20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Danville’s 9-10 baseball All-Stars won the Pennsylvania State Championship with a 11-1 mercy-rule-shortened game. Jeff Ross, Danville’s starting right fielder’s brother Pat Ross, as a 10-year-old, was on Danville’s 1995 team, the only other Little League State Champion team. Anthony Renz pitched a complete four-inning game scattering three hits and six strikeouts. Looking in the scorebook, “Every kid did his part in this game,” said Coach Wayne Renz. “I’m so happy for every kid, for their contributions and for the town of Danville.”
Anthony Renz and teammate Jesse Kelly, screamed for joy running onto the field carrying the 1995 state championship banner, soon the entire team carried the 2003 banner onto the field to celebrate the All-Stars victory in the Pennsylvania Little League State Championship game. Coaches and players rode through Danville enjoying the excitement from the crowd after returning home from the victory over Grove City.
Members of the team were: Derrick Baker, Tony Banik, Cody Cooper, Cody Getkin, Cody Herman, Jesse Kelly, Garrett Llewellyn, Kyle Mordan, Anthony Renz, Mitchell Renz, Jeff Ross, Zachary Russell, and Walker Slaughter.
28 YEARS AGO (1995)
Danville’s 9-10-year-old All-Stars took a lap around the baseball diamond at Fairless Hills Athletic complex after winning Pennsylvania’s Little League State championship game against Berwyn-Paoli. Taking the lap with their banner were: Matt Blue, Pat Ross, Brian Maksimak, Adam Brua and Derrick Jantzi. After finishing third in the state 9-10 Tournament the previous year; Danville came back with many of the same players and finished what it had started.
The title came in a 4-1 win, a game in which Wertman and John Curry combined for a no-hitter. It gave Danville a sweep of the five-team, double-elimination tournament and added to the perfect 11-0 championship season. Curry was named MVP of the state tournament.
All-Stars team members were: Kyle Lytle, Matt Pride, Matt Reichard, Wertman, Jantzi, Maksimak, Keith Lytle, Curry, Ross, Sean Kopelcheck, Blue, Justin James and Brua. Manager Gary Reichard. Coaches were Joe Graham and Dave Ross.
At the banquet, Reichard was asked to come up with one word for the team. “Now, I can — Champions. Two words, State Champions,” said Reichard.
29 YEARS AGO (1994)
Danville 9-10 All-Stars pitcher, Zach Boyer, made history delivering the “first ever” pitch in Pennsylvania’s first State 9-10 year-old championship tournament. Danville dropped the first-round game to Warrington. Danville’s 9-10 year-old baseball All-Stars received their bronze medal after finishing third in the Pennsylvania State Little League 9-10-year-old baseball championship held in Langhorne. The team lost a 3-2 decision to Connellsville eliminating Danville from the state tournament.
Coach Dave Ross said, “That’s not what we’re going to remember about this season even though this memory won’t erase quickly.” He explained this game was not the season; instead the manager talked about past exciting games and being the first Danville team ever to get out of sectionals and play in the first Pennsylvania State 9-10 Little League championship game and half his team being only 9 years old.
The manager, with his team standing along third base, leaned back and said, “There’s a lot of sad faces now but it won’t be long before they reflect back on all they did.”
Team members of the 1994 District 13 and Section 3 champion Danville All-Stars were: Sean Kopelcheck, John Curry, Chad Hurley, Keith Kopelcheck, Jeremy Keefer, Doug Hoffman, Seth Kanaskie, Matt Pride, Pat Ross, Eric Wertman, Geoff Cameron, Matt Reichard, and Zach Boyer. Dave Ross was manager and Dave Kopelchek was coach.
The girls’ softball team represented Danville at the softball Pennsylvania State Tournament in 1994.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
CATV won five straight games to earn the District 13 Little League title. The 1983 All-Star Danville Little league team members were Brian Shultz, Straughn Lumpkin, Randy Huber, Mark Meloy, Curt Ward, Brian Brosius, Mike Buck, Barry Wood, Jeff Strausser, Tim Halterman, Daryn James, John Barker, Mike Jones and Rob Hahn.
Berwick Little League All-Stars limited Danville to four hits helping the Berwick All-Stars eliminate Danville 3-0 and handing it its second loss in the District 13 tournament.
Pictured in the newspaper were Bob James, manager, and coach Al Lumpkin displaying the District 13 trophy their Little League team earned. It was the final Little League game on the bench for both men.
CATV was also declared the Danville Little League Champions by virtue of its undefeated season. It was the cableman’s third straight title.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The 1963 Danville Little League All-Stars, representing Danville in District playoff competition, were: Richard Morris, manager, and Norman Harris Jr., Asst. manager, Craig Churry, Jonne Johnson, Jeff Jones, Dennis Washko, Lewis Cox, Earl Snyder, Reed Messmore, Donald Johns, Douglas Stetler, John Magill, Lee Albeck, Kenneth Buckley, Gordon Shuler, Ed Riley, Larry Miller and Carvel May; batboy, Rick Morris.
Danville LL All-Stars fell by the wayside early in playoff competition dropping a 6-5 game to Montgomery. Washko hit a round-tripper for Danville.
George Gehrig, player agent for the Danville Area Little League, presented the Henry Voelcker-Kiwanian Trophy, the league’s championship trophy, to Dick Morris, coach of the Thompson team, 1963 league champs.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Youngsters, before Carl E. Stotz’s Little League became part of the Danville baseball scene, enjoyed playing baseball. The local playgrounds, Washies and Ferry Street playgrounds had baseball teams called the Midget League; they even travelled to other towns to participate in baseball games.
(Midget League players of the Ferry Street Playground traveled to Catawissa to meet teams of that area. The boys carried their lunches and Catawissa provided soft drinks. The Catawissa supervisor appointed a “pal” for each boy. — Sis)
The Ferry Street Playground Cardinals, rallied for five runs in the fourth inning downing the Washies Midgets 8-7 at the “Ding Dongers” Field. Don Lowery pitched for the Cardinals and was relieved by Tony Stump who won the game for the Ferry Street boys. Clair Stump had 2 runs for Ferry Street and Lowery had a double for Ferry Street. Al DeSantis had a double, J. Wilt and K. Conrad each had a triple for Washies.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News