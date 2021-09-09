“September tries its best to have us forget summer.”
— Bernard Williams
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
A horrific series of destruction on this date has been etched in history as terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center’s twin 110-story towers. An aircraft also crashed at the Pentagon in apparently coordinated attacks. A fourth hijacked plane was heading toward either the U.S. Capitol or the White House but was diverted by passengers and crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
This attack remains one of the most traumatic events of the century, not only for Americans but also for the world.
(I, like most everyone, remember where they were on this date. My friends and I were at our usual morning gathering at the Muffin Man in Riverside when we heard the news.)
n
“A ‘Danville Dandy,’ who won the world championship of soap box derby racing in Akron, Ohio, 50 years ago repeated the feat.”
Darwin Cooper made the trip to Akron again in 2001 as the Grand Marshal for the All American Soap Box Derby. In a first-ever “Grudge Match,” Cooper got into an exact replica of his 1951 soap box racer and took on the second and third-place finishers from that race.
Once again, Cooper, known as the “Danville Dandy” garnered a first-place finish and earned his second “Oil Can Trophy,” the coveted award given to the racer who finishes first on that “Tabled Hill” in Akron.
Cooper’s remarks after the race, “I had a ball out there. It was the 50th anniversary of my 1951 race and the top three finishers were invited back we raced in the same lanes as back then when I was 15 and once again I got lucky.”
(I was also very lucky. I was Soap Box Queen for the Danville race in 1951 and was part of the group welcoming Darwin home at the Williamsport airport.)
n
Julie Sherman and Aaron Tom were pictured in The Danville News challenging each other playing games of “Tic Tac Toe” on a pattern of the game board drawn with chalk on the pavement of West Mahoning Street.
(I remember well the days of playing that game as well as “Jacks” drawn with our chalk in hand on the pavement of North Mill Street.)
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Luther Cooke, of Danville RD 3, was pictured in the local newspaper accepting a certificate from Harry E. Means, state secretary of the Pennsylvania Rural Letter Carriers Association, at the group’s 79th convention in Williamsport.
Cooke had been active in the Rural Letter Carrier Association for 20 years. He served as state treasurer for the association for nine years and state president for one year. He served as a committeeman, secretary, vice president and president of his local chapter.
There were plans to honor him at a dinner in late September at the Montour-DeLong Fair Building, Washingtonville.
n
Ironmen head grid master Ted Yeager announced the Ironmen “Players of The Week” for the Loyalsock game.
“Danville opened its season with a whopping 26-6 triumph over the Lancers of Loyalsock High School.”
Rodney Shultz was named Special Teams’ Player of the Game. Shultz blocked a field goal attempt and contributed several first hits on kickoff and punt returns.
Paul Wysocki was selected as Defensive Player of the Game. Wysocki made seven unassisted tackles and helped out on six more. He also had one quarterback sack.
Kevin Burr was named Offensive Player. Burr, a tailback, gained 119 yards on 13 carries.
n
St. Joseph School had three sets of twins walk through the front doors to start the school year. They were: Megan and Ben Richer, Joanne and Joseph Tumolo and Joseph and Thomas Lawrence.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Schools in the Montour County-Riverside area, together with thousands of others communities across the nation, were observing National “Child Safety Week” from Sept. 6 to 13. Inaugurating an educational campaign for both school children and the general public aimed at making this community a non-accident area. Chief Robert P. Burke commented in reporting the program that “National Child Safety Week focuses the attention of parents, teachers, PTA groups and all motorists on the need for cooperation in making our highways safe for young and old.” Chief Burke asked that “All our citizens take this very seriously not only through this week but throughout the entire year.”
n
Don Jeffrey, of Danville, joined the advertising staff of The Danville News. A native of Mt. Carmel, Jeffrey was manager of the Triangle Shoe Store in Danville until assuming his new duties with The Danville News.
n
Two Montour County 4-H members, Laura Little and Gary Snyder, were named Keystone winners. Little for “Goods and Nutrition” and Snyder for “Wood Science.”
Both members of the Valley 4-H Club were interviewed by the Pennsylvania State University in their respective project areas. They were chosen from information they presented in their 4-H Member’s Achievement Record.
n
Pvt. Jimmy W. Getkin recently returned home after completing army basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C., Jimmy, currently a junior at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, was assigned to the 402nd MP Unit with duty in Shamokin.
After completing his junior year, Jim would attend military police school at Ft. McClellan in Alabama. He enlisted on the Split Option Cash Bonus Program.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Booster Parade, sponsored by the Friendship Fire Company in connection with their carnival, was led by the Majorettes and the Danville Boys and Girls Band, being held on the “Canal Bed” at the foot of Pine Street, attracted several thousand spectators and more than a dozen pieces of firefighting equipment, two bands and a marching club from the Dauntless Fire Company of Selinsgrove.
“The carnival was the Mecca for Stay at Home Holiday Celebrants.”
Funds derived from the entertainment, kiddies merry-go-round, a large Ferris wheel and many other activities, would benefit their fire truck fund.
n
The National Home Products were in the process of completing the transfer of the Danville Stove Works.
The buildings and grounds, known locally since 1882 as the Danville Stove Works, would start production in October. It would be a complete operation in Danville from manufacturer to delivery. The plant located on Beaver Street had railroad sidings from both the D.L. and W. and the Reading Railroads. The plant was purchased from William Chamberlain Jr., owner and family member of Thomas Beaver, who developed the stove plant.
Les Carpenter, editor of the local newspaper wrote, “The site of one of Danville’s most prolific industries will again hum when the National Home Products plans to start operating the plant in October and the familiar brand of “Made in Danville” will again actuate a part of commerce and trade; one who has helped developed a business into a process which supplied products all over the nation and to this “Milestone of the Past.’ ”
(KVS purchased the Stove Works property in 1948.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.