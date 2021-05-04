“When April steps aside for May,
Like diamonds all the rain-drops glisten;
Fresh violets open every day:
To some new bird each hour we listen”
— Lucy Larcom
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORYMay 4, 1970, National Guard members fired on protesters at Kent State University; 4 were killed and 11 were injured.
May 5, 1961, Alan B. Shepard Jr. became the first American in space. The Mercury Freedom 7 was the first U.S.-piloted spaceflight.
May 6, 1937, The German passenger airship Hindenburg, the largest dirigible ever built, burst into flames in an attempt to dock at Naval Air Station Lakehurst, New Jersey.
May 6, 1954, Roger Bannister became the first man to run a mile in less than 4 minutes.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)The Danville Community Band, led by Director Ted McCaffery and President Neil Kepner, was preparing its 32nd season “as community bands were becoming scare.”
The band boasted 60 members and a schedule booked through the summer and into the fall when the band would change its name and play German music under the alias the ‘Dansbachers.’
Dr. James Curtis, Thomas Beagle and the band’s first president, Dick Kessler in 1969 came up with the idea to start a community band.
Many of those interested had been associated with the American Legion and came forth. It became known as the American Legion band.
Trumpeter Jim Ivey, who played with the band since the beginning, said many of the first musicians had military backgrounds and had not played an instrument in years. Enthusiasm quickly took over and a few continued to play with the band for years.
(In 1999 the band changed its name from the Danville Legion Band to the Danville Community Band. The Danville Community Band, after more than one year, will resume rehearsals today. — Sis)
n
The Danville Little League had a successful start to its season with games running all day at the Washies Little League Complex.
Hawkins’s Todd Moser was pictured in The Danville New leaning up against the fence at the Major Division softball field watching the start of the Leighow Oil and BJ’s game.
Moser’s father, Steve, was the guest speaker at the Opening Day Ceremony at the senior league field.
n
Jim Slocum, traffic safety analyst for AAA Mid Atlantic, and Danville Chief of Police Rae Leighow were pictured in the local newspaper congratulating fifth-grader, Felicia McGinniss, who was named Outstanding Safety Patrolman for Danville Elementary School, during an awards assembly held at the school.
Safety patrolman students received certificates and pins for their efforts throughout the school year.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)Pam Shepperson and Doris Heiss were pictured in The Danville News modeling the latest styles from the Klothes Kloset at a fashion show highlighting the Christian Women’s Club luncheon. Helen Graham, proprietress of the store, narrated the show.
The garden lots located at the Danville State Hospital were ready for planting according to an article in the local newspaper. Gardeners were reminded to check the master chart showing the location of their lot number. Any garden not planted two weeks from this notice would be given to another gardener.
(Bill and I enjoyed a few years of gardening our lot at this site. It was fun being among everyone digging, planting and harvesting — Sis)
n
Matt Mutchler, Danville High School sophomore, was pictured in the local newspaper racing for the home-stretch in the 400-meter run.
Mutchler, despite a hip injury, copped second place in the event. The Danville team came out on top of Shikellamy, 84-66 in a come-from-behind triumph at the Ironmen track.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)Joseph Vargo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph S. Vargo, of Riverside, was selected for a full scholarship at Penn State University.
Vargo, a senior at Danville, who played four years of football for the Ironmen, left halfback on offense and right halfback on defense, was accepted on a football scholarship. He had many other offers but decided that Penn State University was best for him.
n
Two of the Ironmen’s leading hurlers, pictured in the Danville newspaper, helped put the local nine in first place in the Susquehanna League standing with a 5-0 record.
Jim Mordan held a record of 4-0 and Dick Heller a 1-0 slate for the local team. The Danville High School ‘Diamondmen’ had its seventh straight victory with Jim Mordan tossing a no-hitter.
Another photo with the infield claimed “they would have their work cut out for the remainder of the season to keep the locals in the winning bracket.” Joe Vargo was on third base, Fred Gerringer was shortstop, Robert Marks was on second base and George Reabuck was on first base.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)Danville set the attendance record for the Boy Scout Band concerts with 400 local citizens present in the high school auditorium to hear the program of musical numbers by the forty piece band under the direction of Russel. R. Llewellyn.
Edwin T. McCormick and Bruce Rhawn assistant directors, along with directors from other communities, had the opportunity to direct the band. As an added patriotic touch, members of the band each wore a red, white and blue neckerchief while attired in their Scout uniforms.
Pack No. 33, of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was the winner of the contest for having the greatest receipts in dollars and cents among the various troops in the Montour District for the sale of advance tickets for the concert. The pack was honored by the color guard for the performance. The color guard consisted of the Den Chief Thomas Dennen, Richard Dennen and Hubert Kester.
Dr. J. Reed Babcock, chairman of the Montour County District, explained the purpose of the concerts was to raise funds to build a Memorial Cabin at the Boy Scout Camp Lavigne in memory of the 45 Scouts and leaders who gave their lives and the 1,948 Scouts who served in WWII. A souvenir program that listed their names was available.
n
The 1946 annual report to the Chamber of Commerce included the Follmer Trucking Companies as one of the major Danville employers. Follmer, one of the largest trucking companies in the United States, had offices on the second floor of the Knights of Pythias building (today the McWilliams building on the southeast corner of Mill and E. Mahoning streets) and a loading terminal on the corner of East Market and Wall Streets, employing 100 people.
(The Follmer Company, in 1942, purchased from the Bethlehem Steel Company their number 2 mill, eventually took advantage of the given option to buy when moving to the Bethlehem Steel Co. grounds from Milton in 1939 with the new owner, Arthur Rosen. The company with 87 trucks and trailer truck operated throughout Eastern Pa. My father-in-law, Bob Hause, came to Danville with the new owner as their mechanic and re-located his family here. Follmer left Danville for a new location in Hummel’s Wharf in the late 1960s. — Sis)
n
Mother’s Day is this Sunday and is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood and the influence of mothers.
The modern Mother’s Day, remembering all that mothers do for their children, began in the U.S. at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century and is annually held on the second Sunday in May.
Mothers are gems set deep in one’s heart — Sunday is a day to reflect on all those precious memories and moments with your mother.
— Helen “Sis” Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.