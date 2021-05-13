By Sis Hause
Moments in Time
“The World’s favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May.”
— Edwin Way Teale
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
May 14, 1607, The first permanent English settlement in America was established at Jamestown Virginia, by a group of royally chartered Virginia Company settlers from Plymouth, England.
May 14, 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark departed St. Louis on their expedition to explore the Northwest. They arrived at the Pacific coast of Oregon in November of 1805 and returned to St. Louis in September of 1806, completing a journey of about 6,000 miles.
May 17, 1792, Two dozen merchants and brokers established the New York Stock Exchange. In good weather, they operated under a buttonwood tree on Wall Street. In bad weather, they moved inside to a coffeehouse to conduct business.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Danville Area High School had an amazing sport season; the swimming, golf and tennis teams were undefeated.
The tennis team was the highlight of The Danville News Sport’s spring edition so I decided to research their journey. After a 15-0 season, they won the Susquehanna Valley League South 4-1 over Williamsport and won the District 4 championship over Loyalsock, 5-0.
It was Mark Miller, Andrew Kennedy and Brian Conroy’s third District title. The Ironmen stats at this point were 18-0. The state finals were held at Penn State University. The Danville team lost in the state semifinals, 3-2 to Wyomissing, finishing the season 19-1. Tyler Hennessy won in singles and Brian Maksimak/Greg Sidorov won in doubles.
Even though the loss could have been extremely sad to be so close to a win; the team felt good knowing they gave it their best and were 3rd in the state finishing one match away from their goal. The team could go forward with a lifetime of fond memories of their days playing high school sports and the camaraderie that played a major role in their success.
Mark Miller, Andrew Kennedy and Brian Conroy were also members of the other undefeated swimming and golf teams and all three were friends.
Mark Miller and Tyler Hennessy, who had been playing tennis together since sixth grade, were the number one doubles partners and “won monumental matches in both the Susquehanna Valley league and District 4 titles.”
Both had the influence of siblings, Tyler’s brother Mike, a Danville starter all 4 years and his sister Kelly. Mark’s three brothers, Greg, Jeff and Chris were all number one players.
It was with pride to read about each and every match and the respect each had for the game. There were many remarkable players on the team. Coach Chris Leicht, 33-2 in two seasons, was always ready to support his players and fill them with confidence; even when they doused him with water, soaking him for the district plaque presentation and team photos. He smiled through it all.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Mayor Donald Becker was pictured in The Danville News signing a proclamation designating May 17 as “Paul Wysocki Day” in honor of his being Danville High School’s first state wrestling champion, Paul and his mother, Jean, looked on. May 17 was also Paul’s birthday.
In his proclamation, Becker stated “Paul Wysocki has combined the ABC and D’s of ability, brilliance, coaching and dedicated skill to bring this achievement of DHS’s first state wrestling championship to Danville, thus enabling the whole community to take pride and pleasure in his unprecedented accomplishment.”
Kathy Dalton was pictured in the local newspaper becoming a sister of Phi Epsilon Chi during the ritual of the badge ceremony for the Nu Phi Mu degree of Beta Sigma Phi along with Allyson Betz outgoing president. This degree was for women, between the ages of 17 and 23, who were interested in cultural growth, service to the community and social opportunities.
Richard Hummel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marlin Hummel, Danville RD 1, completed basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station. The 1980 Danville High School graduate spent four more weeks at the Great Lakes facility training to be a communications technician.
Three area cyclists embarked on a 1,000-mile bike trek to Murphy’s Borough, Tenn. Those headed south for the seven-day trip who were pictured in the local newspaper included Greg Reidinger, Terry Thomas, Rich Lubeski along with Harold Mills, of Otto’s Auto Supply Store Mill Street, who helped the riders prepare their bikes for the trip, sending off the trio with best luck wishes.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The DHS team producing the 1961-1962 Orange and Purple was in a photo “looking over a mountain of material” for its last issue. Those pictured included Dick Voelcker, assistant sports editor; Randy May, news editor; Marty Kester, assistant feature editor; Nancy Kelly, feature editor; John Genoa, sports editor; and Alan Newman, assistant news editor.
A new ice manufacturing machine was installed at the Lawrence-Horton store on the corner of N. Mill and Center streets. The new machine produced ice cubes, made with filtered water, untouched by human hands and operated 24 hours a day.
Three student speakers were named for the Danville High School 1961 Commencement exercises. The honored seniors were: Margaret Johnson, Judith Jenkins and David Bush.
Margaret, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry C. Johnson, covered the topic, “Pennsylvania’s Education of the Future.”
Judy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Jenkins, spoke about, “Special Education” and Dave, son of Dr. and Mrs. Leonard F. Bush, Washingtonville, spoke about “A Free Man’s Challenge.”
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
For the fifteenth consecutive year, James Sudol, of Walnut Street, decorated a beautiful May Altar dedicated to the Mother of God. This year, he exceeded all efforts decorating one of the most gorgeous shrines, according to the Morning News reporter.
A profusion of spring flowers and scented boughs of Canadian spruce palm and cypress leaves completely covered the entire side of a room of the home. Many people from the community and Central Pennsylvania visited the Sudol home every year during May to pay tribute to the Blessed Mother.
Sudol extended a cordial invitation to everyone to visit his May altar regardless of creed or religion.
(My friends and I would visit the Sudol home every year to be inspired by his May Altar. —Sis)
The first of a series of three District First Aid meets was held at the Danville Armory. The contest was composed of six problems. Five patrols of the district entered the competition with 100 points set as the perfect score. The winner scored 90 points and the lowest patrol scored only five points under with 85 needed to continue to compete.
The winner was the Wolf Patrol of Troop 31 led by Joseph Schott. The Eagle Patrol of Troop 30 led by Roger Robbins, patrol leader, was second with 89 points. The third-place winner was the Beaver Patrol of Troop 35 with 87 points led by Richard Deaner. Fourth place was taken by the Flying Eagle Patrol of Troop 35 and led by Dick Deitrick with 86 points and fifth place was won by the Fox Patrol, of Troop 33 led by Robert Dalton with 85 points. The judges were Walter George, Arthur Fryling, Dr. J. Reed Babcock, and Dr. James A. Collins, Jr.
Awards were presented to the boys of the winning teams, to be worn on the merit badge sash, by Dr. Collins, chairman of the Health and Safety Committee of the Montour District. Dr. Babcock, district chairman, opened the meet with all boys participating in the Scout Oath. He expressed thanks to Capt. J. Mostyn for the use of the Armory.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.