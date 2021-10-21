“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
— Albert Camus
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
An article in The Danville News stated that veterans who left high school to fight in WWII were eligible to receive their high school diploma.
Bob Witmer of the local American Legion said veterans only need to apply and the Danville High School school board would award diplomas. Qualified veterans were to contact the American Legion to have their names put on the list.
n
The Danville Middle School’s students of the month for September were: eighth grade, Tara Bogart, Travis Reinaker, Laura Thomas, Derek Utt; seventh grade, Mark Weir, Katie Ale, Mark Hummel; sixth grade, Lisa Yumen, Joel Holmes, Adrienne Jantzi, Harold DeGreen and Ashley Brown.
n
Sam Harrison, Don Wertman, Sr. and Joe Whapham were honored for their 32 years of service to the Annual Danville-Riverside Halloween Parade and other area parades. They were this year’s Grand Marshalls for the Halloween parade.
n
The Danville Orange ‘A’ T-Railers finished the regular season unbeaten. The seniors on the team were: Billy Curry, D.J. Hunsinger, Dan Ogden, Nathan Stahl, John Walker, Eric Reeder, Steve Krum, Tyler Dombroski, Aaron Dietz, Ross Beyer, Justin Boucher, Aaron Sidler, Greg Titman, Sean Hendricks, Travis Solomon, Duane Winnie and David Comrey. Coaches were Dan Ogden and Rick Hunter.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Baseball fans of Danville had fond memories of the town’s old North Branch League adult baseball team, the Danville Jays. The Jays’, who played during the 1950s and 1960s, held a reunion at the Continental Fire Company.
Harry Stump, Jay’s player-manager and Jack Blee, Jay’s official scorekeeper, were interviewed by the local newspaper about the old team. The team started in 1957 after an arrangement to bring the franchise here from Exchange, said Stump. He said, “We picked the name with a ballot vote.”
He was manager until 1963.
“We were playoff champions for five of those years,” he said.
Blee, a production man for The Danville News for 30 years, added “we never won the league championship, but we were always in the thick of things.” Stump decided to retire the year that he didn’t bat .300 — 1963 was that year. He hit .299.
Their home games were played on the “Cindertip Field,” opposite the tennis courts at Danville Area High School which later became the Danville State Hospital field.
Stump praised Blee for his dedication to the team, he bought a 1959 station wagon and hauled the team and the equipment to all the games, arranged for a beverage after the game — was a real part of the team.
The team disbanded in 1966 due to financial problems. Throughout the Jays’ existence the team had the backing of the Continental Fire Company.
Team members were: Harry Stump, Bob Moyer, Don Smedley, Ray Weniger, Tony Stump, Bill Hause, Dave Bush, Carl Nevius, Larry Rudy, Clair Stump, Norm Harris, Dick Heller, Jim Kishbaugh, Ray Mordan, Tom Morgan Jr., Sherm Sheatler, John Moslock and Joe Vargo.
n
George Leighow, president of the Leighow Veterinary Hospital in Danville, became active in a project led by behavioral psychologists, physicians, sociologists and veterinarians to introduce a permanent mascot into nursing homes for facilitating communication between residents and staff to reduce anxiety and stress as well as blood pressure. Animals had been introduced into institutions as entertainers and guests; now a concept of a mascot as part of the nursing home population. Dr. Leighow knew of the work done at the Center of Interaction between Animals and Society at the University of Pennsylvania. He was invited to speak at the Klingerman’s Nursing Home Center at Orangeville and other local organizations.
Dr. Leighow, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, a former president of the Danville School Board and co-host for a public affairs program on pet and animal care on WCNR, was active in caring for the animals at the Danville shelter, PSPCA.
n
Jill Telesky, Lisa Hartman and Tammi Hartman entertained themselves with their “own version of a Fall Frolic” on the grounds of the Grove Presbyterian Church rolling around in and catching the leaves in the air as they were coming down.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Pat Henrie was smiling as her escort, Jim Lyons, placed the crown on her head as “Color Day Queen” at the annual “Color Day” ceremony and dance at the Danville High School following the Danville-Lewisburg football game. Miss Henrie was selected for the honor over five other nominees, Beth Cain, Linda Albeck, Sandy Brown, Martie Kreisher and Betty Leiby.
Danville Ironmen routed the Lewisburg Green Dragons 42-20 with Bob Marks, Fred Gerringer, Ken Bills, Tom Vargo and Reimold contributing to the score.
n
Sgt. Dale Schooley, representing Eugene Shipe, Advancement chairman of the Columbia-Montour Boy Scout Council, of Boy Scout Troop 66, Valley Township, was pictured in The Danville News helping Frank W. Lehman pin on his Star Scout award. Randy S. VonBlohn and George Sutherland Jr. received their Star pin from George Sutherland.
n
Riverside Brownie Troop 8 held a hike throughout the area seeing many interesting wild flowers, stones, birds and the changing colors of the fall.
Attending the hike were Linda Dailey, Jane Olsen, Vicki Mollenkopf, Debbie Morris, Diane Lynn, Mary Love, Linda Fryling, Polly Adams, Kathie Hames, Georgena Funk, Debbie Kocher, Kathy Smay, Kathy Stankevich, Debbie Thomas, Donna Kline, Kathy Lambing, Brenda Lafferty, Betsy Morrison and Jenifer Barnett. Mrs. Richard Olsen and Mrs. Richard Morris were leaders of the troop.
n
George Young, 13, Riverside was presented with a Webster Collegiate dictionary and certificate from Hurley Baylor, Circulation manager of the News, for being selected carrier boy of the month of September.
George, an avid trumpet player, spent his spare time polishing, practicing and playing his trumpet. He was a member of the Danville Boy’s and Girl’s Band.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A Piper Super Cruiser was delivered to the Danville Airport, bringing the fleet, under the management of Kenneth Burrows, to seven ships. Five were recently purchased. The new plane was flown to Danville Airport by Mr. Burrows. The manager and Joe Morral, in a Piper Trainer, flew to Lock Haven to pick up the ship. Mr. Morral flew the Trainer home while Burrows was at the controls of the Cruiser.
n
Danville’s first town parking meters, purchased from Miller, went into operation on Oct. 21, announced by John Becker, President of Town Council.
A full page in The Morning News included information about the usage of the meters with a request to read carefully and memorize the instructions that showed a detailed sketch of the meter with arrows pointing to every portion describing its function; explaining one hour, insert one nickel, insert one penny for each 12-minute period. The story mentioned that slugs, or fake coins, would show in a certain area and penalties awaited users.
(I, like so many Americans, was saddened by the passing of Colin Powell.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears Thursdays in The Danville News.