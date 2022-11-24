“Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude.”
— Nigel Hamilton
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The American Red Cross holiday program, which provided needy families with Thanksgiving Day dinners, needed help.
The Feed A Friend program’s number of needy families had risen; 340 families was the number usually fed through the program. The program existed for 20 years with food donors from many sources. Monetary donations come from individuals.
The program coordinator, Carolyn Nadel, was thankful for the response from the community. At Shiloh United Church of Christ, 398 residents lined up outside as donated food was distributed from noon to 4 p.m. Residents of the North Central Secure Unit helped stock bags and boxes with food.
All were welcome at different church holiday meals including Mahoning Presbyterian and St. Joseph’s church.
Steve Keifer, assistant superintendent of the Danville Area School District, was in a newspaper photo sitting with kindergartners, Nicholas Kapp, 5, and Bryson Cromley, 6, during the annual Thanksgiving Feast in June Heeter’s class at Mahoning Cooper Elementary School.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville Ironman Band Conductor Paul Semicek announced that the band would leave for its fall tour to Florida.
He said the tour included Atlanta Falcons-St. Louis Cardinals game, Tampa Bay- Miami Dolphins on Nov 24; Disney World performance on Nov. 30; Daytona Beach Resort Hotel Dec. 1 and 2 and Epcot Center at Disney World on Dec 3 and would return home on the Dec. 4.
Mable Hess was presented a frozen turkey by the manager of J. J. Newberry’s who was giving away a free turkey every week for nine weeks throughout the holiday season.
Danville’s boys and girls bowling squads swept Berwick 4-0 while the girls defeated the Lady Bulldogs 3-1.
Darren Reibsome led the Ironmen with a high game of 211 and high series of 565. Kelly DeWalt was the top Ironwomen bowler with a 180 and 454 series. Reibsome, Alex Arnwine, Jack Shoop, Chris Dennen, Dave Reigel and Bob Capozello were returning lettermen.
Joining DeWalt on the girls squad were Maria Washko, Laura Brady, Janet Lynn, Noel Wolf, Janae Foust and Dawn Phillips.
From Sports Whirl: “Bowling is underway in the Danville Area School District. The program is under the direction of Al Barrett high school biology teacher, the “father of bowling” in the local system, got the show on the road 25 years ago. Fully devoted and persevering, he made the sport attractive for students.”
Four Danville wrestlers, Jim Martin, Don Donahoe, Rob Meloy and Barry Earlston, were selected to the top 100 by the Pennsylvania Wrestling Roundup to compete in the North Schuylkill Invitational Tournament.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Members of the Danville Boys and Girls Band, director, Bruce Rhawn and a host of chaperones began Thanksgiving Day at a very early hour, 3 a.m.; spirits were high as all were leaving for the Boys and Girls band to march in the Annual Gimbels’ Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.
The parade formed at 8:30 a.m. at the Philadelphia Art Museum and the Color Guard of the local band carried the commonwealth flag from the office of Governor David L. Lawrence.
Following their participation in the oldest parade of its kind in the U.S., the band and chaperones, 120, went to the Philadelphia Naval Base to eat Thanksgiving dinner. Danville parents and friends caught a glimpse of the band on television.
Three Danville gridders of the undefeated Ironmen were named to posts on All-State teams by United Press International. Named from Danville were: Bob Marks, Fullback, Ken Shepperson, end, to the second team UPI All-State, and Joe Nied, guard, honorable mention.
Members of the 1962 DHS football team and cheerleaders were feted to a spaghetti dinner at the Danville Eagles Club; the affair was planned by a group of organizations and individuals who donated money for the dinner. Guests included all coaches and their wives. Gus Livziey emceed the program and introduced coaches, Bernard Zaborowski, Gene Snyder, John Maturani Bill Elder, Walter McCloskey and head coach, Jay Livziey.
George Myreley, senior high school principal, spoke to the team members and the coaching staff extending his congratulations for its 11-0 record; team physicians Dr. Mark Leadbetter and Dr. Jesse Gordner and members of The Danville News staff were introduced.
The South was the victors, 33-6, over the North in the annual Susquehanna Valley All-Star football game at F.Q. Hartman field. Those selected to take part in the All Star Classic for the South were: Bob Marks, Ken Bills, Larry Blosky, George Litterer, Dave Reedy, Harold Shepperson, Joe Nied, Charles Steininger and Paul Scisly.
Bands and cheerleaders from Warrior Run High School and Muncy High School provided entertainment for fans prior to the game and during halftime.
75 YEARS AG0 (1947)
The Danville Rotary Club sponsored a public dinner in honor of the Danville High School varsity and junior varsity teams held in the Montour Hotel with William T. Deeter presiding with addresses by Thomas Magill, president, and Guy Casner, secretary, of the Retailers Association.
A feature of the event was the presentation of gold footballs to members of the squad playing in their final season game. A presentation of sweaters donated by the Danville Lodge Order of Moose; a cutting of the touchdown cake donated by the old Dutch Bakery were among a celebrity evening honoring the local high school football team for a 10-1 season.
Many features highlighted the history of the junior high school football team banquet held in the Mausdale Reformed Church.
After the banquet opened with the Kiwanis ceremony; the junior high cheerleaders led the audience in singing the football songs of Notre Dame, Navy and Georgia Tech.
Edward F. Price recreated the atmosphere of the gridiron as he talked to the 52 junior high team members. The team members were introduced, as they stood, the cheerleaders went into the junior high cheer and the song, “March March on Down the Field,” then the new junior high school alma mater, the lyrics composed by Saundra Workman and Grover Swank, was sung by the cheerleaders and the audience joined in.
The final feature of the program was moving pictures taken by Mr. Griffiths showing the junior high in action.
Marked by a capacity house, the annual football rally held in the Capitol Theatre on the evening before the Thanksgiving Day game with Bloomsburg was attended by all squads and cheerleaders with Henry H. Hostelley, master of ceremonies.
The rally featured a short vocal program followed by the film, Spirit of West Point.
Frank W. Magill, president of the Board of Education, outlined the history of high school football to show the tradition of the game was deep-seated in Danville.
In introducing Ken “Trapper” Bills as head coach, Hostelley stated, “That when he took over this position for us, we expected a little and he gave us a lot.”
The DHS Ironmen at the annual Thanksgiving Day game against Bloomsburg won 12 to 8 before 4,000 people at the Bloomsburg field and became champion of the Susquehanna Conference.
Congratulations to the Ironmen on their amazing football season. Continue the success this week.
Hoping your Thanksgiving is filled with happiness and joy.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.