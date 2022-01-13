“January brings the snow, makes our feet and fingers glow.”
— Sara Coleridge
20 YEARS AGO (2002)In the more than 65 years since the Danville Airport first opened, it never had a paved runway. The airport, established in 1934, was in the process of adding a paved runway allowing for growth in commerce in the Danville area and assisting the needs of Geisinger Medical Center and Merck. They also planned to continue use of the grass runway.
The first major snowstorm of the season hit Montour County leaving up to 11 inches of the “white stuff” and bringing down power lines.
Some 7,305 people in Columbia and Montour counties were without electrical service. Power was restored to 4,000 people by early morning and the hope was to have power restored to every customer by evening. Work crews came from Harrisburg, Marion Heights, Williamsport, Hazleton and Lock Haven to help restore power to the area electrical customers.
Sagar Mehta and Aaron Stevens were pictured dancing in the local newspaper, swinging each other during a ‘50s sock hop at Lutz Preschool in Danville.
Danville placed fourth in overall sweepstakes at the Blue, Maroon and White Tournament at Shikellamy High School, in its 31st year, the event was the largest and oldest in the state.
Danville team winners included: Sara Spancake, third in the informative category, novice division; Todd McCormick and Blair Shappell won third, in duo interpretation, novice. Elise Francis, third in the poetry category, varsity division. A total of 550 students competed in the tournament from 46 schools across Pennsylvania and Maryland.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Laura Little, 16, 11th grade student at Danville High School (DHS), was pictured in The Danville News practicing her selections that she planned to perform at the District 8 Pennsylvania Music Educators’ Association Choral Festival with Jack Bower, high school choral director.
Hank Mowbray was awarded a trophy by Danville Key Club member and cheerleader, Valerie Sarisky. Mowbray was named the game’s Most Valuable Player for “grabbing 11 rebounds” in a 74-50 win against Shikellamy in the Keystone Basketball League.
The Moose won over Booth & Deutsch in the YMCA Adult Basketball League with an 87-64 victory.
Harry Garman led the scoring for the winners with 16 points while Steve Moser and Scot Long contributed 13 points. Marvin Brecht canned 18 for the losers.
In other action, Montour Wood Products had 10 players hit the scoring column as they nipped Maloney’s Beer Distributors, 91-86. Lenny Smith paced the attack for Montour with 18 points and Jeff Hummer added 15. Bill Maloney took game honors in a losing effort with 26 points.
Garman of the Moose was named Player of the Week for scoring 14 points in the second half to lead Moose to its upset win.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Marine Pvt. Michael E. Eckrod, of Danville RD6, completed recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Paris Island, S.C. The new marines reported to Camp Lejeune, N.C. for combat infantry training.
Employees of the Danville Works of Thompson Ramo Wooldridge donated 127 pints of blood to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile which visited the plant.
There were 14 first-time donors giving the vital fluid, including three-gallon contributor William Leighow and a number of one-gallon donors, Paul Beacher, Edward Jenkins, James A. Knight, Jack V. Hughes, George Lyttle, Richard Mangle, and Charles Maynard Umstead.
A DHS boys bowling team placed second in the recent holiday tournament sponsored by the Scranton Jaycees and the local girls team placed third in the competition.
Local boys hit a team total of 2,620 while the winning team hit 2,915.
Girls placed third with a team total of 2,771, one point behind the second-place team. The winning girls team scored 2,825.
Members of the Danville male quintet were Don Snyder, Jack Curry, Bob Marks, Jack Gilbert and Ralph Burnheimer.
Members of the girls’ team were Kay Lewis, Nancy Kelley, Sandy Brown, Helen Adams and Sally Wertman.
Thomas Herman, Danville RD4 dairyman, was pictured in the local newspaper at the Pennsylvania Farm Show discussing what had been termed the revolutionary new field hay wafering machine with Vernon Lundell, inventor. The hay wafering machine made possible complete mechanized handling of hay from field to feed lot.
Lundell was also responsible for development of a flail harvester.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
“Due to the general shortage of newsprint more prevalent than ever in the international newsprint markets, The Morning News has been forced to take precautionary measures to stay within its quota for 1947. The newsprint supply now is worst than it has ever been in the history of the industry. In order to make sure that there will be no curtailment in the number of pages in The Morning News at a time when space is needed for both news and advertising, the publisher has set up a program of temporary restriction during this time period.”
— A notice from The Morning News published in their newspaper.
“Big” John Tarnowski, who was a star in the Danville basketball universe since 1935, when he left Newport Township, had “the thrill of a lifetime” when he led the “fighting” Danville Moose to Newport for a basketball game. The team, now named Glen Lyon Jewels, which met the invasion of the Moose men, was the same lineup which won the PIAA State Championship in 1936 and went to the finals in 1937.
John Tarnowski’s homecoming was met with hospitality for him and his basketball team but the defense still held him “man to man for seven points.” Harry Ricketts, playing manager, led his team with ten. Moose team members included Ricketts, Douglas, B. Pritchard, Young, Lou Piestrak, Harry Pritchard, Peeling and Tarnowski.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.