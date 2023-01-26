“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.”
— Victor Hugo
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
After reading the article “Pennies to Protect Police Dogs,” in their Weekly Reader, students at Mahoning-Cooper elementary school decided to save pennies and send them to the charity.
The classes of Miss Riegel, Mr. Mordan and Mrs. Morgan at the school collected change for the charity. They were able to raise $40. Students Sara Byron, Kiera Bohan and Nicole Merrill were pictured in the local newspaper.
December students of the month for St. Joseph’s School included Torin Lehmier, Jesse Williams, Jared Cunfer, Kevin Hahn, Katherine Shoop, Maria Qureshi, Angela Noviello and Elizabeth Brown.
Danville wrestling Coach Ron Kanaskie was getting nervous as he was approaching the 500th dual meet win of his career. The present match was against Mifflinburg, according to the newspaper article.
Despite getting three forfeit wins and some clutch pins from his Ironmen, the Wildcats didn’t go away until Ironman senior Web Gray’s meet-clinching pin in the next to last bout of the night. Gray’s fall at 160 pounds, in a meet that started at 189, gave Danville a 39-31 lead and the Ironmen won the Central Susquehanna Conference match 39-34.
Gray’s pin at 160 sealed Kanaskie’s 499th victory. Kanaskie was hoping to become the third Pennsylvania coach with 500 wrestling wins when the Ironmen would next host Selinsgrove in a CSC-1 meet.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Danville finished a 7-0 first half and won the first-half championship in the girls’ basketball Susquehanna Valley League with a 54-46 victory over Line Mountain.
Laurie Forney scored a career-high 18 points to help Danville offset the “hot shooting Eagles.”
The 46 points was the second highest total given up by the Ironwomen this season and the highest in a league game. Danville answered with its second best offensive showing of the season as three players, Helen Fausnaught and Brenda Kashner each with 10 and Colette Amarante with nine, scored for the first half champions.
Other members of the first half champs were: Barb Mottern, Heather Johns, Brenda Kashner, Janie Ryan, Grace Mottern, Becky Raup, Ruth Shepperson, Donna Erlston, Janice Davies, Michele Gabriel, Kelly Kile and Pam Roney.
Kevin Kase, a graduate of Danville High School, was beginning his duties as press secretary to Congressman Fofo I. F. Sunia, who represented the United States territory of American Samoa in Congress.
Kase served as projects coordinator to former Congressman Jim Nelligan of the 11th District of Pennsylvania before joining Sunia’s staff. His duties involved composing press releases, newsletters, legislative correspondence and speeches for the Congressman. Sunia was beginning his second term of office as the first congressman to represent American Samoa in the U.S. Congress.
Individuals interested in reserving garden lots under the program sponsored by the Montour County Conservation District were urged to contact the district office. The lots, located on Danville State Hospital land adjacent to the Diehl School, were allocated on a first-come, first serve basis and planted within four weeks or would be available for others.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Danville High School’s boys’ basketball team captured the first half championship of the Susquehanna Valley League after a great performance over the Selinsgrove Seals with all team members contributing to the score of 74-59 to wrap up the first round title on a 7-0 record.
The Ironmen were also the top offensive team of the League in the first half with a total of 506 points. Danville was second defensively, led by Berwick who permitted only 323 points while the Ironmen allowed 331.
The game halftime was full of activities, namely the “King Basketball” competition for the championship honors, and a record hop featuring a Limbo Contest following the varsity game.
The three Danville youngsters selected “King Basketball” were: Don Wertman, fourth grade; Kim Wray, fifth grade; and Jim Cero, of the sixth grade. All received crowns and a basketball. Runner-ups, fourth grade, Dal Machusak; fifth grade, Art Newberry; sixth grade, Doug Stetler and John Dyer, were awarded tickets to a professional basketball game in Sunbury.
David J. Schlee, Danville, and Dale Fulmer, Riverside, were named the winners of the Danville National Bank’s Candle Burning Contest. The candle located in the bank lobby burned for three hours every day the bank was opened since Jan. 1. It finally went out on Jan. 22, at 11:30 a.m.
Over 300 entries were received. Schlee received a $100 paid up Christmas Club for guessing the closest time the candle would burn out while Fulmer, runner-up, won a $50 paid up Christmas Club.
Five girls, Gail Warntz, Susan Warfield, Kay Bloskey, Lois Wintersteen and Joyce Allen, completed the American Red Cross Beginner’s Swimming Course at the YMCA.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The station wagon, one of the innovation of automotive industry, spread to the airways and the first seen in Danville was purchased by Ken Burrows, manager of the Danville Airport.
It was a Stinson Station Wagon, capable of carrying four people at a time and cruised at 130 miles an hour. It was powered with a 167 HP single motor, being a 1947 model, the latest ship put out by the Stinson Company.
It was available for the GI training program as well as for rent, hire, or charter work. The new Stinson Station Wagon increased the Danville Airport air fleet to eight planes.
(As a young girl, I spent many Sunday afternoons sitting in a car at the airport with my parents waiting for planes to takeoff or land. — Sis)
The Montour County March of Dimes Campaign for 1948 was in full swing with every adult and all school children contacted through contribution cards. Results of the first day were $73.10 donated. The stores of Danville had official March of Dimes coin collection boxes.
The chairman, Tom Magill, hoped to have donations from everyone, many fraternal groups and clubs were planning their donations. A trailer, prepared by the motion picture industry, would be shown at the Capitol Theatre with Girl Scout Troop 3, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, led by Mrs. Wesley Barber, scheduled to collect contributions in the lobby.
One half of the money raised remained in Montour County to aid those afflicted with polio; the other half would be turned over to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis for research.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.