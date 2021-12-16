“The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer someone else up.”
—Mark Twain
LOCAL NEWS
The true meaning of the Christmas celebration was never forgotten in our little town. There were always programs lauding the season and the Christ child, and in 1918, on Christmas Eve, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Danville celebrated its first midnight Mass, a Solemn High Mass. Three priests participated.
The Twenties! Times were high! There was “100% response” to the Community Christmas Tree, and a promise: “Christmas cheer will be in every home.” Merchants made their first joint attempt at decorating downtown Danville and placed live evergreens in the sockets in the sidewalks that held the poles for American flags.
The Community Christmas Tree, in 1924, was at the corner of Mahoning and Mill streets. By 1927, every store window on Mill Street was decorated to outdo the next.
Speaking of outdoing, the fourth annual Christmas Dance, held at the Masonic Temple outdid them all. The room was turned into a miniature forest with its decorations.
The Alumni Association, with Eleanor Deutsch as president, made the ball a reunion of former “Orange and Purple” students and an outstanding success. The Class of 1924 took the honors, 54 percent of its total was in attendance, and a beautiful silver loving cup. The crowd enjoyed the music of the “Pennsylvania Ramblers.”
In 1928, the Community Chest’s Christmas Tree Committee presented a pageant, called “The Real Santa Claus,” in the Opera House and all of Danville was invited. The admission price was a donation of cash or groceries that the committee could give to the poor.
Danville, within its municipal limits, had grown by more than 1,600 throughout the Roaring Twenties.
— A. M. Hummel and Sis Hause, The December 1992 Bicentennial Gazette
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
A group from the Danville VFW and Ladies Auxiliary visited the Grandview Nursing Home to provide gifts, cards and flags to senior veterans. Santa Claus was pictured talking with John Strickland, a Grandview resident during the Christmas event.
Volunteers came from all walks of life to help feed needy people every Saturday at the Jubilee Kitchen. But the Saturday before Christmas was special. Maria Joseph Manor sponsored the Christmas Party.
Art Koffler, a retiree at the Meadows, said, “Ninety people were at the Christmas party and local grocery stores donated many items.”
The meal included goulash, rolls, coffee, cake and orange juice. Conversation rang out through the room and Sister Maria Milada, coordinator of the event, sat at the grand piano and began to play. The room was filled with Christmas songs from “Jingle Bells” to “Silent Night.” Sister Milada hoped that all would remember that Christmas is more about giving than receiving. It is a day of giving food, friendship and gifts.
Life skills student Mark Adams, 15, was pictured in the local newspaper putting a piece of tape on a gift as members of the Danville Area Middle School Life Skills Class learned a lesson about helping others while wrapping gifts bought for seven adopted teenagers from Children and Youth Services. The money for the presents was raised through soup sales and donations from the support staff, union and teachers.
Fred Hess, a Geisinger Medical Center orthopedic surgeon, carried the Olympic torch in a relay that started in Greece and concluded in Salt Lake City, Utah, site of the 2002 Winter Games. Hess, a back and spine specialist, carried the flame one mile in Philadelphia.
Two truckloads of canned goods and other items were collected by the TRW Old Guard Association and TRW employees for the Community Christmas Tree Program. The items were to be distributed to needy families in Montour County by the Danville Police Department.
First-grade students Kayla Phillips, Denae Day, Samuel Phillips, Kenny Koch, Julianna Wickam, Kirsten Zerbe and Blaize Baylor, Laurel Krajewski, entertained parents, grandparents and school students with a Christmas Concert at Danville Elementary School.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Danville Kiwanis Club treated 125 children at a Christmas party held at the YMCA. Santa Claus stopped by to present a gift to each child; there was caroling and refreshments were served.
Sixty-three “Kiwanians” joined Danville Rotarians and their wives for their annual Christmas party at the Elks. Vic Boris and Rich Ensinger provided music for dancing.
“Night of Miracles,” a cantata, dramatic musical, about the birth of Christ, was presented by the senior choir of the First Baptist Church. The musical portion was sung by the 45-voice choir. The presentation was under the direction of Mr. Robert Davies and Gary Beveridge.
Two couples were crowned King and Queen of the annual Danville Junior High School Christmas dance. Becky Elder and Jeff Miller were crowned king and queen of the ninth grade while Lori Jenkins and Chris Hort reigned over the eighth-graders. Ninth-grade runners-up were Gregg Hurst and Kathy Houston. Jim Wentworth and Kristen Philiski were eighth grade runners-up.
Karen St. Clair was crowned queen of the annual holiday dance at the DHS. Miss St. Clair was pictured in the local newspaper with her escort Mark Hagenbuch. Members of the court included Lori West, Gina Defilppis, Chris Micalizzi, Kris Leer, Brenda Holdren and Deb Bostian.
Drama Club members from DHS presented a Christmas program to students at the Fred W. Diehl School. Pictured in The Danville News were Karen Dragon (playing guitar) explaining the origins of the song Silent Night as Jennifer Wentworth, Laura Little and Chrissie Brady sing the song in German, French and Spanish respectively.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Christmas payments, totaling approximately $100,000, were made to employees of the Cherokee Plant of Merck and Company. The checks contained a personal holiday message from Merck Chemical Division President W. H. McLean, who thanked the employees for contributions to the company’s progress.
Carol-singing each noon in the lobby of the Foss Clinic was one of the events that brightened the Christmas scene at the Geisinger Medical Center. Dr. Charles A. Laubach, of the Internal Medicine Department, led the singing; the organist was Vaughn Richardson, A. B. Greenleaf was the pianist.
All gathered around a Christmas tree; a total of nearly 500 people participated in the weeklong event. The entire hospital was decked with traditional Christmas color to bring joy to patients.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Christmas Party meeting of the Danville Parent Teachers Association held in the Junior High School was a grand success.
The meeting, opened by Mrs. R. Y. Grone, president, began with a brief business session. Afterward, the affair was turned over to Mrs. Thad S. Vincent, chairman of the social and hospitality committee, and her aides who served a luncheon of sandwiches, Christmas cookies and fruit punch.
A Christmas tree with full Yule decorations occupied the center of a table and candles added to the luster of the decorations.
The musical program was presented by Mrs. Helen Johnson, and Miss Alice Quest. It consisted of a piano solo, “Jingle Bells,” by Tommy Richardson. A reading, “Bird Christmas Carol,” by Shirley Lindauer and a piano solo, “Christmas Eve,” by Jean Lynn. Different entertainment consisted of soloists, chorus groups, poetry and recitations by students from different grades.
Fifty-five veterans, who were patients in the Danville State Hospital, were entertained with a Christmas party and program in the recreation hall of the hospital by a group of artists sponsored by the Military Order of the Cooties, Honor Fraternity of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. There was acrobatic, tap and toe dancing. Each veteran received a Christmas package containing candy, nuts, oranges, cigarettes, books and a Christmas greeting card.
(The Military Order of the Cootie is a national honor degree membership association separately constituted as a subordinate and as an auxiliary order chartered by the VFW that includes supporting the VFW National Home for Children and veterans hospitals. Founded in 1920, it became a subsidiary of the VFW in 1923.)
There were many clubs and organizations that walked Danville’s streets, caroling throughout the holiday period.
The events, stories of giving, performances, dramatics and musicals are overwhelming. I will include more next week.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.