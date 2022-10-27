“As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see.”
— Vincent Van Gogh
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Bob and Debra Cameron “didn’t move mountains to make a difference in the environment. Instead, they moved a village.”
For their efforts, the Olde Cloverleaf Village co-owners were presented with a 2002 governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence in the resource protection category.
The Camerons’ Village was comprised of historic buildings, old train cars and artifacts which were going to be destroyed. Many of the two dozen buildings, including a Centralia Church, were trucked in from areas with a 100-mile radius.
Cameron’s idea to build the Olde Cloverleaf Village came while he worked in Europe and Asia. The scientist observed how cultures in those parts of the world seemed to revere their history. The buildings and train cars housed 16 shops, eateries, a wine tasting room, an antique mall and a bed and breakfast.
(Bob Cameron, doctorate of plant science, retired Penn State professor and sustainable technology business owner, lived in State College after leaving Danville; became the director of the Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum in Boalsburg, retired from that position that he held from 2015 to April of 2022; leaving behind a legacy of growth and preservation.
I always enjoyed the times I spent at this unusual shopping place, the Olde Cloverleaf Village and was sad to see it close. One time when I went with my daughter, Tracy, to State College to visit her son, Graham, a student at PSU, we went to Boalsburg to say hello to Bob and tour the museum. — Sis)
Calvin E. Wetzel, 19, a 2001 DAHS graduate, was serving in the U.S. Army National Guard at Hohenfels, Germany.
Wetzel began his military career in 1999 through a delayed entry program. He completed basic training with the U.S. Army National Guard at Fort Knox, Ky. He then reported to Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland for training to become a master welder.
He worked as a military security expert at Hohenfels located in the southern portion of Germany near the border with Poland.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville captured its first Susquehanna Valley League Cross Country title by defeating Lewisburg and Shamokin at the Danville State Hospital.
The sweep finished Danville’s season with an 11-0 record.
Lewisburg had a strong team and “we needed five personal records from our top eight runners to win it,” said Coach Jeff Brandt.
With the personal records, Danville nipped the Green Dragons 27-30 and shut out Shamokin 50-15.
Steve Baylor set a junior school record of 17:43 to finish second. Chris O’Rourke came in third. Senior Jerry Splitt came through with a personal best of 18:14 to defeat Lewisburg’s third and fourth runners.
Mark Keller, a sophomore, also turned in an excellent time of 18:29. Also setting personal records were Darryl Fleishman and Dave Hauck.
Brandt said, “It was a great team effort and that is what we’ve been doing all year; adding, this group of runners is one of the hardest working groups of kids I’ve had the privilege to work with, they deserve the League Championship they earned today.”
The Danville team went on to win the District 4 Crown, the third for Danville in the past four years.
Jenny Denson and Robert Albertini were named Danville Elks Students of the Month for October. The local Elks selected two students each month who the high school faculty felt should be recognized for their citizenship, scholarship and community involvement.
It was like old home days for Alice Bower Simington when she visited the Mooresburg School Museum during open house activities.
Simington was a teacher there from 1898 to 1906 when the museum functioned as a school house.
Brian Sweetra and Steve Borick both qualified for the PIAA golf tournament in University Park by placing in the top six in the District 4 Gold Tournament at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. The two golfers were pictured in the local newspaper with Coach George Cotterall.
Borick finished second with a 75 in the District 4 Tournament while Sweetra placed fourth with an 82, both Ironmen were sophomores. Danville finished second in the team standings.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The names of the 10 pupils who scored highest in the 1962 State Scholarship examinations were announced.
Larry Lynn, Danville, accepted the $200 grant for Montour County for recording the highest score. The remaining in order, were: Jerald Fisher, David Quigg, Dennis Freezer, Donald VanGilder, Mary Woodruff, Kay Bills, Jean Booth, Frances Ditzler and Kathryn Lewis. All were pupils of the DAHS except for Ditzler, who was a graduate of St Cyril and Booth, who graduated from Warrior Run.
The Montour County Youth Council took part in a different kind of Halloween project in 1962. Costumed boys and girls canvassed door to door, not for themselves, but for others, pennies, nickels, dimes and dollars-all forwarded to The United Nations Children’s Relief Fund.
A sign with a “Big 70” on it was held by A.L. Wintersteen indicating the 70 years of service among three people, Mrs. Charles Lewis and Miss. Dorothy Bonawitz, 20 years each and Wintersteen amassed 30 years, in the news photo for the American Red Cross.
The trio was among many persons honored at the annual meeting of the local chapter with service awards.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Forty-four members of the Washies Junior and Senior baseball teams and guests attended a highly successful banquet given in their honor at the Washington Fire and Hose Company No. 2 building.
Speakers for the evening were Robert Rhawn, Danville resident and member of the New York Giants baseball team; Edward F. Judy Price, well known sports promoter in Danville and former coach; Henry Hostelly, general secretary of the YMCA; and Frank ‘Scootie’ Hoffman, physical director at the YMCA.
Rhawn spoke about the fine sportsmanship of both clubs and complimented the fire company for its sponsorship of both teams and providing a field for games. He also spoke about playing major league baseball and praised Ken Bills concerning the job he was doing as coach of the DHS football team.
My daughter, Tracy, her husband, Jim, along with friends Allison and Drew Pensyl tailgated at the PSU vs. Minnesota football game this past weekend then entered that amazing scene of the White Out covering the entire stadium.
As exciting as this was, upon finding their seats they discovered sitting right behind them another graduate of Danville Area High School, Ken Ackerman. Soon more Danville alumni showed up with Dan Donahoe and Larry Bohner. Other Danvillians enjoyed throughout the day were: Rich Johns and his son, Evan, Dave Richards, Dylan Pensyl, Jeff Hostelley’s son, Ian, Liz Magill and Lindsey Curry.
What a great day being part of a crowd of 109,813 White Out fans at Beaver Stadium watching Penn State win over Minnesota 45-17 and spending surprise time with Danville schoolmates.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.