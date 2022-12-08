“Grab your hats and gloves to settle into a winter wonderland.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Boy Scout Troop 33, 20 of them including Scout leaders, were planning a weekend trip to the Civil War battlefield where the Battle of Antietam was fought near Sharpsburg, Md.
They would be among roughly 1,200 volunteers to light one candle for each of the 23,110 soldiers killed, wounded or missing in the bloodiest single day battle in American history. The Scouts would camp about 150 yards from the famous Burnside Bridge.
Travis Erdley, an Eagle Scout, said, due to the expected cold weather, that their camping skills would be tested.
Sam Mato, 11, mentioned that he was excited as he wanted to go on this trip since he heard about it.
The troop watched a Ken Burns documentary for history before their adventure. Scout Master Gary Cooper said it would be difficult for his Scouts to comprehend the magnitude of the casualties until they see the rows of candles.
St. Joseph School second-grader, Callan Sheridan, 7, appeared in a photo in the local newspaper reading, “Meet Samantha,” as her grandmother, Dolores Driscoll, enjoyed the story. Callan and her classmates participated in the nationwide “Read Across America” program. Students, who started at noon, read for 2,003 seconds.
The downtown was alive with holiday spirit Saturday and Sunday as hundreds of people were at the Heritage Weekend sponsored by the Danville Chamber of Commerce, the Iron Heritage Committee and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau.
Santa, with his reindeer on a leash, offered carriage rides. Tours of historic homes and an old-fashioned Christmas at Cloverleaf Village were all part of the event. Kathleen Barbour, 3, of Danville, with her mother, Ann Marie, visited Santa’s Cottage on Mill Street.
“I just saw Santa Claus,” said Kathleen, “I told him I’d be a good girl and he gave me a candy cane.”
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville Area High School seniors, Kris McCormick and Jim Mordan were named Elks Club Students of the Month.
Kris was active in field hockey, track, cheerleading, gymnastics, Future Scientists of America, Drama, Spanish Club and a member of the Honor Society.
Jim was active in basketball and track, served as an intramural football and basketball referee and a member of the Honor Society.
Three of Danville’s Susquehanna Valley League (SVL) champions received trophies at a banquet at Vince’s Restaurant near Elysburg. Coaches with plaques were pictured in the local newspaper: Jan Burns, coach of championship boys’ tennis team of 1981-82; Jeff Brandt, coach of cross country champions for 1982-83; and Barry Seidel, coach of 1981-82, track champions. All three had undefeated teams. Karl Martin, president of SVL, presented the plaques.
About 120 area youngsters enjoyed games and activities on a Saturday morning when they had “Breakfast with Santa” at the Sheraton Danville Inn sponsored by the Danville Business Association.
Adults joined in the fun and Judy and Jim Bower Danville RD 1 won a weekend vacation at the hotel. In a photo, Brenda Albertson was blindfolded by Deb Eyerly to play ‘Pin the Tail on the Donkey.’ Carol Nevius, Joanie Crumb, Sue Tysoll and Kellie Green, all 11, had a visit from Santa while they were enjoying the swimming pool at the event.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Bob Marks, standout fullback for the 1962 DHS football team, was named a member of the Pennsylvania Big 33 football team. Marks was nominated for the honor by Joe McGlinn, of the Danville News staff, a member of the Big 33 panel.
Marks’ tough offensive and defensive play through the season earned him a berth in the final selections. The Big 33 included 15 boys from the conference that had become famous nationwide for its production of gridiron talent. Marks, member of the Blue team, was “Tagged a defensive standout in the annual classic.” The game played in August 1963, won 33-6 by the Blue team.
(Bob Marks was also named to the All-Susquehanna and All-Anthracite Dream Team, All-Star Teams. Larry Rudy, DHS, was a member of the Big 33 football game in the previous year, 1961-62. —Sis)
Miss Laurie Brown, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harold Brown, Danville, pictured in the local newspaper, was crowned the 1962 Danville Ironmen Basketball Queen during coronation ceremonies held at the half of the Danville-Millville basketball game; doing the honors of crowning Miss Brown, queen, was Bob Marks, captain of the 1962-63 basketball team. Jack Curry and Ken Shepperson, co-captains, also in the photo, congratulated her. Members of her court included: Carol Beacher, Louise Cotner, Carol Mullen, Carolyn Johnson, Donna Strausser and Patsy Carr.
Three Montour County Future Farmers of America were among 53 members of FFA Chapters from Northeastern and Southeastern Pennsylvania to receive the degree of “Keystone Farmer” at the 1963 State Farm Show in January: Robert Lee Hess, Larry D. Schultz and Paul S. Bogart.
A Danville RD 1 youth was selected as one of Pennsylvania Future Farmers to be named Star State Farmer, according to DHS Chapter advisor Edward Litwhiler. Paul Bogart, 18, was selected for the honor as one of the representatives of Region One which included Montour County.
To be eligible for this honor a youth had to be first selected for the Coveted keystone Farmer Award then in competition for the Star State Award. Beyond the Star Award is the State Farmer Award.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The homeroom mothers of the Danville Parent-Teachers Association voted to sponsor a school band. The band would be uniformed and prepared to perform with the opening of the 1948 school term. The musical unit would play at football games, and be available for parades under the direction of Melville Ker who had 40 students taking instrumental lessons.
The long season of training and competition came to an end when the champion DHS football squad enjoyed an informal turkey dinner at Buddies Café on Northumberland Street.
The treat was made possible by Frank Wysocki Sr., Arthur Stump, Joe Myers and a number of contributing fans and the culinary effort of Mrs. Wysocki and her staff of cooks. After the turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni, potato salad and corn; plus ice cream by Edward Fisk, photographer and the extra point 40-pound touchdown cake provided by the Old Dutch Bakery. Bird Greenhouses provided flowers for the tables. The Wysocki family proved to be perfect hosts. Frank Wysocki Jr., their son, was tackle on the Ironmen squad. Those attending were Edward F. “Judy Price,” George Myerley, Les G. carpenter and Kenneth Bills.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.