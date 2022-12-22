“And this will be a sign for you: You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.”
— Luke 2:12
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The American Red Cross-Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter-members and the Danville Weis Markets manager Paul Knecht wheeled a red wagon through the hallways on each floor of the children’s wards distributing more than 70 teddy bears to sick children at the Janet Weis Children’s Center.
Knecht said, “It’s just people helping people.” The Red Cross distributed bears for the last eight years.
Abigail Meredick, 5, Danville, was pictured in a local newspaper sharing a moment with Santa Claus during the annual breakfast at the Moose lodge. The event was co-sponsored by the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network.
Cathy Keefer used bobby pins to secure a halo worn by Crystal D’Angelo, 4, of Danville, before she took stage for Trinity Childcare’s annual holiday play. Crystal was one of the angels in The Christmas Story.
Two of Santa’s helpers, Sarah Finn, 5, and David Crone, 6, of Danville, carried a crate full of homemade Christmas cookies for the house guests at the Ronald McDonald House on the GMC Campus. The cookies were donated by students from St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten.
The Post Office Christmas tree in the lobby was decorated by children who received a candy cane as they placed a homemade ornament on the tree.
Kevin Honabach, the postmaster, said, “The program started three years ago; we get about 50 handmade ornaments every year. It’s just a way for us to celebrate the Christmas season enjoying the neighborhood kids.”
Justine Brooks, Danville Chamber of Commerce director, announced that Rick and Kelly Spickard of Clinton Street earned best home decorations in a contest to commemorate the holiday season.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
The East End Fire Co. hosted a visit from Santa Claus. A long line of kids were present to greet him and some, like three-year-old Chad Ashton, got to sit on his lap to tell Santa his list.
Fourth-graders Kelly Hummer, Jennifer Brecht and Amy Berkey were in a newspaper photo playing musical accompaniment on the bells during the Christmas program at the F. W. Diehl School.
Students in first through sixth grades and the Diehl School Band performed at the event.
A.J. Murphy received a hug from Santa Claus during a Christmas party at the Continental Fire Co.
Jackie Page gave Santa Claus her Christmas wish at a party at the Washingtonville Fire Hall.
A delighted Sheldon Fisher accepted a present from Santa at South Side Fire Company’s party for local youngsters.
Torie Strouse, 5, Jennie Blake, 6, and Kelly Saul, 5, gave their Christmas lists to Santa Claus at a party held at the Moose.
Hiram the bunny jumped out when the Rev. Richard Shearer, the magician, lifted his hand off a special cloth. The magic act kept the 110 kids’ attention at the Kiwanis Clubs party at the YMCA.
The Danville Rotary Club sponsored its annual Christmas party for 17 handicapped children at the Pine Barn Inn. John Clawser made his regular appearance as Santa Claus.
Kristy Wolfgang and James Wentworth were named Queen and King of the Danville Junior High School Christmas dance while Karen Dragano was crowned Queen at the Danville High School Christmas Dance; Gary Snyder was her escort.
Wendy Davis, Bonnie Benfer and Marcia Cromley were the other candidates for the title.
The Oberkircher family, Dr. Oscar Oberkircher, Laura, Adam, Oscar J. and Susan, of Riverside, were in the Christmas spirit of giving and sharing when each family member donated blood at the American Red Cross bloodmobile at GMC.
Matt Lutcavage, a fourth-grader, was pictured in The Danville News waiting his turn to go on stage to sing, “The Little Drummer Boy.”
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The Golden Age Club held its annual Christmas party at the Riverside Fire Hall consisting of a special reading, “The Doll,” a solo by Leona Lindsay; a solo by Mrs. Lafyette Foust; a song sung by Mrs. Frank Schmidt, Mrs. Thomas G. Jones and Miss Leona Lindsay; a special solo by Frank Schmidt. Roy Wintersteen and Mrs. Mary Peeling appeared as the “jovial Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.”
The Danville Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club held a Christmas party for the guests of the Montour County Home.
More than 175 band members, friends and parents attended the annual Christmas Party of the Danville Boys’ and Girls’ Band held at the Danville Elks. Films of the band’s participation in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia were shown.
The Danville Ironmen basketball game with Freeland MMI had something for everyone. Santa Claus was present to distribute candy for the children during the break between the preliminary and varsity games and then gifts for the Ironmen cagers.
Danville won the game, 82- 58. Jack Curry led with 23 points, Ken Shepperson, 17, Bob Marks and Jack Gilbert each 12.
The Kennedy Van Saun Engineering and Manufacturing Company employees were presented with turkeys before leaving for the holidays; while The TRW employees received a turkey from the company and a ham from the union at the end of their shifts.
A Christmas party at the Riverside Elementary School cafeteria was held for 64 children from the Odd Fellows Orphanage, co-sponsored by Cub Pack 33, Boy Scout Troop 33, Brownies and Girl Scouts of Riverside. Kenneth Roush, Cubmaster of Pack 33, was chairman of the event. The program consisted of carol singing, skits and a visit with Santa. Refreshments were served by the Adult Fellowship Class of St. Peter’s Methodist Church.
The Washington Fire and Hose Company held its annual Christmas event with Santa Claus passing out treats to the children.
Following the party, Washies members visited the Holy Family Convent, GMC children’s ward and the Montour County Home to pass out treats.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The YMCA Carnegie Hall Show, directed by Scottie Hoffman, was a huge success.
The program included “I Wish That I could Hide Inside this Letter” by Terry Lynn; Coronet solo, “Hark The Herald Angels Sing;” Charles Ryan; piano solo, “Serenade;” Hubert Kester; duet, “Five minutes More,” Mary Erdely and Margaret Meyers; coronet solo, “Adeste Fideles” by Tommy Roney; solo, “I Wouldn’t Trade the Silver in My Mother’s Hair,” Eddie Warfield; piano solo, “Silent Night” by Mary Maiers; “White Christmas” by Sandra Hendrickson and Sarah Jo Dawon; “You Do” by Joe Maiers; and solo, “Jingle Bells” by Francis Mahoney.
The Cantata, “The Birthday of the King” was presented by the Adult Choir of Trinity Methodist Church before an appreciative audience of 160 persons. Harold Morrall directed the candlelight service accompanied by Mrs. Jacob A. Gearhart.
A star hung in front of the church surrounded by two nativity scenes painted by Vera Grove.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.