“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.”
— John F. Kennedy
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
More than 3,000 bikers took part in Geisinger’s 17th Annual Motorcycle Miracle Tour, raising more than $60,000 for the hospital’s children.
Bonnie Tharp, assistant telephone coordinator for the tour, said, “The money supports pediatric services through the Children’s Miracle Network.” Even though the temperature was 42 degrees the riders kept coming. The rider traveling the greatest distance was from Southern New Jersey. The oldest male rider was 80 and the oldest female was 60. After registration, they were on the road traveling through Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties en route to Knoebels Amusement Resort where prizes were awarded.
n
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Montour Unit, fell short of its goal of $88,000 but not by much as the 24-hour event raised $83,000.
“Eveything went well considering the weather,” said Terri Nair, publicity co-chairman for the Relay. “Amazed to see all the people that stayed on the walking track all night throughout the rain and pounding wind. The rain made small ponds form on the track.”
Sixty teams took to the track at the Danville Area Middle School for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. The banner on the grandstand: “There is no finish line until there is a cure for cancer.”
“Relay for Life is so important in a small community like Danville,” said Denny Hummer, the honorary chairman for Relay for Life. “We recognize our neighbors, friends and family and it gives the opportunity for people to come together.”
n
Celebrations marked the Memorial Day holiday planned for Sunday and Monday in the Danville-Riverside area. In Riverside and Rush Township services were held on Sunday at the World War II Memorial that included music, an address and recognition of veterans. In Danville, services were held at the Danville-Riverside Bridge on Monday followed by a parade to the Memorial Park services. A free buffet lunch was also planned at the Danville American Legion.
Ed Smedley, of the Montour County Veterans Association, fired his rifle during the salute by the Montour County veterans at the park. Twila Shultz of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary; Warren Buck, Legion commander; Harry Wonderland of the First Baptist Church; Carl Appleman, American Legion vice commander; Wally Hendricks, American Legion vice commander; Joe McGlinn, Montour County Veterans Affairs officer; and Bob West raised their hands in unity as they sang. Brandon Harter, a junior at DAHS, played “Taps.”
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Lee Reibsome, Bart Shrawder and Doug Weaver were honored for bowling the most 200 games during the season at the Moose Bowling League banquet. Dot Carr received the “Bowler of the Year Trophy” from President Lavern Dressler of the Moose Ladies Bowling League.
n
Cynthia Wintersteen was pictured in the local newspaper presenting a 40-year membership and appreciation pin to Nell Miller for her outstanding contribution to Girl Scouting in the Danville area. The award was made at the annual recognition dinner of adult Girl Scout Leaders. Mary Ann Boyer was chairman for the event.
Danville Girl Scouts Debbie Dietz, Michelle Boyer and Jane Kirkner posed in a photo with Boyer after being selected to serve as pages at the annual Synodical Convention at Gettysburg College. Only 16 boys and girls involved in the Scouting program who have received God, Home and Country awards were chosen for the honor.
The girls were members of Senior Girl Scout Troop 1119, sponsored by Pine Street Lutheran Church.
n
Rep. Bob Belfanti was pictured in the newspaper presenting a citation from the House of Representatives to Danville High School wrestlers, Jim Martin, Paul Wysocki, Brian Stamm and coaches Ron Kanaskie and Bill Elder for winning the PIAA wrestling championships.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Robert Love, commander of the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40, was in a photo in The Danville News handing flags to the Boy Scouts of the Montour District during ceremonies at Memorial Park. Scouts accepted the flags and then proceeded to decorate the graves of veterans throughout Montour County in preparation for Memorial Day.
n
Fred M. Geringer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Geringer, of Danville was awarded a full football scholarship at the University of Buffalo. Geringer, quarterback of the 1961 Danville High Ironmen team, was in a newspaper photo with Danville High football coach Jay Livziey. Geringer, interviewed by several area colleges, decided on the offer given at Buffalo.
n
Several pupils of Mrs. Beagle’s first grade, First Ward, were pictured in the local newspaper looking over a letter and check that included all the donations of the children in First Ward, to be sent to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association. The group made a nationwide appeal to all the school children of America to send pennies to aid in purchasing threatened areas of historical importance within or adjacent to the Gettysburg Battlefield. Those along with Mrs. Beagle in the photo were: Nancy Snyder, Harry Shultz, John Neise, Lee Swanger, Jeff Machusak, Brenda Shutt, Mike Wagner, Susan Machusak and Nancy Irving.
n
Miss Becky Eifert was pictured at the console of the chimes of Grove Presbyterian Church as she played the chimes when the Memorial Day parade started to approach Memorial Park from Mill Street led by the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40 Color Guard.
St. Peter’s Methodist Church had 16 uniformed veterans in the parade in honor of their war dead.
One of the largest crowds in many years attended the annual Memorial Day Services held in Memorial Park. The town with streets and many homes decorated with American flags was one of solemnity. Canon Donald A. Means, acting chaplain of the 28th Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, delivered the memorial address. A.L. Wintersteen read the Gettysburg Address. Robert Buehner, principal of Danville Junior High School, presented the annual American legion essay award to Robert Marks, a DHS pupil. Harry Albeck, the last surviving Spanish-American war veteran in Montour County, was present. Selections by the Scotland school for veterans children and a recitation of “Flanders Field” by pupils of sixth grade, Fourth Ward, were presented. Eugene Shipe read the names of veterans who had died since the previous Memorial Day.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Florence S. Hartline and Edward J.P. Kimble, supervisors, reported that despite the lack of all facilities the opening day of the Ferry Street Playground attracted over 250 boys, girls and onlookers, who watched as a crew headed by Herman Delsite, local contractor, installed large and small swings, large and small sliding boards, the bandstand, seesaws and basketball goals.
A bulletin board was installed facing the newly painted wading pool. Many of the on-lookers lent a hand and by mid-afternoon all facilities were in use by a large crowd of eager youngsters. Soft ball, basketball and dodgeball were the popular games of the day. The big slide, the big swings and the jungle gym were crowded beyond capacity.
n
“... and if words cannot repay the debt we owe these heroes, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”
— Ronald Regan
Remembering our nation’s heroes on Memorial Day and every day. — Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.