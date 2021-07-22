“Every summer, Like the Roses, Childhood returns.”
— Marty Rubin
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The new Danville-Riverside Bridge opened in dedication ceremonies one year ago on July 21, 2000. The $11.6 million Bridge is 1,440 feet long and 42 feet wide. The new structure replaced the old metal bridge which was built after an ice freshet (flood) of 29 feet, 6 inches destroyed the third covered bridge to span the river in 1904.
More than 2,000 people packed the bridge from end to end for the opening ceremony, followed by a parade of antique cars and two horse and carriages.
Many folks brought their cameras to the event to capture the nostalgia of the old and new bridge standing side by side.
The dedication in 2000 started the festivities of the second annual Iron Heritage Festival; the first anniversary in 2001 of the bridge began the celebration of the third Iron Heritage Festival.
Bonnie Trump, chairman of the third annual Iron Heritage Festival Committee, in an interview in the local paper, mentioned that the festival kicked off with a reception at the newly renovated Thomas Beaver Free Library and a parade down Mill Street. She said: “We have a great staff, everyone had a part in this from politicians, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to church groups, this is a community event.” She promised that the Festival would be the best ever.
Although the scholastic swimming season had been over for almost five months, the Danville boys swim team received good news. Coach Dave Russell, returning home from Boy Scout camp, found a letter informing him that his 2000-2001 NEPSL and District Championship boys swim team was named one of the best in the nation.
The Ironmen, who finished the season unbeaten at 14-0 for the first time in school history were rated the sixth best public school swim team in the nation by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association, finishing 10 points out of the top five.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The winners in the Danville-Riverside Tennis Tournament included Marilyn Brill, first-place ladies singles with Jan Burns runner-up; Jody Kishbaugh, first place girls singles, runner-up Karen Kistler; boys singles winners were Bob Quickel, first place, and John Skory, runner-up. Men’s singles winners, A.L. Wilson, first place, and Rob Riley runner-up.
Two $1,000 scholarships were presented to Danville High School seniors Don Fausnaught and Greg Smith by Sandy O’Rourke, president and Louise Bush, project chairman, of the Montour County Medical Society auxiliary. The auxiliary added $500 to the student loan fund at the Commonwealth Bank and Trust.
Two Danville wrestlers took second and third places in the Grand National AAU Junior Olympic tournament.
Ross Walker was the second place winner at 80 pounds in the Midget Division, ages 9 and 10. Paul Wysocki captured third place in the 192-pound elite class for 16-18-year-olds. Both wrestlers participated in the Greco-Roman style.
Twin sisters Tracy and Stacy Dunkle were the grand prize winners at the Baby Show at the Washies Playground. Prizes were awarded in eleven categories. Twenty youngsters were entered in the show. June Steiner, the organizer of the show was the judge.
Winners were: Matthew Thomas Graham, curliest hair; Ian Raup, youngest; Rashelle Faust, biggest feet; Bryan Scott Reamer, cries the most; Marlo Tamanini longest hair; Nicole Tamanini, most hair; Kelly Jo Litchard least hair; Tiffany Powell, happiest; Rayonna Lee Fox, tiniest; Jeffrey Heddings, saddest.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
A Danville RD5 girl was runner-up in the Northumberland County Poultry Queen Contest at Ralpho Community Park.
Miss Betty Cotner, was named runner-up to Miss Sandra Bassett, Sunbury RD1.
Jim White, Washies Playground official, in a photo in the local newspaper, was pictured presenting the winner’s trophy for the Bicycle Safety Contest to Ricky Hawk, a Danville News carrier boy. He scored an all-time low of three points in the six events of the contest. Second place winner was Terry Mowrer with seven points.
Ray Leighow won third place honors with an 11-point total. The above named winners plus Paul Kile, Gary Webb and Mike McCloskey would compete against Bloomsburg’s best in an inter-community bicycle safety contest to be held at the up-river Memorial Playground.
A trophy donated by the Bicycle Institute of America will be awarded to the team winning the meet.
A Montour County 4-H girl, Becky George, emerged as Grand Champion in the open 4-H Horse and Pony Show held at the Susquehanna Valley Corral. Grand Champion boy award went to Alex Phillips.
Twenty boys attended the first Sunnybrook Park Basketball Day Camp. Pictured in the newspaper taken during a break in the instruction period were: Joseph Richie, Steve Lewis, Pat McCloskey, Ronald Gearhart, Vance Parker, Stuart Moller, Vic Marks, Bill Wagner, Mike McCloskey, Tar Wagner, Len Simpson, David Shipe, Steve Wagner, Lynn Millard, Steve Zeisloft, Bob Cope, Bill Bell, Bill Leighow, Jim Freas and Frank Kline.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Parking meters manufactured by four companies were demonstrated to members of Town Council at a special session.
The Dual Parking Meter Co. was automatic and priced at $68 installed. The Mi-Co Meter, a manual hand operated crank, was priced at $54 installed.
The Kar-Park Meter was an automatic type meter and priced at $69.50, installed. The Miller Meter, a manual parking meter, priced at $78, installed. All meter prices were subject to various discounts and deductions, pending conditions of the contract and the type of deal desired.
Council members would discuss the information and bring back a decision at the next public meeting.
(An editorial in the newspaper wondered about the idea of parking meters “coming out of a clear sky.” Questioning whether parking meters were the answer to Danville’s parking solution. Parking meters became quite a topic around town.)
“In keeping with the recently established American custom of standing in line, today found the children of the Ferry Street Playground also standing in line, not for butter or nylons, but for their turn to slide down the new sliding board.”
The slide was considered, as sliding boards go, super special, because of extra height, length and two extra dips, with a sand box in which to land.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News