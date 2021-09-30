“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”
— F. Scott Fitzgerald
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Dr. Charles Laubach, who came to Geisinger Medical Center in 1945 and devoted his life since then to his hospital and his community was named the 2001 Robert N. Pursel Distinguished Service Award recipient.
Ian Maize, 8, was in a photo in the local newspaper watching as a butterfly took off from his hand. Ian, a student in Donna Kreisher’s second-grade class at Riverside Elementary, was participating in a program studying butterflies in conjunction with the University of Kansas. The students tracked the butterflies by recording a tag number and their sex. If the cycle was unbroken; the butterflies should reach Mexico in late October; then move north again in March to lay eggs before dying.
Ken Woodruff, Tom James, Jerry Moser, master, and Bill Reinaker, all 25-year members of the Danville Masonic Lodge were recently honored by the lodge for their years of service.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Geisinger Medical Center Auxiliary installed officers at a fall luncheon at the Pine Barn Inn. Pictured in the local newspaper were: Joyce Gibson, assistant recording secretary; Kathleen Bates, vice president; Marystelle Bassett, president-elect; Louise McCormick, president, and Ann Carol Malcolm, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Hospital Auxiliaries, who installed the new officers.
Roger W. Buck, Danville, was the lucky winner of the past week’s Danville News football contest.
Buck picked all 10 games correctly and came closest to the tiebreaker total with a pick of 46. The actual tiebreaker total in the Pitt-Cincinnati game was 45. Buck would receive a check for $25 for this winning effort.
Thirty-five-year-old Danville native Joe Gerst compiled one of the finest scholastic coaching records in the Keystone state during his 10-year tenure as head wrestling mentor at Mifflinburg High School in Union County.
Coach Gerst produced two state championship teams and three individual state champions while at the Wildcat helm. At this time the Miffs had a 40-match win streak going into their tough conference
The former mat standout for DHS and Bloomsburg State College recently surprised everyone in the local sports world when he resigned his coaching position at Mifflinburg.
Gerst told the news he quit because he could no longer give 100 percent to his coaching duties. He said, he “had no desire to coach anywhere else, now is the time for family life.” It was a tough decision. His coaching record was outstanding, team achievements innumerable.
While at DHS during his senior year, 1964, he set an all-time DHS wrestling record, going unscored on for the entire season. During his career at Bloomsburg University he was two-time Pa. Conference Champion and NAIA Champion once.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Geisinger Medical Center came out on top in the annual Danville Industrial Golf Tournament held at the Frosty Valley Country Club.
Geisinger golfers had a team total of 803 followed by Kennedy Van Saun Manufacturing & Engineering Corp. in second place with 847. Merck and Company Inc., Riverside, and Thompson Ramo Wooldridge came in next in that order.
This was the second consecutive year Geisinger won the trophy and another win next year would give the institution permanent possession.
Bob Mills, Geisinger, had low gross with 77 while Jack Crawford, Thompson, had high gross with 125. Dick Woodbridge, KVS, received an award for being nearest to the pin on No. 12; Glenn Jacoby, the longest drive on No. 11 and Bob Malcolmson, the longest drive on No. 5. A total of 39 golfers participated in the event which was followed by a buffet dinner.
The local Ironmen junior varsity football team “trounced” Sunbury High JV’s 33-7 at F.Q. Hartman Field. Danville scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, one in the second and two in the third while the Owls connected with a pass in the final minute of play for their only score.
Junior Ironmen Joe Gerst, within seven plays, scored on a play that covered 18 yards. The extra point counted on a pass from quarterback Greg Williams to Ken Shepperson. After recovering a fumble it took just four plays for the Orange and Purple to reach the end zone once again with Gerst scoring. With excellent blocking by Steininger, Shepperson and Scisly, Gerst scored again. A long pass play from Williams to Shepperson connected on another touchdown. The final TD came for the locals with Williams carrying on a quarterback special 67-yard run, the extra point from Williams to Shepperson. The second team completed the game for the locals.
The Follmer Trucking Company was one of the many local industries being recognized during Industrial Week in The Danville News.
Arthur Rosen, president of the Follmer Trucking Company of Danville, career, as a trucker, has many of the aspects of the traditional success story. Poor boy makes it, after using plenty of energy and brainpower. After working for a small trucking business he heard of the opportunity to buy Follmer, originally located in Milton. He borrowed the money, went into “hock” to purchase the business. Rosen could look at one of his new bright rigs on the parking lot to bring a sense of pride for his efforts. There were 181 drivers, 56 of them working from the Danville terminal. His mechanical crew included Robert Hause, Joseph Vargo Martin Criswell, Louis Mithchen, Albert Willoughby, Joseph Herrold, Harold Hafer, Donald Byers and Ray Nuss, who made rigid truck checks as part of the firm’s safety program.
The company, headquartered in Danville, had terminals in Allentown, Reading, Williamsport and Baltimore.
Follmer was purchased by Rosen in 1939. Rosen, a resident of Harrisburg, opened the Mill Street office and then bought the East Market Street terminal from the Bethlehem Steel Company. As Danville has been good for Follmer, so has the enterprise been good for the community, not only by the taxes paid but by the attitude of Follmer people in the area serving the community in many ways, according to an article in the newspaper.
Follmer Trucking Co. left Danville for Hummels Wharf in the late 1960s.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Danville Aerie Fraternal of Eagles had 500 members and visiting lodge brothers from surrounding areas turned out for their outing at Bartosic’s Grove.
Chick Seitz and his staff of chefs received much praise for the tasty food and the committee which saw that everyone had his share of all made available.
Entertainment was provided by the Novelty Band of Williamsport assisted by local talent which included Francis McBride and Jack Gerst, singing vocal selections. Dr. R.Y. Grone, recited his famous Christmas Carol. Bill Aten controlled the amplification provided by the Washies Hose Company.
(Bartosic’s Grove was located on the left side of the back road to Catawissa.)
Randall Bartges Sr., who operated a shop on D. L. & W. Avenue in Danville, recently purchased the former Peter Bolick property in Riverside from Julius Hornwood.
Mr. Bartges planned to use the room in the back of the property, which was 40 by 70 feet, for expansion of his woodworking establishment.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.