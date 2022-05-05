“Wildflowers are the stuff of my heart!”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Tracy Shaffer, co-chairman of team recruitment for the Montour County Relay for Life, was pictured in the local newspaper presenting Danville Area High School students Michael Chernousov, chairman for the rock-a-thon and Thuy Nguyen, president of student government, with a plaque for raising $800 for the American Cancer Society. The students organized the rock-a-thon at the high school.
Kathy Pride and Susan Dwyer were in the local newspaper showing off their fancy hats to commemorate the “Derby Day Gala” to benefit the American Heart Association at the Pine Barn Inn. Dwyer was a committee member of the Montour division of the heart association. Also in the photo was Jack Curry of Booth and Deutsch; Alex Woltornist, Merck’s Cherokee Plant, and his wife Kelly. Photos of others enjoying this event were: Beth and Bryan Holmes of FNB, Francis Moyer talking with Gerri Marks, Nancy and Ollie Wagner, Kathy Blue, Sue Dressler and Mary Beth Crane, Steve and Marcia Keifer, all displaying their hats on Derby Day.
Dr. John West, Marty Walzer, Dr. Bill Kimber and John Clement broke into song, “My Old Kentucky Home” before the start of the American Heart Association benefit.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville emerged as the only undefeated tennis team in the Susquehanna Valley League (SVL) as the Ironmen gave Selinsgrove its first loss of the season.
“The Miller brothers really pulled us through,” according to first-year coach Jan Burns after her team won a 5-2 victory. “The Millers teamed up for three of the team’s five points, including the match-clinching doubles victory. Jeff was an easy 6-0, 6-1 winner. Greg had a tougher time but won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.”
Miller and Miller, “then teamed up to, whip Evers and Norton 6-2, 6-1, to clinch the victory and give Danville sole possession of first place in the SVL.”
Other winning Danville players were: Paul Weaver 6-4, 7-5; John Skory and Bob Quickel added the final point with an 8-6 pro set doubles win. In exhibition, Stan Haines, Jon Cabelly and Greg Hurst were winners for the locals.
The seventh-grade members of the Danville swim team were: Danielle Sticklin, Rochelle Laubach, Jamie Hummer, Tish Ryan, Lisa Gianferante, George Cera and Amy Oberkircher.
Greg Miller and John Hinkle, Danville students, were in a photo in the newspaper holding the awards they won at International Day at Bloomsburg State College. Miller took third place in Latin translation and Hinkle won first place in French irregular verbs in a contest with over 600 students from 33 high schools throughout the state competing in the foreign language contest.
Mrs. Eva Pursel was pictured in The Danville News with her children and grandchildren during a Mother’s Day tea held at Grandview Nursing Home. Those seated with her were: Mrs. Shirley Hewlett, Mrs. Mary Shutt, William Pursel, Andy, Anne Marie, Matt, Rick, William and Rose Pursel.
Band concert musicians Randy McCormick, Jeff Long and Carey Johnson were pictured performing at the Seventh Annual Spring Elementary Band Concert held at Diehl School.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Thirty students of Danville Senior High School were part of a group of 2,000 from throughout the state who toured Gettysburg in observance of Elks National Youth Day.
The students, chosen on the basis of citizenship, were sponsored by the Danville Lodge of Elks as part of the local lodge’s part in Pa. Youth Day.
They were on a guided tour of the battlefield and other historic points of interest, heard music of two bands, speeches by several noted Americans, a record hop, a dance contest, lunch and dinner.
Merrill S. Hackett, Exalted Ruler, R. Ross Kocher, Albert Huber and Richard Connolley were in charge of the program, “Let’s Make It American” was the theme for the day’s observance.
Emma Woodruff, Danville RD 5, was named school winner of the essay contest on “Employment of the Handicapped.”
Woodruff received a cash award and certificate for her achievement at a dinner held at the Sunbury YMCA and sponsored by the Danville and Selinsgrove Lodges of Moose. Woodruff’s essay was selected from those submitted by contestants from seven area schools. The contest was conducted by the State Bureau of Employment Security.
Danville High School athletes were honored at the annual All Sports Event banquet held at the Danville High School cafeteria.
Henry Gatski, president of the Susquehanna Valley League, presented championship trophies to Jay Livziey, grid mentor; Coach Walter McCloskey, varsity basketball trophy, and Guy Long, coach of Danville JV team.
Dale Fulmer, local sportscaster, presented Fred Geringer with a citation in recognition of his being selected, for the third year, as the outstanding basketball player in the SVL. Geringer also received an award from Coach McCloskey for having the best overall foul shooting percentage for the season. Fulmer read a citation to be presented to Larry Rudy on his selection as Honorable Mention to the High School All-America Football Team.
John Maturani, athletic director, read an invitation extended to Rudy to play in the Big 33 Classic at Hershey. Maturani was emcee for the banquet and Dave Busey, athletic director at Lycoming College was principal speaker at the dinner. Three hundred persons paid tribute to the many athletes participating in the sports program at DHS. Maturani recognized coaches and assistants who head the sports programs. The coach then introduced the members of their teams.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
“National Wild Flower Day” was observed by the PTA Girl Scouts, by a hike on the Cycle Path where six different kinds of wildflowers were found. Trees in Memorial Park were studied on another afternoon.
On May Day, the troop enjoyed an outdoor event. Five girls laid a trail-sign hike which the remainder of the troop followed. Before eating their “Nose-bag” lunches, the girls sang, “God Hath Created a New Day.” During the meal, two chapters from the new Juliette Lowe book were read. Later, each girl collected wood for the campfire and took part in the fire-lighting ceremony. Forest fire prevention was discussed. “Some-mores” were toasted. The program closed with the singing of “The Whip- Poor- Will song” and “Taps.”
(Wildflower Day was then celebrated on April 24.)
The “Oh What A Beautiful Morning” column of The Morning News recognized the William Snyder family on Sidler Hill for the splendid appearance of their flower garden surrounding their home and especially for the beautiful tulips blooming at the Snyder home. The tulips were bulbs from Rotterdam, Holland, brought home from overseas by their son, William, a World War II veteran.
