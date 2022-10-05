“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Larry Smith Jr., a Danville native and 1970 DHS graduate, who toured the world as a professional musician came home to Danville to entertain at the Pine Barn Inn. Smith, at this time, of Key West, Florida, presented a five-night set in the Garden Room at the Inn. Smith performed on many instruments including the saxophone, clarinet, trumpet and bass guitar but his specialty was the piano. A classmate of Smith, Mike Barsh, owner of Doc’s Shoe Repair and local promoter of Smith brought him to the inn. Smith started playing piano at 4 years old, taught by his father, the whole family was involved with music, at one time forming a polka band. He played professionally all over the world, in many different venues, ever since. He wroten dozens of songs and was very creative with his program presentations.
(I heard the Smith Family’s Polka Band play a few times. Larry’s father came to our house to play for my dad’s 90th birthday. He often played at the Continental Fire Company and knew my father who was excited to hear his music after some years.)
---
Kathy McKenna was presented with a bouquet of roses and given a standing ovation during her final fundraising event at Washies Fire Company. McKenna had worked for years to raise funds to build a new field house next to the Danville Ironmen Stadium in honor of her late husband, William McKenna.
---
Local post offices collected nearly 500 teddy bears during the previous two months and donated them to the Janet Weis Children’s hospital. The campaign was part of a promotion to launch the U. S. Postal Service’s new 37-cent Teddy Bear stamp. The stuffed animals were presented to Geisinger officials.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Keith Ikeler and his father, James, were two of the area’s top archers. Trophies from archery competitions filled their Riverside home. The two were ready for the woods as the archery season began.
---
Karl Martin, principal of DHS, announced that three seniors, John A. Hancock, John S. Hinkle and Karen M. Dragon received letters of commendation in the 1963 National Merit Scholarship Program. All three were in classes preparing for college.
---
The Eagles kept their unbeaten record intact in Danville Intramural football with a 19-6 victory over the Raiders at the F. W. Diehl School.
Daryn James led the Eagles to a 13-0 halftime lead with an interception and a long run that set up a touchdown. Mark Evans threw to Kevin Guffey for the extra point. Guffey raised the Eagle lead to 13-0 before the half. P. J. Walker, for the Raiders, scored in the second half. Evans, Eagles, scored the game’s final touchdown.
---
Three-year-old Thomas Salzar of Danville was pictured in the local newspaper giving Smokey Bear a hug during Smokey’s visit to the Danville Daycare Center. East End Fire Co. sponsored the visits to area schools as part of Fire Prevention Week.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Mike Young, a 285-pound, six-foot three-inch junior, the mainspring in the Danville Ironmen defensive unit as center linebacker, in his third year in an Ironmen uniform, had been seeing action as an offensive right tackle. Mike, a farm boy “lives football.” His presence on the local squad was made possible through the efforts of the Danville Lions and Kiwanis transportation pools; which saw that Mike and other local footballers from rural areas get rides home after practice each day.
Danville listed their possible lineup for the football game at Jersey Shore. Either Jack Curry or Greg Williams were expected to start at quarterback with Joe Gerst at the left half, Ken Bills on the right and Bob Marks at fullback. On the line should be Ollie Wagner, left end; Joe Nied, tackle; Paul Scisly, guard; Harold Shepperson, center; Charles Steininger, right guard; Mike Young, tackle and Ken Shepperson end. Defense was expected to be Tim Shepperson, Allen McCracken, Larry Blosky and George Litterer.
Danville came home with a 40-6 victory over the Jersey Shore Bulldogs.
Harold VanSickle, right guard, and Larry Blosky, left half back, were presented with awards from John Maturani and William Elder, assistant coaches, for having been selected as the top offensive and defensive players in the game. These awards were given each week to the player or players who made an outstanding contribution to the game.
---
The Danville Boys and Girls Band, one of the 10 local agencies to be financially helped by the Greater Danville Area United Fund, added another honor to its list of achievements. The group of young musicians were picked to take part in the Thanksgiving Day Parade at Philadelphia. The annual event, sponsored by “Gimbel’s,” featured many of the top bands of the country.
---
Jim Pegg, president of the Danville High School student council, was pictured in the local newspaper, crowning Miss Gene Fleming of Danville RD4 as the 1962 Color Queen at the High School dance following the Danville-Milton football game. Danville won 41-25 making it six wins in a row. Other candidates were: Laurie Brown, Louise Cotner, Vonnie Carodiskey and Carol Beacher.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
According to the Morning News two Danville boys were among the largest freshmen class in the history of Duke University School of Law; enrolled to begin its study of law with 123 students from 35 states and District of Columbia. The Danville students were Edwin Robert Marks, son of Victor J. Marks. He previously attended Rutgers University and Bucknell University.
Franklin Porter Wagner, son of Mrs. Bessie R. Wagner, previously attended the University of Southern California and Bucknell University.
---
Another article told of Penn B. Amesbury, son of W. Penn Amesbury, and Donald Frederick Becker, son of Mr. Fred H. Becker, were students attending Williamsport Dickinson College, Williamsport Pa. They were members of one of the largest student bodies in the history of that college, which was celebrating its 100th anniversary.
---
Clyde A. “Ike” Patton, of Danville, one of Montour County’s commissioners, was selected first vice-president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Commissioners at the 61st annual convention.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.