“And since all this loveliness cannot be Heaven,
I know in my heart it is June.”
— Abba Woolson
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
June 14, 1775, The first U.S. Military service, the Continental Army, consisting of six companies of riflemen, was established by the Second Continental Congress. The next day, George Washington was appointed by a unanimous vote to command the army.
June 14, 1777, John Adams introduced a resolution before Congress mandating a United States flag, stating, “that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.” This anniversary is celebrated each year in the U.S. as Flag Day.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
According to an article by Bill Bowman, sports writer for The Danville News, “even without the 2,000 graduate All State players, whose sports program was one of the best ever at DHS, the 2001 program didn’t budge an inch.”
The 2000-2001 varsity teams combined to win 266 of 353 games, a winning percentage of 75.6 percent. The boys were 161-49-2 (76.4 percent) The girls were 105-37 (73.9 percent). Danville won seven league titles and six more district crowns; the district titles boys and girls soccer, girls cross country, golf, boys swimming and tennis was more than the school won in the three previous years combined.
Mike Dennehy was named as recipient of the annual Silver Beaver Award at the Columbia-Montour Council of the Boy Scouts of America 78th Annual Scouter Recognition Dinner. All members of the Dennehy family were in attendance.
There was an interesting story in The Danville News about a pilot from Bucks County who flew a powered red, white and blue paraglider with 50 stars over all the country. He mentioned that he especially felt the need to fly throughout the sky on Flag Day and said, “This is all I do, all I want to do, all I care about.”
The article continued with “To many people, the American Flag represents freedom; to this man the ultimate freedom was soaring over America in his powered red, white and blue paraglider with 50 stars.”
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Coach Ron Kanaskie announced that Danville’s 185-pound state wrestling champion Paul Wysocki received the tremendous honor to be invited to be a part of the 1981 AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Olympic 200 Project.
Wysocki, an underclassman, was one of four Pennsylvania wrestlers chosen to participate in the project; the other three were high school seniors. The athletes would compete in freestyle wrestling beginning in July in Nebraska, Syracuse, Colorado and the championships at Colorado Springs in August.
This project, sponsored by the AAU, emphasized quality wrestlers across the nation and involved all of the top wrestling coaches in the country. Stan Dziedzic, a national wrestling coach, headed the effort.
“Paul Wysocki Day” was observed at the Diehl School in honor of Danville’s first state wrestling champion. A photo in the local news pictured Mark Gatski presenting a commemorative plaque to Wysocki.
Players of the Year awards were presented to the students at the Diehl School by Paul Wysocki during “Paul Wysocki Day” at the school. Those awarded were Earl Lynn and Jolene Mertz, fifth grade; Danielle Sticklin and Marc Maturani, sixth grade; and Wendy Parker and Brent Walker, seventh grade.
Mrs. Ethel Hinkle presented the teacher’s award to Karen Wands and Christopher Dennen at the ninth grade awards assembly at the Danville Junior High School.
Ninth-graders Rhonda Appleman and Steven Baylor received The Graham F. Stephens Memorial Award from Terry Love.
Teacher Allison Richards presented the Key Club Award to Matthew Maturani.
The American Legion Auxiliary Award was presented to Junior High School students James Martin and Rebecca Robbins by Valerie Splain.
Ninth-grader Joy Fausey receieved the Kiwanis Award from Don Alley.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Three Danville residents were presented with Elks Foundation scholarships during the Flag Day ceremonies at the local Elks Lodge.
The weather forced the service to be moved from Memorial Park to the Lodge.
Margaret Johnson, Aleida Snyder and Faye Leiby, were presented the scholarships by J. Lee Kessler, past exalted ruler, for displaying a high standard of scholastic ability, perseverance and participation in extra-curricular activities in school and the community.
The program began with a concert by the Danville Boys and Girls Band under the direction of Bruce Rhawn. Frank W. Sidler Post 40 American Legion and Boy Scouts presented the flag. The band played “America” and the introductory exercises were announced by the exalted ruler Joseph A. Maier. Kessler held a discussion on the history of the flag. After the exalted ruler’s speech; “The Star Spangled Banner” was sung while the colors were retired.
Thirty-eight girls graduated from St. Cyril Academy during the school’s 36th Annual Commencement, including nine Danville residents. The local graduates were Patricia Ann Burkland, Mary Ann Dill, Carol Anne Klarsch, Susan Elizabeth Klarsch, Mary Cecilia Mainzer, Mary Ann McDermott, Sally May Reilly, Kathleen Paula Stanko and Phoebe Elizabeth Woods.
The Appreciation Dinner held by the YMCA Board of Directors at the Pine Barn Inn for retiring Secretary Henry Hostelley was an unprecedented tribute to the distinguished community service rendered by the “likeable Front Street resident.”
“Under his direction, the Ferry Street institution maintained a place of high respectability with a well balanced and ambitious athletic and social program.” The incoming secretary Bob Aurand was introduced and welcomed.
Kipp’s Run, in its third successful season, had 91 family memberships, three single and several summer memberships. Officials noted the swim club, in sound financial condition, had a full time paid manager, Allen Blackburn, who also served as lifeguard. Another lifeguard was Miss Linda Rhawn. Swimming instructions, ARC lifesaving courses and other safety programs were planned by Blackburn and Rhawn.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Ten sophomores of the St. Joseph’s Parochial High School received their graduation certificates when the school held special commencement exercises in the Catholic Youth Center.
Rev. Father Francis Conrad delivered the graduation address to the following students who would advance into the junior year at the Danville High School next term: James Connolley, John Blee, Edward Brady, Francis Pickin, Agnes Brady, Catherine Haney, Helen Lyons, Vera Hirleman, Barbara McCaffery and Pauline Kmiecinski. The program opened with the introduction of the graduates followed by the class song, “Ave Maria.” The Glee Club presented a series of songs.
Prizes were awarded to Pauline Kmiecinski, James Connolley, Georgia Good, Margaret Dineen, Emile Brady, James Lechner, Mary Lyons, William Coleman, S. Good, Robert Murray, Helen Lyons, Louise Diehl and Clara Lyons.
The Perfect Attendance Awards went to Joseph and John Pickin and Joseph Hubicki. Margaret Brady played the recessional on the piano.
(St. Joseph’s high school grades only included freshman and sophomore years. — Sis)
The musical composition, “Taken for a Buggy Ride in The Year Of ‘45” by William A. Dalton, of Danville, was accepted for publication and national distribution. Nordyce Publishing Company, Hollywood, Calif., announced the acceptance of the young composer’s selection.
A crowd of several hundred people attended the Flag Day program sponsored by the Danville Elks in the Danville High School auditorium. A concert by the Boys and Girls Band directed by Bruce Rhawn preceded the program, which began with “America” sung by the audience.
The pastor of the Shiloh Evangelical and Reformed church gave the Blessing. The history of the flag was delivered by A.D. Reifsnyder Adjutant of Post 40, American Legion. The mayor of Wilkes-Barre gave a speech on Americanism followed by the audience singing “The Star Spangled Banner;” then the benediction.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly column appear in The Danville News.