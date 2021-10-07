”A misty October morning with temperatures in the forties.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Boy Scouts from Troop 33 in Riverside spent a week at BSA’s Florida National High Adventure Sea Base in Islamorada, Fla.
The group included Kyle Clements, Brad McCormick, Todd McCormick, Scoutmaster Mike Benjamin, Nick Cooper, Adam Ulrich, Assistant Scoutmaster Gary Cooper and Chad Betts. Much of their time was spent on the 41-foot Morgan sailboat, the Midnight Dragon.
The Danville Ironmen boys soccer team wrapped up their sixth Susquehanna Valley League South Crown in seven years with a 4-1 win over Bloomsburg giving them a 14-0-1 record with four games left in the season. Their 15 consecutive unbeaten games were already a school record according to Coach Nick Kindt.
Doug Hoffman had a pair of goals. Jon Cook passed the ball to freshman Sam Kindt who crossed the ball in front of the goal where Adam Brua put Danville ahead for good. Cook scored the last goal of the game.
In the next game Adam Brua, whose goals were to play like Ryan Strange and Greg Haladay, two of the most prolific scorers in Ironmen history, scored four goals in a 6-0 win over Shikellamy. It was the second time ever, only Strange did it before him.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Approximately 22 Danville High School home economics students submitted entries at the Bloomsburg Fair and walked away with 45 prizes. Of the total prizes awarded to Danville, 26 were first place and 10 second. In addition, Debbie Llewellyn’s canned carrots received the Ball Canning Company Award. Prize winners were: Wendy Davis, Laura Little, Susan Tanner, Felicia Woodruff, Wendy Mausteller, Penny Pileegor, Ginger Pritchard, Dennis Doran, Linda Shultz, Donna Tanner, Sharon Klock, LeAnne Hanaway, Shaunna Helms, Christina Hauck, Lisa Dennen, Helen Savidge, Staci Hummel, Mark Mitros, Jill Davies, Debbie Llewellyn, Cleo Pappas and Lisa Shetler.
For the third year in a row, the Community Garden Club took first place in the overall division at the Bloomsburg Fair. The Danville Club also took first place in mantle and table arrangements.
Tom Harris, Danville, may have bagged the first deer with a bow in the state. Harris, using a 58-pound bow, downed a 125-pound eight-point buck around 7:15 a.m. in the Toby Run area. It was his first-ever bagged with a bow.
Robert Reinaker, 18, and Bill Phillips, 18, were each successful while deer hunting with a bow. Reinaker harvested a five-point, 135-pound buck while Phillips downed four-point, 135-pound buck.
Two DHS students, Terry O’Rourke and Mark Sarisky, pictured in The Danville News, received recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Program for outstanding scores on the program’s scholarship test. O’Rourke was honored as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. For this honor, participants must score in the top half of one percent of Pennsylvania’s high school senior class on the 1980 National Merit Scholarship Test. Students who achieved the score could compete for one of the 5,000 Merit Scholarships.
Sarisky was recognized as a commended student of the 12 million students who entered the 1982 competition. Approximately 36,000 received recognition as commended students who had high scores. Both also received other high honors.
Brenda Sassaman was crowned homecoming queen during halftime activities of the Danville-Southern Columbia football game. She was elected by members of the student body. Other members of her court included: Fran Reilly, Lisa Ruk, Carol Mann and Pam Kieber.
DHS grid coach Ted Yeager announced the players of the week for the Northwest game. Kevin Burr was named offensive player of the game. Burr rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries and averaged more than six yards per attempt.
Hank Mowbray was named special teams player of the game. Mowbray had several first hits on punt returns, recovered one fumble and returned punts for the Ironmen. Ken Beisswanger, named defensive player of the game, had one interception which he returned for 80 yards and a touchdown.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The boys and girls from eight to 16 years of age in the Montour County-Riverside area had a chance to win a $25 U.S. Savings Bond by naming the campsite which had been constructed at Sunnybrook Park for local youngsters. The contest to name the site had a deadline for entries, Oct. 16. The winner would be announced and the award presented the night of the annual Halloween parade. The judges included Mayor Francis Rooney, Police Chief Robert P. Burke and Montour County Farm Agent E. P. Fowler.
The old campsite, located along Mahoning Creek, was damp with no drinking water and affected by spring flooding or high water.
Development on a new campsite began in the summer with help from a number of boys and men working with shovels rakes, axes and saws. A well was drilled and plans for a picnic pavilion were discussed.
An expression of appreciation was extended to all those who participated in this project; The Playground Association, Montour County Conservation Club, Turbotville Block Company, R.R. Hornberger, well driller, Carmon Erb, Robert Lewis, Clifton Kindt, the Danville Rotary Club and practically all Boy Scout units in the county area.
Larry Rudy, left end for the DHS Ironmen, was named lineman of the week for the Danville-Central game. He was selected on the basis of performance in this game by five coaches and five impartial judges. Larry was named linemen of the week for the second consecutive week for his open-field tackling and his many dives through the Selinsgrove line on defense.
St. Joseph’s defeated Fordham, 4-0, to move up in the standings of the Knights of Columbus Dart League.
Jim Bookmiller’s 116, was high for the match and Jack Farrell scored a nine in the ninth inning of the last game for the Hawks. Villanova handed Notre Dame a 3-1 loss as the Wildcats produced a well-balanced attack that held up until the final game. Francis Mahoney’s 41 in the last set was the high single game of the match.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Rescue Fire Chemical Company No. 5 held its annual picnic in the company hall, Sidler Hill. Approximately 225 members of the organization were served a turkey dinner. The program featured impromptu entertainment.
The Rescue Fire Company also donated $100 to the Danville YMCA campaign announced by President John Becker. The donation was particularly pleasing to the Y campaign committee as the company is an out-of-town organization. Mr. Becker explained that “the firemen felt that the Y was such a worthy cause; that the company should do its best toward helping the institution reach its goal.”
(The Rescue Chemical Fire Company, situated on Sidler Hill, Mahoning Township, was founded in 1908 and closed in 1991.)
The wives and daughters of active and honorary members of Washington Fire and Hose Company No. 2 held an organizational meeting to plan for a ladies auxiliary of the company to further the activities of the “smoke eaters of Sageburg.”
Twenty ladies attending the meeting elected officers as their initial action to begin the group.
Mrs. Russell Folk was elected president of the organization, Mrs. John M. Fox, vice president; Mrs. Alonzo Pollock, secretary and Mrs. William Aten, treasurer.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.