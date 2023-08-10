“Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.”
— Sam Cooke
20 YEARS AGO (2003)According to The Danville News, members of the Danville Community Band provided musical entertainment at area parades, concerts and carnivals; specializing in music from Broadway shows to military marches for more than three decades.
Ted McCaffery, the band’s director, said 60 musicians from throughout the Valley participated.
“We’re a community-oriented band,” McCaffery said, “a band made up of musicians from all walks of life, young and old; promoting family values.”
Originally called the American Legion Band, the group changed its name two years previously to the Danville Community Band. When the band first started, most of the members were veterans.
McCaffery joined the band in 1972 when in high school. He took over as the director in 1998. Ken Warmkessel directed the band for more than 20 years from 1977 to 1998. Warmkessel fondly remembered the band’s four tours to Germany.
(The Community Band continues to present concerts today — Sis)
o
Two new businesses joined the many stores on Danville’s downtown Mill Street when Mayor Ed Coleman, Borough Council President Collins “Fuzz” Stump and Danville Area Chamber of Commerce representative Tom DiPasquale welcomed them with a double ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Abbatiello’s Memories & More and Patton’s Forgotten were celebrated.
Abbatiello’s was run by Sherri and Vince of Catawissa, as a deli and wedding and party supply store.
Cooper Township resident Roxanne Patton’s Forgotten Treasures offered clothing, household goods, furniture, crafts, jewelry, a little bit of everything.
o
The Danville Junior Legion team, in its first season, advanced to the AAU 15-and-under World Series to be played in Fall River, Maine, later in the month. Danville would play in the ECTB World Series.
Team members were Nick Edmeads, Steve Levan, Nick Herbst, Tony Joe, Jesse Gronsky, Cody Concini, Matt Gum, Jake Stahinecker, Matt Shirley, Taylor Megargel, Bobby Booth, Cory Martin and Mark Concini. Coaches were Eric Megargel, Dave Gronsky and Steve Jeffreys. Mike Hickey was manager and Jake Gronsky was bat boy.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Jim Martin, Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper displaying the plaque he won at U.S.A. National Wrestling Championship in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Martin went undefeated, winning 10 straight matches, to win the 98-pound title. There were 825 wrestlers participating overall, including grades from ninth to graduating seniors. Martin had two state championships under his belt and would enter his senior year this upcoming year.
His coach, Ron Kanaskie, said, “It was a good example of all the hard work he’s done.”
o
Leann Wieand was pictured handing off the baton to Carol Brandt in a six-hour “House of Care” Relay race held at the Danville High School track. The event raised $1,500 in pledges.
The relay consisted of thirty runners, five teams of six runners, who ran a mile at a time. Students and adults, who pledged a certain amount of each mile the team ran, participated in the event.
The teams ran a total of 271 3/4 miles to raise money for long-term adult cancer patients at GMC. The Blue team ran the most miles in the event, 62 1/2. Team members were: Terry O’Rourke, Steve Baylor, Chris O’Rourke, John Starr, Dan Jones and Ken Hall.
o
Perkins Pancake House finished first in the regular season of the Danville Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League. Team members were Pat Brosious, Deb Gerst, Lynda Ricco, Jody Mensch, Tweet Eyer, Edna Sidler, Monica Beyer, Theresa Burke, Michelle Felix, Holly Hackenberg, Karen Shutt, DeeDee Freese and captain Diana Hilkert. Coach was Vic Novitski.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Winners for the annual Washies Playground Pet Parade included Bonnie Brady, Steve Patterson, Gayle Shutt, Karen Burrows, Grier Shultz, Bonnie Baylor, Linda Klinger, Debbie Baylor, Nancy Guarna, Ann Marie Brent, F. Dewalt, and Kathy Warntz.
o
Mrs. Agnes Foust, a Danville News employee, was pictured handing Louis Piestrak his papers to start another work day. The DJHS ninth-grader was selected as the Danville News Carrier Boy of the Month for July; making him eligible for carrier boy of the year honors. Young Piestrak served customers in the 4th Ward and Sidler Hill area.
o
The Danville Jays of the North Branch League “brought home the bacon” in the North Branch League with a 16-3 victory over Buckhorn and were given a big assist by Montour County’s other entry in the circuit, Exchange. The Exchange Grays defeated second place Stillwater to give the Jays the league title and prevent a deadlock in regular season play. T. Shepperson and R. Weniger each came up with a pair of doubles to lead the Jays’ attack.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Thirteen patients were currently undergoing treatment for polio at the Geisinger Memorial Hospital according to information released from the institution. There were no new patients admitted or discharged over the weekend and several polio patients could possibly be discharged within the next few days as all the patients were continuing to improve under the supervised care at Geisinger.
o
Eight entries were registered at the Ferry Street Playground for the third Model airplane meet held at the Danville Airport and the playground.
The meet was originated several years ago by The Morning News, the playground and the airport as one of the yearly features of the playground and grew in popularity every year.
The judging of the stationary models began at the playground; they then transferred to the airport where the flying models were given three test flights. During these tests two of the planes cracked up losing their propellers.
Judges for the meet were Gilbert Summerson, W.A. McCloughan and Ken Burrows. The airport awarded flying time and airplane kits from Welliver’s Hardware to the following boys: Donald Vannan one hour of flying time and a flight log book for first award in the flying models; Daniel Yeigh, 30 minutes of flying time for second place; Tommy Spring 30 minutes of flying time for third place in the flying models.
Model plane kits were awarded to George Morrall for his B-29 and P-61; Robert Lane for his Aeronics; Frank Linker for his Swift; Daniel Yeigh for his “Sparky;” Richard Harvey for his Piper Cub; Tommy Spring for his D-C-6; and Dan Gehret for his Artchester Racer and Helicopter.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.