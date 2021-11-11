“In November you begin to know how long the winter will be.”
— Martha Gellhorn
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Danville Mayor Ed Coleman was pictured in the local newspaper signing a proclamation designating Nov. 11 as the official “Buddy Poppy Day” in the borough. Jody Appleman, chairman of the Danville VFW Auxiliary and VFW Commander Bob Shaffer would participate in the fundraising drive. A Boy Scout Troop from Riverside would also provide assistance. All funds raised would benefit Montour County veterans and their families.
Boy Scout Troops 33, 37, 39 and 47 and Girl Scout Troops 81 and 84 conducted a flag retirement ceremony at Memorial Park as part of Veteran’s Day Services. The ceremony opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. The Danville Community Band participated in the ceremony. Andrew Conrad saluted the flag and Kenny Weaver held the folded flag to begin the ceremony. Conrad and Weaver were Boy Scouts of Troop 47. Gary Cooper, Scoutmaster for Troop 37, was pictured in the newspaper cutting a stripe from one of the retired flags. As each stripe and star was cut, a Scout would explain what each of the pieces represents. The flags were then burned. More than five dozen flags were retired.
In other veteran activities, the Robert K. Vogt VFW Post 298 held a ceremony at their home on Mill Street. State Rep. Bob Belfanti, D-107, a highly decorated Marine in the Vietnam War, was the featured speaker.
Borough Council and the Montour County Commissioners participated in the event.
The spirit of patriotism was everywhere in Danville as the American flag was visible on numerous homes and businesses on the streets of Danville.
n
Mahoning Township Police Chief Jay Berthelsen and Cpl. Tim Berkey were in a local newspaper photo training for the Central Pennsylvania Law Enforcement “Big Apple Relay Run.” Proceeds from the run which starts in Lewisburg and concludes in New York’s Central Park, would go to families of police and firemen killed as a result of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Six teams of runners, all law enforcement personnel, would compete in the 230-mile relay and collect pledges for each mile run.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Three Danville High School Cross Country runners were in the state cross country competition with 200-250 runners in State College.
Terry O’Rourke, a senior who had two previous years of experience running in the state competition, represented Danville’s varsity boys in the race.
Danville’s two other representatives included freshman running sensation Roxanne Braden and sophomore teammate Billie Jo Pursel.
Coach Jeff Brandt said “it’s quite an honor for a freshman and sophomore to make the state competition.”
(Braden finished 48th out of 159 girl runners in the PIAA Cross Country Championships, Class AA girls’ race. Pursel placed 115th in the girls’ race. In the boys’ competition, O’Rourke finished 69th out of 266 runners in Class AA competition. It was the highest finish in his third meet in the state competition.)
Dave Levandoski, a 1981 graduate of DHS, was starring for the Wilkes College cross country team, coached by Bart Bellairs who commented that Dave was probably the best runner on the team and possibly to become the best ever to come out of Wilkes; also the reason the Wilkes team was the winningest fall sport at Wilkes that year.
Dave starred in track and cross country in high school under Danville coach Jeff Brandt whose team was a two-time winner of the District 4 title. Dave was majoring in engineering at Wilkes.
Rick Morris, of Danville, won his eighth victory of the season with very consistent driving and outstanding starting line reflexes at Numidia Dragway. Morris winning time was 11.44 sec-109.75 mph.
n
Peter Garbes, piano student at the Villa Conservatory of Music, participated in the piano competitions at the Pennsylvania Music Teachers Convention at Mansfield State College winning second place in his competition with other nine-year-old piano students. All participants had to play two compositions representing two different periods of music by memory.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
In a proclamation, Mayor Francis Rooney recognized Veterans Day as a new national holiday: “Whereas the President of the United States and the Governor of Pennsylvania have issued a proclamation calling upon all the citizens of the nation to observe Nov. 11, 1961, as Veterans Day to commemorate and to pay appropriate homage to the Veterans of all Wars of this Nation- Now- Therefore, I, Francis P. Rooney, mayor of the Borough of Danville, Montour County, do hereby call upon the citizens of Danville and area to observe Nov. 11, 1961, as Veterans Day. I request all citizens of this city, business enterprises, veterans organizations and city officials to assist the Committee for the observance of Veterans Day with appropriate ceremonies and in every way possible.”
n
Four seniors at Danville High School were honored for their high performance on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Each student who was endorsed by his school received a formal letter of commendation signed by his principal and the president of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Beth Geibelhause, Dennis Freezer, Larry Lynn and Don VanGilder, the pupils honored, were among the high school juniors in more than 15,000 schools who took the NMSQT, a three-hour examination that covered five separate areas of educational development; the first step in the seventh annual Merit Program. The program would end in April of 1962 with the naming of students who would receive four-year Merit Scholarships to colleges of their choice.
n
Kay Swank, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Swank, Danville, was named the winner of the contest to provide a name for the new campsite constructed on Sunnybrook Park property. Kay was presented the award, a U.S. Savings Bond, by Mayor Francis P. Rooney, one of the judges. Kay chose the name “Camp Montour of Sunnybrook Park.” She won out over several hundred contestants. Other judges were Police Chief Robert P. Burke and County Agent E.P. Fowler.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Approximately 80 people attended the “Visit Your Schools” program in Second Ward in honor of the observance of “American Education Week.”
All parents and friends of the students were cordially invited to attend these programs. Third Ward School was the next scheduled school on the list where a demonstration included the subjects taught to grades one through five. The studies stressed in the program included numbers, for the first grade; safety, reading and geography for the older students.
n
The new personnel of the revamped and expanded Danville Police Department were announced at a meeting of town council when an assistant chief and two patrolmen were named. Henry Hogendobler was chosen assistant chief to Chief of Police-Elect Joseph Schultz. Robert P. Burke and Parvin Shutt were elected as patrolmen.
Salaries for the police department were set: Police chief at $89 semi-monthly, Assistant Chief at $77 semi-monthly and the patrolmen’s salary at $75 semi-monthly.
(To our men and women in uniform, past, present, and future, God bless you and thank you. — Sis)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes every Thursday in The Danville News.