“Step by step; Day by day”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Coaches and players were excited about the performance of Katie Harlor’s game against Hughesville in the 69-54 win. The Danville junior scored a career-high 28 points and made 15 of 15 free throws.
Harlor also made a long 3-pointer along with five steals, one block and 10 rebounds. Danville coach Patty Romeo said, “Katie was just awesome.”
Evidently, it was dog-walking time after school for Dylan Strausser, with “Rosco,” J.T. Mullen with “Nicky” and Tyler Gerringer who was along to help if necessary. The boys were walking the pets down Nassau Street.
American Cancer car driver volunteers were recognized at a luncheon held at the Pine Barn Inn. They volunteered their time driving cancer patients from their homes to the hospital for treatment.
Pictured in a local newspaper were: Charles Remington, Jim Timbrell, Bill Osborne Sr., Tom Landi, Paul Conard, Jim Bates, David Vaughn, Gretchen Kennedy, Linda Clark, Richard Gass, Ted Sees and car driver coordinator Anne Patterson.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Management representatives from Kennedy Van Saun (KVS) toured Geisinger Medical Center. KVS provided a major donation, a family waiting room in the cardiac care unit for the Abigail Geisinger Pavilion.
Dr. Henry Hood, president of the Geisinger Foundation; Richard Irving, KVS vice president of manufacturing; Helen Miller, KVS personnel assistant; Richard Wesner, KVS president and F. Kenneth Ackerman Jr., senior vice president and administrative director of GMC were pictured in the local newspaper.
For the twelfth year, the Danville Elks conducted the local Hoop Shoot contest. The finals were held at the Danville High School where thirty finalists from the Diehl School and St. Joseph’s Elementary School competed and 12 trophies were awarded.
Winners in the boys’ 8 and 9 age bracket were Matt Bush, first and Chris Miller, second. Kelly Green won in the girls 8 and 9 age group and Nikki Parker placed second, Shannon Baker was the winner in the 10 and 11 age group and Tara Leaman placed second. Robert Hause took first place in the 10-11 age group boys’ competition in a shoot off over Dave Rogers. Both “sank” 14 of 25 shots.
Kevin Guffey hit on 18 of 25 tries to beat Daryn James in the boys 12 and 13 competition. James made 16 of 25 attempts. Chris Stump was the girls’ winner. The first place winners would represent Danville in the Northeast Central District Hoop Shoot in Tamaqua in February.
The resident council at Gold Star Nursing Home judged pictures colored by Junior Troop 1476 from St. Joseph.
Prizes donated by the council were awarded to Kristine Knapp, first place, Kathy Manning, second place, and Valerie Wysocki, third place. Troop members pictured in a photo were: Beth Blosky, Jenny Shepperson, Gina Gambardella, Swala Gandhi, Kelly Boyer, Angie Capozello, Melissa Miller, Romey Stephens and Knapp, Manning and Wysocki.
A 40-point performance against Shamokin moved Danville’s Bob Strausser into second place in scoring in the Keystone Basketball League (KBL). Strausser, averaging 21 points per game, was second to Shamokin’s Rich Tarr, who led the league with 24.1 points per game. Marty Neitz, of Danville, was in eighth in scoring with 15.6 points per game average. Neitz was also in fifth in the KBL in free-throw percentage with a 0.805 average. Strausser was ninth in free throw with a 0.718. As a team, Danville ranked second in total offense and third in foul shooting.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
A photo of the Danville High School football team of 1962, was on the back cover of the January 1963 issue of the Pa’thlete that was published each month except July and August by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Each year, the magazine published the pictures of undefeated teams in one of its issues. There were photos of 11 undefeated high school teams in this month of the more than 700 teams in the state.
Danville and one other school listed played an 11-game schedule. All others played 10 or less games.
Jim Richardson, president of the DHS Booster Association, was in a newspaper photo awarding Larry Baylor, the winner, a season ticket to all Danville Ironmen basketball games.
The contest, open to all Montour County-Riverside kids, was to see who could guess the approximate number of hoops and backboards in the Danville Borough. Hundreds of replies were received.
Baylor’s guess was 170 and the total number was 173. The total of backboards and hoops was determined by the returns sent in by contestants giving the location of each of their picks.
Mrs. Helen Gassler, director of vocal music in the Danville Area Jointure, was pictured with the four Danville Senior High School students rehearsing prior to their participation in the District Chorus at Wyalusing. The students were: Peggy Messmore, William LaMothe, Janie Coates and Karen Kostenbauder.
The Rebels bowling team in the Danville YMCA Boys’ Bowling League were in a photo in the local newspaper: Drake Owen, Gordon Shuler, R. Anderson and Chuck Hinkle. Missing from the photo were Terry Brofee and Mark Baker.
The JETS, another boys’ YMCA league bowling team members included John Buckenberger, Terry Thomas, Eddie Diehl, Jack Buehner, John Wertman and Anthony Selvoski.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
From Oh What a Beautiful Morning in The Danville News: “For Bill McKenna, who made his debut on the Jay-Vee team and did himself, his team and the Alma Mater proud. Bill, who played a great game at tackle on the Champion Danville football team, and has a great future ahead of him next football season, came to the Jay-Vee basketball squad via the intra-murals; pleased all by scoring 12 points in his first game in the Susquehanna Loop action against the Pineknotters.”
The honor of a Memorial Tribute pledge from the most remote point in the $1,000,000 Geisinger Diagnostic Clinic Campaign was given to Mr. and Mrs. Sergis Betancourt, who resided at Atcon in the Republic of Panama. They took a $1,000 child’s bedroom in the pediatric section, as a memorial to the late Mrs. Emma Grone Eyerly who was Mrs. Betancourt’s mother. Mrs. Betancourt, a former resident of Danville was the aunt of Dr. R.Y. Grone of Danville.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.