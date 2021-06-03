By Sis Hause
Moments in Time
“June is bustin’ out all over.”
— Oscar Hammerstein II
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
June 2, 1935, Legendary baseball player Babe Ruth retired.
June 4, 1919, The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was passed by Congress.
June 6, 1944, D-Day, the largest amphibious landing in history began in the early morning hours as Allied forces landed in Normandy on the northern coast of France; Operation Overlord.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Matthew Tanner, of Danville, was pictured in the newspaper repainting the fence that runs around the swimming pool at Sunnybrook Park in Valley Township. Tanner, an Eagle Scout, chose this for his Scout project. Boy Scouts of Troop 130 aided Tanner.
n
Walt Shultz, a member of the Board of Directors at Sunnybrook Park, was pictured in The Danville News mowing the lawn at the pool to prepare for opening day.
(The directors of Sunnybrook Park are planning on opening this Saturday for the swimming pool this year. — Sis)
n
The 18th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon at Geisinger Medical Center generated pledges of $2,008,619.
It was the first time the telethon had raised over $2 million, and surpassed the total of the year before. The telethon has surpassed the total of the year before since its inception in 1984.
Dr. Mike Ryan, chairman of Pediatrics at Geisinger Medical Center and chairman of the Telethon, was in a photo in the local newspaper with poster child Christopher Arens. Emma Shotwell was also pictured hugging the pet therapy dog and Michael Park, star of “As The World Turns,” signed an autograph for Aimee Rolon.
n
Members of the 119th Danville High School graduating class gave their perspective on measuring success, finding their identity and making their own opportunities in speeches to the 187 graduates.
Valedictorian Meena Bhatia spoke about “Six Steps to Finding Success;” Chris Carlson spoke about “The Path One Chooses;” and Kasey Sharretts talked about “Leaving Danville and The Importance of Friends.”
Crystal Jantzi read the poem, “Don’t Quit” and Mark Mentrikoski, class president, remarked about “graduation being the last and fondest memory.” The class officers thanked the class advisers for their efforts over the years.
The event was extra special for three school board members, Faye Hinson, Kevin Brouse and Harold Gelbaugh, who each handed diplomas to their respective children.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Sunnybrook Park would open after the schools closed, on June 13, with free admission to everyone, said Mike Ambrosino, president of The Danville Playground Association.
There were lifeguards on duty. The pool was pumped out and cleaned by Washies Hose Company; refreshments were provided by Burger King. The Washies and Valley fire companies filled the pool.
n
Karen Dragon was pictured in the local newspaper accepting her first-place award in the Six County Council Essay Contest conducted by the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 from Wanda M. Swartz, auxiliary president.
Karen’s essay was titled “How I Can Be Of Service to America.”
n
The Danville baseball team defeated the Bulldogs of Berwick 8-2 to win the District IV, Class AAA baseball crown.
“I couldn’t have written the script better myself,” said Danville baseball coach Dick Martz It was the first time since 1972 that a Danville team brought home the top honor.
According to the local newspaper, Danville right-hander Dwayne Heeter displayed flawless control on the mound firing a two hitter. Centerfielder Johnny Morris had a triple in the early innings and made two spectacular catches in the outfield.
Shortstop Don Fausnaught led the Danville team with two hits. Heeter, Morris, Scot Reidinger, Mike LeVan and Alby Gerst each contributed for one hit apiece.
Danville advanced to PIAA regional competition to meet the District III runner-up, but lost to Chambersburg.
n
Dave Richards, of Danville, received Susquehanna University’s “Most Valuable Player” award for wrestling at the school’s All Sports Banquet. The Crusaders grappling squad went 9-6 for the season.
n
The Danville High School Prom Queen and her court were pictured in The Danville News. Jodi Mensch was crowned queen by last year’s queen, Jeanne Smith.
Members of her court were Louis Zampetti, Laura Oberkircher, Mike Kuziak, Connie Day, Mark Disabella, Myleah Fisher, Kevin Burr, Mona Lyons, Scott Hoerner and Tom Holdren.
n
Achievements of the past, the present and those destined to come were the topic of the commencement speeches given by the three top graduates of the Danville High School Class of 1981 during commencement exercises at the F. Q. Hartman Field.
Valedictorian Tammy Drumm spoke of the present while salutatorian Dona Baylor addressed the future and Michael Adler spoke about the past. Approximately 232 students graduated during the ceremonies.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Sunnybrook Basketball Day Camp officials announced that the camp would be a one-week operation rather than five as originally planned to begin in July. Walter McCloskey, camp director, stated that the one-week session would offer better opportunities for specialized individual development due to greater concentration of coaching help. Registration would be limited to 20, thus each coach would work with groups of five or less boys. The camp would feature guest coaches, lectures, demonstrations, individual and camp instructions.
n
Six members of the 1956 Danville football team received College “Sheepskins.” Former gridiron giants included Dick Hartman, Virginia Military Institute; Bill Ruhl, Lehigh University; John Long and Dick Johns, Bloomsburg State College; Walt Snyder, East Stroudsburg State; and Tom Lynn, Millersville State College.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Danville started to remove the debris and silt left by the flooded North Branch of the Susquehanna. Damage was conservatively estimated at $75,000. The river leveled off at 26.03 feet.
The fire companies gathered all available pumpers and pumps to start lifting water out of flooded cellars. Washingtonville Fire Company came to assist the local firemen.
The heaviest hit sections of Danville were the Second Ward, the west end of town and West Center Street. The Mahoning Creek did considerable damage as it backed up along the edge of the business district. The Mill Street business district got off comparatively easy with considerable water in cellars.
One of the agencies that played a prominent part in giving a helping hand to Danville during the flood was the War Assets Administration’s surplus center located in the Rheem plant on Market Street. It immediately, after the flood warning, was placed at the disposal of the local residents. Situated on higher ground it became an ideal refuge for people who needed somewhere to store evacuated furniture and goods.
n
It was in May of 1955 that the 30-acre recreation area of Sunnybrook Park became the property of the Danville Playground Association. Miss Dorothy Bonawitz, president of the association, mentioned a discussion about the purchase had been ongoing since early April.
Concerns about selling their Ferry Street Playground land for an amount to cover the transaction and transportation to the site 2 miles north of Danville were the main issues, However, the prospect of converting Sunnybrook Park and its facilities into a community recreational area gained an overwhelming vote of approval by the board.
The Danville Chamber of Commerce, along with many other organizations, was also in full support of the plan. The next move was the sale of their present playground.
Members learned that a business from Sunbury was interested in the location and it was soon purchased by Weis Pure food Stores for $24,000. (Today, the site of Coles Hardware Store)
The owners of the park, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lewis and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis agreed to sell the Sunnybrook property for $20,000. The Lewis family opened the park on July 16, 1927.
Special events were held for the grand opening and continued through the years. A new pool was built in 1975 on the same site at the park. It was named for Miss Dorothy Bonawitz, a long-time executive director of Public Assistance as well as the Playground Association.
— Moments in Time May 22, 2015.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.