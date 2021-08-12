”Don’t let a day of the month go by without doing something enjoyable.
Go for ice cream. Run through a sprinkler. Dance in the sun.”
— Filling the Jars quotes
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Alice Elliott, a window clerk at the Danville Post Office wrapped up her week by dressing the part of Lucille Ball. The Danville Post Office celebrated the national issue of the Lucille Ball commemorative stamp with a week-long remembrance of “I Love Lucy.”
Michael Bzdak, of High Bridge, N.J., formerly of Danville, was honored by the Partnership in Philanthropy (PIP) at its 10th Anniversary Benefit Celebration. The celebration was held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. The evening was enjoyed by 250 guests; raised $54,000 for the PIP program.
Michael, son of Josephine Bzdak, a Danville graduate, was once employed by The Danville News as its photographer. At this time, he was director of corporate contribution at Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. PIP honored Bzdak for his interest in its mission.
In his position at Johnson and Johnson, he was instrumental in his company’s strong and consistent support of PIP’s work in New Jersey for many years, communicating their support of K-12 and the environment. He served on many boards for educational, volunteerism and business coalition.
Laura Krieger and Tiffany Dyer from Girl Scout Cadette Troop 86 of Danville received their Silver Awards, the highest achievement in the Cadette program, from Mary Paladin Cassidy and Peter Cassidy, Troop 86 leaders.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The AYSO Soccer team of 11- and 12-year-old boys and girls represented Danville at a soccer tournament in Somerset, Pa. Team members were selected by their coaches. They included: Sabrina Varano, Brandon Jones, Doug Leaman, Brian Kimbel, Tim Halterman, Dave Weader, George Cera, Christine Pritchard, Ben Outt, Steve Riley, Greg Gosh and Rich Morris. Coaches for the team were: Al Jones, Dick Driscoll and Doug Bastian.
Mike McCloskey, a former Ironman basketball and track standout felt a jolting strike, followed by the leaping of an oversized fish while deep-sea fishing in Hawaii. The water was 3,000 to 5,000 feet deep.
After a “backbreaking, bruising, exhausting ordeal McCloskey, using every ounce of strength to control the big fellow from the deep” the fish gave up, was reeled in and hoisted out of the water. McCloskey struggled for four and a half hours with the fish.
The prize, a 600-pound, 12-foot long, spear-nosed marlin, was the biggest caught in Hawaiian waters during the month of July. Most marlins weigh 50 to 400 pounds.
A crowd of admirers, including TV crews, reporters, photographers and others greeted McCloskey at the boat dock. He got the “red carpet” treatment and became an instant celebrity appearing on TV, write-ups and photos in the islands’ newspapers. McCloskey had the fish mounted and shipped to Georgia for display at his place of business.
Danville wrestling coach Ron Kanaskie was pictured in the local newspaper with the group of wrestlers who were part of the summer wrestling clinic held in the high school’s mat room. The clinic was for elementary, junior and senior high school students from the Danville School District.
“A Tip of the Hat” to former Danville wrestlers appeared in the newspaper. Dave Richards, Susquehanna University; Jack Martin, Cornell; Hall Fulmer, Pennsylvania University, team captain; Brett Stamm, Wheaton and Jim Vargo, East Stroudsburg State College grad, were credited with “developing solid objectives, goals and ambitions for the wrestling-oriented youth of the community” during Danville’s summer wrestling instructional program.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Danville High School grid coach Jay Livziey, through the mail to players and parents, outlined the football training program for the coming season.
Livziey stressed the importance of maintaining a high scholastic standing while being a member of the football team.
Stated the head mentor; “You must study. We, your coaches, say there is no earthly reason why a boy cannot play at athletics and attain good marks at the same time.”
Livziey continued, “We, here in Danville, are proud of our reputation of being good competition on the football field. We are proud of our actions off the field. This kind of spirit and thinking is not just luck or coincidence, but rather the evolution of ideals and ideas from the fathers, brothers and students who have played in years gone by.”
The identity of the Sunnybrook Park Carnival Queen was made public during ceremonies that marked the closing of the three-day event.
Mrs. Joan Livziey, the coach’s wife and queen of the playsite, was properly identified by Barbara Schultz, 14, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F. J. Schultz, of Danville.
For her proper identification, Schultz was presented with a transistor radio, a box of candy and a ballpoint pen.
Park directors termed the carnival affair a huge success. A diving show was presented and dancing by firelight closed the carnival.
Dick Heller, Danville Jays pitcher, was mentioned in a local newspaper column as turning out to be one of the “finest flingers” in the North Branch circuit. The slightly built “portsider” (left-hander) was second in the earned run department with a 3.21 average.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
An audience of 1,500 children and their adult escorts enthusiastically enjoyed a miniature performance of the J-E Ranch Rodeo at the Washies Playground.
A crowd estimated at 2,500 paid customers applauded event after event as Col. Jim Eskew’s J-E Ranch Rodeo completed its first full performance at the Danville Livestock Market area.
The spectators were pleased with the appearance of Rex Rossi, cowboy movie actor, who showed his great sportsmanship in performing riding and, judging by the applause, the Hollywood western star had captivated the audience.
More than 3,000 spectators attended the third rodeo performance. Again, the crowd was thrilled over the daring acts of stunts and the innumerable events which were featured at the rodeo performance.
After leaving Danville, the J.E. Ranch Rodeo joined the World Championship Rodeo staged by Roy Rogers, “King of the Cowboys” with his show in Philadelphia.
Rogers, who lately starred in various rodeos, called America’s foremost westerns stars together for an eastern debut in Philadelphia. Col. Jim Eskew and his famous group were included in the presentation.
President Truman proclaimed the first anniversary of Japan’s unconditional surrender, Aug. 14, as Victory Day. He added it wouldn’t be a legal holiday but urged that it be observed as a day of prayer and of high resolve for lasting peace.
American Legion posts throughout the area joined with veteran organizations in a nationwide movement to observe Victory Day.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.