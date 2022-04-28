“April is a promise that May is bound to keep.”
— Hal Borland
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Jim Hawkins received a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 35th anniversary of service at his car dealership, Hawkins Chevrolet Oldsmobile, Danville. With Hawkins in a newspaper photo were Josh Hawkins, operations manager and Wilbur Kelly, Montour County representative for Rep. Bob Belfanti, D-107, of Mount Carmel.
n
Carley McCahen, Katie Mazol, and Dylan Tippins, fifth-grade students at Riverside Elementary School, were pictured in a photo in the local newspaper practicing their routine during a rehearsal for their spring concert to be held at the school.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Jim Martin won seven matches and became the first Danville wrestler to win the Juliet International Wrestling tournament, which was the largest tournament for high school wrestlers in the country. There were over 700 grapplers in the high school division. Martin defeated the 98-pound state champions from Michigan and Illinois on the way to his title. He finished off his championship drive with an 8-3 decision over Dan Evansen of Worth, Ill., in the final.
n
The Danville Area Chess team “capped” off a fine season by taking first place in the North Branch Interscholastic Chess Tournament. Danville members with outstanding performances were: Bill Pursel, Glen Salsman, Mike Koons, Scott Williamson, Kevin Murphy and Dave Doran. Pursel took the individual championship with a 4-0; Salsman, Williamson, Koons and Murphy ended the tournament with records of 3-1, Dave Doran scored two points and John Carr added one point to the Danville total.
n
Paul Wysocki, Danville High School senior and standout wrestler, was presented the Youth Citizenship Award at a dinner meeting of Soroptimist International of Montour County by Tammy Ryan, club president. The cash award was given annually to a high school senior in the Montour County area who exhibited leadership qualities in the community.
n
Hank Mowbray, in his first season as a member of the track squad, moving there from baseball, had become the team’s top runner in the 400-meter dash, did well in the long jump; was top rebounder on the basketball team and a wide receiver for the football team for three seasons. Mowbray had already earned seven letters and was headed for his eighth hoping to win it with his efforts on the track team.
“Hank is just a good all-around athlete,” said assistant basketball coach Steve Moser.
In the track meet with Central Columbia, Danville won 115.5 to 34.5. Hank Mowbray needed six more points to reach the required 25 to earn a sports varsity letter, won the 400-meter dash and the long jump to earn his fourth varsity letter, adding track to baseball, football and basketball.
Coach Barry Seidel felt that Mowbray was possibly the best in the league in the 400-meter dash.
n
Walter A. “Whitey” McCloskey, educator and former coach, was named “Citizen of the Year,” at the fifth annual banquet where 80 people gathered to honor McCloskey at the awards ceremony sponsored by the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40. Dr. Thomas Royer, guest speaker and former recipient of the award, spoke on the “Whitey” McCloskey philosophy, which he described as a “Giving philosophy, a four-point one: to give willingly; to give spontaneously; to give abundantly and to give unselfishly.”
“McCloskey represents a wholesome attitude to truly be a giver, not a taker,” Royer said.
Robert L. Marks, a former protégé of the basketball coach, presented the “Citizen of the Year” Award to McCloskey noting that not only giving when coaching but assisting youngsters in all their endeavors. William Rohbach was chairman of the committee.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The 1962 grade school and junior high school intramural wrestling program, after a successful conclusion, named the winners of the junior high school program: Jim Wallace, 112 pounds; Jerry Lewis, 103; Ken Morris, 95; Paul Mahood, 80; Jim Hack, 145; Tom McCormick, 154; George Hall, 120; and Bob Buckley, 127.
Coaches Rick Walters and Terry Anspach were pictured in the photo with the winners of the grade school program: John Wertman, 120 pounds; Ed Cripps, 103; Ken Livziey, 80; Bill Wertman, 112; and Norman Troutman 85.
n
Henry A. Gross, of Danville RD4, enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve Unit at Lewisburg. Gross, a Danville High School graduate and employed as a teller at the First National Bank, enlisted under the six-month active duty program and would take basic training for eight weeks then advance to eight weeks of schooling in his specialty. He next would undergo eight weeks of on-the-job training.
n
Jack Wintersteen, an instructor at the Danville YMCA, and Walter Lynn Jr., a coach in the newly formed Senior Division of the Danville YMCA Little League, were pictured in the local newspaper looking over the roster of new rookies up for selection to teams. Rookies, Tom Elms, Steve Wagner and Jerry Anderson were also in the photo.
n
Joe Vargo, ex-orange and purple gridder, much to the delight of his former coach, Jay Livziey, present at the game, scored one of three touchdowns recorded by the Whites in a 19-6 upset win over the favored Blue team in Penn State’s annual spring practice game.
n
Dorman’s Tastee Freeze advertised black raspberry ice cream for the weekend.
Rea & Derick’s offered 50 ft. of green plastic garden hose with brass couplings for $1.65.
Weis Markets was advertising the value of its Green Stamps and Dean Phipps had full size 26-inch bicycles for sale for $29.88.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
A musical program by students of the Danville High School, under direction of Mrs. Helen Johnson, provided the entertainment for the regular dinner meeting of the Danville Rotary Club held at the Montour Hotel with Ray V. Hodgson presiding.
The program consisted of piano music by Faith Snyder, a trumpet solo by Bob Foust, a duet by Doris Beishline and Barbara Gulick with Lola Jean Deibert as the accompanist; a piano solo by Mary Catherine Hostelley and readings by Shirley Lindauer.
The Rotarians contributed their own music to the program when a male “sextette,” consisting of Frank Brown, Rev. Walter E. Brown, William Beagle, Dr. D.W. Walker. Fred W. Diehl, and Frank Gehrig, sang “Home on the Range.”
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.