermelon feast for youngsters at Washies and Sunnybrook Park.
According to a Sports Whirl column, “Stars will shine tomorrow, day and night, at the Continental Hose Co., site of the Danville Jays baseball reunion, will be very much like Old Home Week with everyone telling delightful stories followed by roars of laughter. It will be a chance for old friends to meet and discuss their youthful days. One has to go back to the year 1958 to appreciate the baseball tales from the past years.”
Harry Stump, who later became Montour County commissioner, organized the group, and was the manager assisted by Darrell Bankes. Jack Blee, The News, was scorekeeper and business manager. Totem Shepperson, Jack Blosky, Don Lowery, Herschel Klinger, Jim Mordan, Ray Mordan, Eddie Smedley, Don Smedly, Tony Stump. Also Ray Croman, Ray Weniger, Joe Gerst, Terry Gerst, Larry Rudy, Bob Moyer, Clair Stump, Dave Bush and Norm Harris Jr. were expected to attend, according to the column.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Winners of balloon tag at the Riverside Playground were Kenny Robbins and Ricky Seitz. Second place went to John Magill. In the bubble gum contest, the person who blew the largest bubble was Denise Bourassa; second place was Darlene Pinamonti. Winners of the pick-up sticks contest were Donna Kline and Connie Magill in first place, and Janine McGill and Roxanne Reamer in second place. The bottle cap carry winners were Allison Shutts for the girls and Johnny Reamer for the boys. In second place were Maria Mensch and Skip Walker.
All Danville area fire companies responded to an alarm at 1:25 a.m. at the Continental fire Company building on North Mill Street. Damage to the building was contained to the second floor. Their three-day centennial celebration planned for Aug. 22-24 would go on as scheduled.
The All-Star squad of the Danville Senior Division Little League team dropped a 5-4 decision to Scranton in the final inning of the sectional championship at the Washies Playground. Scranton had a 3-0 lead in the fifth frame. The locals bounced back into the ballgame when Randy Thomas blasted out a grand slam to put the visitors on the short end of a 4-3 count.
Scranton tied up the score in the sixth and during their half of the seventh, a player advanced on an error and scored on a single to win the game with a 5-4 score. Team players were: Ken Reibsome, Duncan Kishbaugh, David Bressler, Randy Thomas, George Fausnaught, Sam Harrison, Henry Coira, Ned Herrold, Carlton Seitz, Eugene Stetler, Doyle Yeager, Terry Willoughby, Shawn Harris and Terry Megargle. Coaches were Sam Harrison and manager Mike Coira.
In 1922, Harry Truman was a haberdasher in Kansas City, Mo., the Yankees were among the Major League Baseball teams that had never won a championship and young Charlotte Dietz started her first year as a biology teacher at Danville High School on Mahoning Street; then Front Street and later Northumberland Road.
Times changed for Truman and the Yankees, but for Dietz, who retired this month after 42 years as biology teacher at Danville High School, life remained constant.
She saw the high school faculty increase from five to more than 30 and one of her former pupils, George G. Myerley, become high school principal. She taught often three generations of students. According to The Danville News, Dietz planned to study biology as a hobby and continue her activities in church and social organizations.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Moose Juniors, behind the one-hit pitching of Doug Sharon, ace Moose hurler, laid rightful claim to the 1948 Junior League Championship with a 14-1 victory over the Eagles Juniors at the Cinder Tip Field. The Washies Juniors won the first championship in 1946 and the Elks earned in 1947.
Tom Shepperson and Vern Smedley both led the Moose Juniors with a home run and single. Frank Fisk and Ken Elliott each had a double. Joe Fisher had the only Eagles hit, a single. A banquet was held on the lawn adjoining the Eagle Hall to close the YMCA Junior League season.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.