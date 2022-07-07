“Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.”
— Maya Angelou
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The East End Fire Company’s Ice Cream Festival, a Mahoning Township tradition for some 40 years, opened for 2 days. Four flavors of homemade ice cream were in the making. Kevin Young, captain of East End said “crews were busy all day making 1,500 quarts of vanilla, chocolate, pineapple and peanut butter ice cream.”
There were also games for kids and bingo as well as food for the festivities, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, barbecue and French fries. The money raised from the festival helped support the fire company with the upkeep of the equipment and social hall, also helping with training exercises for firefighters.
Pictured in the newspaper were Steve Venarchick and Dan Green both busy scooping ice cream. George Grausam held a funnel while volunteer Andy Nagle poured a batch of chocolate ice cream into a quart container.
n
The Lady Tornadoes U-16 team won the North Central Pennsylvania Soccer League title, defeating Montoursville 2-1, in the championship game. Pictured in the local newspaper were team members: Stacie Riley, Kelly Koser, Penny Andrews, Krista Johnston, Molly Franklin, Christi Brua, Mandy Raker, Stephanie Boudeman, Kristy Moodie, Katie Harlor, Michelle Tallsesky, Elaine Seward, Mallory Wall, Caitlin Hinson, Susie Morris and Coaches Mark Harlor and Pat Woll.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Dr. S. William Snover, Danville, was elected first vice president of the American Heart Association, North Central Pennsylvania Chapter Inc., during the group’s annual meeting, The theme of the meeting was nutrition and guest speaker was Dr. Penny M. Kris-Etherton, assistant professor of nutrition at Penn State University.
Dr. Donald Bowes of Danville was re-elected to a one-year term on the board of directors.
n
Three Danville players — Don Fausnaught, Dwayne Heeter and Brett Campbell — were selected to play in an American Legion All-Star game at White Deer Park.
n
Fourteen Danville Little League players were selected for the 1982 All-Star team, with Jim Bush as the coach. Those selected were: John Brent, Chris Hendrickson, Ron Hahn, Daryn James, Mark Evans, Tim Halterman, Dave Weader, Carl Foust, Jeff Strausser, Aaron Shultz, Mike Jones, Mike Walters, Mark Meloy and Tim Swank.
A total of 83 players in the Danville Little League were eligible for the all-star team. Forty players were nominated by coaches and 14 were selected by a vote of managers and coaches.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A swimming meet, for youngsters, was held at the Kipps Run Swim Club.
The results of the meet were: Girls, eight and under: first place, Lynn Mangle; second, Barbara Campbell; third, Martha Barnett: Girls, ten and under; first place, Isabel Morrison; second, Betsy Morrison, third, Betty Eyerly; Girls, 12 and under: first place, Susanne Suddarth; second, Jill Cotner; third, Ann Morrison; Girls, 14 and under; first place, Mirl Schwarzkopf; second, Barbara Thomas. Boys, eight and under; first place, Duncan Beiler, second, Mike Eyerly, third, Eric Hertz, Boys 10 and under; first place, Bill Curry, second, Richard Thomas; Boys, 12 and under: first place, Charles Barnett, second, Jeff Jones, third, Thomas Magill.
The first-place girls and first-place boys ended the meet with a relay race. The girls won.
n
Phoebe Hinkle and Jim Kase, swimming instructors for beginner classes at Sunnybrook Park, were giving lessons sponsored by the local chapter of the American Red Cross, scheduled each weekday morning and continuing throughout the summer months.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The well-planned and long-awaited soap box race to be held in Danville took place on July 9.
The entire town was full of excitement from the time it was decided to hold a soap box race; there was a constant talk of the event from the building of the cars, the sponsors, the prizes and the route which was held on East Center Street, Geisinger entrance to Ash Street.
Numerous prizes, including starter prizes, heat prizes, class prizes, grand prizes and construction prizes, were set up for the contestants in the Danville soap box race for both the A and B class.
There were 11 cars from Danville plus out-of-town entries for the events making 38 cars in all which would compete for honors in the boys’ classic held under auspices of the Kiwanis Club, Kindt’s garage and The Morning News.
There were prizes galore from every business, and organization in town; the entire town was involved in some way in the preparation for the race. The race day arrived and the town was filled to capacity, enjoying every car coming down Center Street.
Jim Knight, sandy-haired and freckled 14-year-old Riverside boy, was the champion of soap box race competition in Danville having sped away with all the honors in the classic. The youngster, after winning the Class A championship, then won the Danville A-B championship; next beating all comers in a field of 38 cars, he won the All-Events race in dramatic fashion. Jim, driving the Gem Special, eliminated his brother Luther Knight, aged 13, in the finals, winning by five one hundredths of a second in a heat raced after the first heat in the finals ended in a tie — 24.7 seconds each. Jim won the grand prize, a trip to the national soap box derby, with all expenses paid with one adult companion; also a portable radio. His brother received a brand new streamlined bicycle.
Before the conclusion of the All Events Race, Phil Stroh, manager of the Gem Furniture Store and sponsor of the “Gem Special,” announced that the Gem Furniture Company would entertain all 11 Danville boys who participated in the race at an appreciation dinner at the Montour Hotel. Also, all of the Danville boys who participated in the race were able to go to Williamsport to compete in the official soap box Derby.
Sis Hause is Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.