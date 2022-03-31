“March, an unpredictable month, when it was never clear what might happen. Warm days raised hopes until ice and grey skies shut over the town again.”
— Tracy Chevalier, author
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Chuck Fausnaught, fundraising chairman, was pictured in the newspaper accepting a check for $200 from Chris O’Rourke, news director of CATV, to replace the fencing along the softball and baseball fields at Washies Little League Complex. Fausnaught, in another photo, accepted a check for $300 from Randy Strouse, general manager for Jack Williams Tire, for the same general fund for replacing fencing.
According to Coach Rich Davies talking about the upcoming girls’ softball season mentioning that it would be the first time in four years, someone other than Kelly Deitrick would throw a pitch for the Ironmen. Replacing the All-State pitcher would be difficult enough, but in doing so, Danville would create holes elsewhere.
Davies also credited “The Dynamic Duo,” Kelly Zarski at shortstop and second baseman Adrienne Bennett, starters the first day they stepped on the practice field four years earlier, with the success of the team.
Sophomore Ashley Lynn was next in line to replace Deitrick, a four-year starter, who won more than 60 games. According to Coach Davies, Lynn was more than capable of filling Deitrick’s shoes. Moving her to the circle opened up another hole for a team that went 16-7 and played in the District 4 semifinals. Lynn was solid at third base the previous year as a freshman. She came through Danville Little League.
Lynn said she was nervous making her first varsity start on the mound but certainly didn’t show it, according to responses, as she was nearly flawless striking out 12 batters without a walk and scattered two hits as the Ironmen won their opener, beating Selinsgrove 10-2 behind Lynn and a great offensive performance.
Collins “Fuzz” Stump, Danville Borough Council president, and the Rev. Robert Andrews, Montour County Recreation Authority president, were pictured in The Danville News signing an agreement between the borough and the recreation authority to partner together concerning Hess Fields.
n
Caitlin Riley, 12, of Danville won a gold medal with the Pocono Pirates team at the CAN/AM Challenge Cup hockey tournament in Lake Placid, N.Y.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville Business and Professional Women’s Club honored past presidents during a meeting at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Pictured in the local newspaper were: Esther Cotner, (1965-67)-(1973-75). Gayann Cotner, (1975-77). Carrie Long, (1979-1981). Lois Wintersteen, (1953-55). Melva Wintersteen, (1955-57); Ann Trowbridge, (1957-58) and Laura Reinmiller, (1961-63), (1969-1971).
n
Volunteers at the Danville Senior Center, celebrating their 8th anniversary and pictured in The Danville News, were: Mary Johnson, Leah Buck, Hazel Kile, Vi Gordon, Mary Cripps, Ed Kear, Joy Cripps, Mary Delsite, Elmer Delsite and Irene Rudolph. Edith Spring and Margaret and Carmen Erb were absent from the photo.
n
Finalists in the Diocesan Math-a-lon contest were presented certificates for taking top places in grades seven and eight by Father John Campion. They were Brenda Moslock, first place, seventh grade; David Splitt, second place, seventh; Alyson Smokowicz, third place, seventh; Thomas Beiter, first place, eighth; Eileen Gallagher, second place, eighth; Dottie Lynn Ferrari, third place, eighth. All students of Audrey Hower’s class at St. Joseph School.
n
Danville High School basketball cheerleaders, Chrissy Brady, Robyn Dennen, Stephanie Sarisky, Diane Fenstermacher, Toby Webber, Renee Heeter, Valerie Sarisky and Lena Dalton were in a newspaper photo displaying a plaque presented to them from North Central Secure Treatment Unit students thanking the team for cheering at NCSTU’s recent basketball games against another center.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Pvt. Elwood R. Gemberling Jr., of Danville, was visiting with his parents on a 15-day leave from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Army Post. Upon completion of his leave, he would report to Fort Carson, Colorado.
n
Fred Geringer and Larry Rudy, co-captains of the 1961-62 basketball team, were pictured in the local newspaper, turning in their jerseys to Walter “Whitey” McCloskey, head coach.
As the caption said, “All Good Things Must Come to an End.” Geringer and Rudy capped their outstanding DHS careers by leading the 1961-62 Ironmen “quintet” to the championship of the Susquehanna Valley Basketball League and an impressive overall 22-3 record. For each, it climaxed three years of top-notch basketball during which Orange and Purple “cagers” twice won league titles.
“Never before have two Ironmen hoopsters gained so much acclaim as have these two veteran performers,” according to the article.
Over a three-year period, “Mr. Everything” Geringer’s shooting percentage from the field was over 33 percent. He made 72 percent of his foul shots, appeared in 77 games and averaged 15.5 points per league game.
“Not since the famed Jim McWilliams who led the Ironmen to the 1958-59 Susquehanna Basketball League title has there been a “Big Man” the equal of Larry Rudy,” the article said.
The 6-foot-2 “Cage Demon” went directly to varsity from junior high and was hailed by coaches as one of the greatest prospects in recent times. In three varsity seasons, Rudy had a record of 652 points and 630 rebounds. The two-time Susquehanna Valley Basketball League All-Star choice was the team’s leading scorer for the past two seasons, averaging 18.5 and 20.1 points per game. Both Geringer and Rudy received Honorable Mention on the 1962 Pennsylvania Associated Press All-State Scholastic team.
n
Trophies were presented to winners of the March of Dimes Bowling tournament at the Danville Kiwanis Club meeting. Bob Baney, chairman of the Tournament Committee, made the presentations. Winners were: Jack Blee, men’s division; Robert Marks, boys division; Gloria Welliver, women’s division; and Mary Ann Wertman, girl’s division.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Racing against a deadline, the Senate passed legislation extending sugar rationing and price control until Oct. 31, guaranteeing individual consumers at least 35 and possibly 50 pounds of sugar this year — 10 to 25 pounds more than the 1946 ration.
President Truman signed, “with reluctance,” a law extending sugar rationing only until Oct. 31, feeling it would be too early for the termination of sugar control after World War II. He also signed another rush bill passed by Congress preserving federal controls over a small group of scarce materials until June 30.
n
A Community Passover Seder, a feast commemorating the religious observance of Seder, was held in the Montour Hotel with Dr. Harold Arnow presiding.
The affair was attended by 46 members and friends of B’nai Zion Temple and their children. A religious service was held including the singing of traditional hymns which was followed by a dinner served by the hotel’s staff. It was the first time that a Community Passover Sedar was held in Danville and the congregation of B’nai Zion hoped to continue it the next year.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.