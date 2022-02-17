“February is the border between winter and spring.”
— Terri Guillemets
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Danville children taking part in school Valentine’s Day programs were pictured in The Danville News. Bryant Pierce, 5-year-old kindergartner at Mahoning-Cooper Elementary, had a heart painted on his cheek. Shannon Schone, 5, shared a Valentine’s card with her mother, Becky.
Mahoning-Cooper pupils also enjoyed sweet treats and exchanged cards. Kailei Lapchak and Mikhayla Baylor embraced for the photo at St. Cyril Kindergarten and Preschool. Woody Wolfe entertained the children during the event.
Twenty students from the DHS forensics team traveled to Pittsburgh for the 28th annual North Hills High School Invitational Tournament. The students brought home the Royce A. Rice Industry and Leadership Award for continuing excellence. The team placed sixth overall out of 48 schools participating from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia in 11 different categories.
Individual awards were won by Robert Langdon, taking first place in dramatic interpretation. Jake Kettlewell placed fifth in extemporaneous speaking. Amber Bryski was sixth in poetry interpretation. Nadim Mahmud was awarded third place in speaker points for policy debate. Advancing to semifinal rounds were Kevin Mathes and Shelby Cochran in dramatic duo interpretation; Elise Francis in poetry interpretation; Amy Carr in extemporaneous speaking and Erin Carr in original oratory.
The team would next enter the District Nine Competition to decide which students would advance to the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Tournament at Susquehanna University.
Danville’s “Fabulous Diving Duo,” Chad Shaffer and senior Brad Barlett, lived up to all the preseason hype by finishing first and second respectively at the District 4 Diving Championships at Bloomsburg Middle School. They were the first Danville boys to ever reach the PIAA Championships in diving; though they were not alone as freshman Liberty Woodruff, biggest surprise of the meet, held off some strong competition to earn second place in the girls’ competition giving the Ironmen three of the district’s four berths at states.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
According to the local newspaper, a determined fourth-quarter rally by Danville’s girls’ basketball squad fell short as visiting Shamokin edged the Ironwomen 40-38. The Ironwomen trailed by 11 points with seven minutes to play in the contest. They ran off 10 consecutive points to get back into the game.
Lisa Baylor, who had a game-high 19 points, started the comeback for Danville by hitting a long jumper. Helen Fausnaught did likewise and the lead was cut to six. Janie Ryan made two field goals with a pair of free throws by Laurie Forney and the Ironwomen trailed 35-34 with 3:20 remaining before the visitors took a 40-36 lead with two minutes left. Lisa Baylor cut the lead in half with less than 20 seconds left with a long jumper, the last score of the game.
Coach McDevitt said, “Helen Fausnaught and Jackie Shearer did a good job holding Carol Weaver, the league’s leading scorer, to 10 points; and Lisa Baylor was All-World today.”
Ten Danville wrestlers of coach Ron Kanaskie and assistant coach Bill Elder who advanced to the Class AA District Four tournament in Williamsport were pictured in the local newspaper: Jim Martin, Don Donahoe, Rob Meloy, Ron Hawkins, Rich Riley, Jeff Hostelley, Brian Stamm, Alby Gerst, Paul Wysocki and LeRoy Ranner.
Cheerleaders from St. Joseph’s School captured first place in the Shamokin-Mt. Carmel CYO Cheerleading Competition held at the Danville State Hospital gymnasium. The girls were judged on timing, precision and enthusiasm. Second place went to West Catholic of Shamokin. Members of the winning squad were June Delbo, Sharon Doran, Claudelle Natividad, Mary Dennehy, Amy Hause, Jenny Richards, Tish Ryan, Alyson Smokowicz and Sylvia Wysocki; coached by Audrey Hower.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Fred Arnow, of Danville, and a member of the Danville High School (DHS) Band, was performing at the three-day All-State Band Festival held at Troy. The All-State Band was comprised of 150 of the top high school musicians from Northeast and Eastern Pennsylvania. All members were selected on the basis of performance in tryouts held at the three District Band Festivals in January. Arnow won a second chair in the solo clarinet section in competition with 38 other clarinet players. The DHS sophomore was first chair solo clarinetist in the DHS band.
Winners in the “Dizzy Dribbling Championship” competition staged at the intermission of the varsity basketball game were: Kim May, fourth grade; Chris Smith, fifth grade; and Bill Concini, sixth grade.
Danville led through most of the varsity contest, winning over Sunbury 62-59. Setting the pace for the local varsity team were Larry Rudy with 20 points; Tom Bausch, 13; and Jack Curry and Fred Gerringer with 10 each.
The “Danville Trotters:” Kim May, James Litterer, Carvel May, Doug Stetler, Charles Dimmick, Ed Nevius, Terry Lewis, Bill Concini and Art Newberry performed special tricky ball-handling at halftime of the JV game.
People from all walks of life spent time in front of their television sets on Feb. 20 to witness the takeoff of astronaut John Glenn Jr. School children were no exception as many schools gave children the opportunity to see the historic event as it was happening.
(John Glenn was the third American in space, and the first American to orbit the Earth, after circling it three times on Feb. 20, 1962, in four hours and 55 minutes, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean. Glenn flew the Friendship 7 mission; the third American and fifth person in history to be in space.
He, in 1957, made the first supersonic transcontinental flight across the United States. Glenn in 1998 flew into space again at age 77. — Sis)
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
A large ad in The Morning News:
Prepare yourself now for the — AIR AGE — Learn to Fly at The DANVILLE AIRPOR — Planes Maintained in Tip-Top Shape by Certified Mechanics.
Come Out and See Ken Burrows, Operator or TELEPHONE 9532.
Another ad days later:
FLY WITH SKIS
Enjoy The Thrill Of Takeoff and Landing on the snow — 4 Airplanes With Skis Now Available. Enjoy the Snow While It Lasts.
DANVILE AIRPORT
Bloom Street was now fully illuminated by boulevard lights completing that section of the Town Council’s electric light reformation.
The lights were greatly appreciated by residents and motorist on the thoroughfare. Besides lighting up the street and sidewalks on both sides, they served as a safety measure in that they eliminated the dark pocket along the street from Mill to the railroad crossing by the park which had been a hazard in the past.
Today, Feb. 17, is Random Acts of Kindness Day — Sis.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.